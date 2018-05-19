Dorette Elizabeth Brown

January 13, 1944 – May 10, 2018

On Thursday, May 10, 2018, Mrs. Dorette Elizabeth Brown of Oliver passed away suddenly at the Kelowna General Hospital at the age of 74 years.

Dorette will be fondly remembered by her loving family including husband Richard; daughter Adina (Gary); son Trevor (Angela); grandchildren Ashley (Ashton) and Brittany (Joshua); two great-grandchildren Scarlett and Flynt; step-son Michael and step-grandchildren Cora and Chloe; step-daughter Joanne; numerous siblings and extended family.

Over the years Dorette worked in a jewelry store and as a cosmetician. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and spending time with family and friends.

A graveside urn interment will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery followed by a reception at Pappas Firehall Bistro.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com