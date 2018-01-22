Condolences

Obituary for the late

Adele Grace Ohlund

1950 – 2018

On Sunday, January 7, 2018, Mrs. Adele Grace Ohlund passed away suddenly at her home in Oliver at the age of 67 years.

She was predeceased by her parents Celia and Peter Nakonechny, husband Thor Ohlund, and daughter Kerri Ohlund.

Adele will be fondly remembered by her loving family including daughter Leanne Ohlund and her spouse Pierre Chaurand; grandchildren Léonard and Juliette; sister Rosanne Rothenberg; brother-in-law Howard Rothenberg; sister Linda Nakonechny; brother Braden Nakonechny; nieces Natasha and Madison; good friend Marian Gait; and many local friends.

Adele was born in Dauphin, Manitoba, and moved to Maple Ridge (formerly known as Haney), British Columbia in 1951. She grew up in Webster’s Corners area of Maple Ridge surrounded by many Ukrainian extended family members. She graduated from Maple Ridge Secondary School. After a short time in Prince George, BC, she moved with Thor and their daughter Leanne to the Okanagan, settled in Oliver, and stayed for 36 years. She was working at S.O.S.S. as a library assistant before she retired.

Adele enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren in Montréal where she frequently visited them. While Leanne, Pierre, Léonard, and Juliette lived in Paris, Adele and Thor travelled there to visit them. She also liked to take relaxing beach vacations in Mexico with family and friends. She visited relatives in Manitoba over the years and also traveled with her family on numerous RV camping and sight-seeing trips as far as California.

Although no longer an active curler herself, she liked to watch the Canadian and world tournaments on TV and took in some of the games when the Scotties was hosted in Penticton in 2016. In recent years, Adele and Thor took up fresh-water kayaking and made many peaceful paddles on Vaseux Lake, sometimes even catching a bass.

In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted for the Canadian Cancer Society, 102 – 1433 St. Paul Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y 2E4.

A graveside urn interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, January 28th, 2018 at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery. A celebration of life reception will follow at 2:00 p.m. Sunday January 28th, 2018 at the Oliver United Church Lower Hall.

Condolences may be directed to Leanne Ohlund, 2121 av Laurier E, Montréal, QC, H2H 1C1