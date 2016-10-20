OBITUARY FOR ROBERT RENE BOURGEAULT
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Rene Bourgeault.
Born 06/07/35 – Passed away in the presence of his family 10/17/16. Survived by his wife of 59 years Arvie Bourgeault, his children Jeanne Jennings (Brad), Margaret Shisko (Andrew), Steven Bourgeault (Susie), Michelle Taylor (Marty). Proud “Papa” to 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Hector and Margaret Bourgeault and sister Lillian.
Survived by brothers Ken and Gene Bourgeau.
Bob, recently of Maple Ridge, was a long-term resident of Oliver, B.C. He contributed to his community in multiple ways as teacher, coach, town councillor, ski patrol member and active participant in the Catholic Church. Recipient of the Oliver Citizenship award in 1998, along with his wife Arvie, the couple were recognized for their extensive contributions to the community. Bob was also an avid curler, golfer and world traveller. Of all his accomplishments Bob was most proud of the house he built, the home he created with Arvie and his role as a loving and supportive father.
Vigil 5:30 pm Friday, October 21, 2016 and Service at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 22, 2016. Both at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 22561-121st Avenue, Maple Ridge, B.C.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bob’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Donate online at www.alzheimer.ca/bc/ or call 1-800-667-3742.
Condolences can be sent to Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel, 11969-216th Street, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 5H9 or online at www.mapleridgefuneral.ca.
Comments
Barbara Yardy (nee Hidlebaugh) says
I just heard about Bob’s passing and was saddened to hear it. I worked with Bob in Oliver during the years 1975 – 1983. I really liked Bob as we both loved sports. I was the female chaperone on a ski trip with him and his ski team to Rossland and it was a super trip – lots of powder. I knew he was a great father because I taught Margie and knew his other kids from school and they were great kids. He was such a wonderful asset to S.O.S.S. He and Arvi were a devoted couple and devoted parents. He will be missed.
Brent Redenbach says
of all my days in school and much of my life .one of the biggest impacts was from a lengthy talk bob had with me in high school,informing me what life would be like after school, down the road and stories about my dad … he was a very nice man,caring yet firm. I would come across him periodically over the years,and he always gave me the same smirk I remembered.. he truly impacted my life and many more of the oliver and surrounding areas.. he was my favorite for this reason.condolences to the family.. Brent Redenbach and family
Blair Patterson says
Remembering the curling road trips in his truck and camper. Lloyd, Larry and Lee riding in the camper. Bob, Arvie and myself squished in the cab. What good conversations we had. He was a teacher, coach and mentor but above all else a friend. More than a friend. Rest in Peace Bob. Forever in my Heart. Blair
wanda casorso says
Our condolences To you Arvie and your family. Bob will now have a new journey to travel. He was such a wonderful kind man, and a great host at all those late night post bonspiel dinners!!!! Dave and Wanda
Peter Furesz says
My deepest sympathies to Margaret and her family on the passing of her father. Although I had not known him, he definitely sounded like a very special person. Peter
Kevin tomlin says
RIP bob you will be missed by all those you touched,I couldn’t have had a better teacher/mentor you taught me so much about the trades .I will never forget working on the old jeep
Roger McKay says
I worked with Bob from Sept. 1966 until he retired. He was a fine teacher,a good friend and a real gentleman.
It is interesting to see people use the word gentle in reference to Bob. It is the perfect word to describe him. He had a strong side also as he ran a”tight ship”in his classroom!
My wife and I have lived in Oliver for a long time.During that time few people,if any,contributed like Bob did.
Joyce Kuzyk says
Bob was a wonderful man who thought of everyone else but himself.
We will remember all of his kindnesses and support to others.
Arvie and family my deepest sympathies go out to you.
Mike Johnson says
Our deepest condolences to Arvie and the Bourgeault family. I had the pleasure of having Bob as a school teacher and curling coach, he was simply a very kind caring person. Bob and Arvie spent countless hours in our community helping out when ever needed. We will all miss you.Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Mike @Debbie
George Hagel says
Condolences to you Arvie and family,definetly a privilege knowing Bob and your family for so many years.
God Bless George &Marge
Brita Park says
A beloved teacher at SOSS! A truly good citizen of our community! Ever since Bob and Arvie moved away from Oliver, we have missed those lovely short chats as our paths used to cross in our day- to – day in Oliver. Sincere condolences to all of you, dear Bourgeault family.
Judy & Joey Schweitzer says
Although we never knew Bob as a teacher, we met him after he retired. He was a very gentle soul with amazing stories. Our condolences to the family.
Wenda Millard says
Sincere sympathy to all the family..What a kind and gentle man..he was my teacher and curling coach..Alzheimer’s is hard on everyone…RIP Bob
Brenda Shaw says
My condolences to Arvie and the Bourgeault family. I never had Mr. Bourgeault as a teacher but did have him for Study Hall supervisor. He was one of those teachers that anyone could go to and talk with and not feel intimidated. He almost always had a smile on his face and a cheerful good morning or hello whether he knew your name or not. SOSS was very fortunate to have a teacher of his calibre on staff. RIP Mr.Bourgeault.
Michelle Taylor says
My dad was a loving, funny, supportive, wonderful father and grandfather. We will miss him dearly!
Michelle