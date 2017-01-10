Condolences

Ken Wood

January 28, 1952 – Januiary 5, 2017

It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of our beloved partner, father and grandfather. Ken was predeceased by his father Jack and Mother Joyce. Ken was survived by his loving partner Wendy, his daughters Tara (Joe), Nikki and Molly.

And by grandchildren Katharine, Joseph and Helen. His brothers Dennis, Gary, and Doug and sisters Dorothy, Beverly and Diane, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He drove truck most of his life and always enjoyed being on the road. He loved to fish and would often pack up and go fishing for the weekend. He loved to cook, and usually made more food than was needed and always had some for his friends. Care packages went to his friends frequently.

Special thanks to the Oliver Hospital and Penticton Hospital for the caring and kindness during this sad time.