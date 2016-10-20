OBITUARY FOR ROBERT RENE BOURGEAULT

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Rene Bourgeault.

Born 06/07/35 – Passed away in the presence of his family 10/17/16. Survived by his wife of 59 years Arvie Bourgeault, his children Jeanne Jennings (Brad), Margaret Shisko (Andrew), Steven Bourgeault (Susie), Michelle Taylor (Marty). Proud “Papa” to 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Hector and Margaret Bourgeault and sister Lillian.

Survived by brothers Ken and Gene Bourgeau.

Bob, recently of Maple Ridge, was a long-term resident of Oliver, B.C. He contributed to his community in multiple ways as teacher, coach, town councillor, ski patrol member and active participant in the Catholic Church. Recipient of the Oliver Citizenship award in 1998, along with his wife Arvie, the couple were recognized for their extensive contributions to the community. Bob was also an avid curler, golfer and world traveller. Of all his accomplishments Bob was most proud of the house he built, the home he created with Arvie and his role as a loving and supportive father.

Vigil 5:30 pm Friday, October 21, 2016 and Service at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 22, 2016. Both at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 22561-121st Avenue, Maple Ridge, B.C.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bob’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Donate online at www.alzheimer.ca/bc/ or call 1-800-667-3742.

Condolences can be sent to Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel, 11969-216th Street, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 5H9 or online at www.mapleridgefuneral.ca.