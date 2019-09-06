Gaylen Lee “OJ” Larson

June 24,1960 – August 27, 2019

It is with overwhelming sadness that Maureen and Tate must reveal the passing away of OJ on August 27, 2019 at Moog and Friends Hospice House after a relentless battle with mesothelioma.

OJ was born and raised in Minot, North Dakota. He attended all of his schooling there, graduating from Minot High in 1978. He received a scholarship to wrestle at Minot State where at one time he held the school record for most take-downs in a single season and was a member the Sigma Tau Fraternity.

OJ was employed as a plumber/pipefitter while completing his teaching degree. Maureen and OJ met at this time and were married in 1990 before moving to Canada.

Once in the Okanagan, he originally worked for the Town of Princeton and ultimately worked with the Grounds Crew at the Penticton Golf and Country Club.

OJ lived his life with an infectious smile and a joy for a well told story. He enjoyed ‘most’ sports, hunting and fishing.

He was predeceased by this father, Arthur and mother, Lowaine.

He is survived by wife and son, Maureen and Tate as well as his twin sister Gail (Mike) Walsh and her children, Ashley (Neal), Laurel and Braden; older brother Mickey and his daughter Michaela (Byron); great-niece and nephews; Macklyn, Wyatt and Wesley as well as his in-laws, Daniel and Audrey Wourms and brothers-in-law, Darren and his son Logan (Shawnice) and Craig and wife Wendy-Anne.

Many, many family and friends will miss him immensely.

Donations in OJ’s honor can be made at:

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/canadian-mesothelioma-foundation/ or

https://www.mesorfa.org/support/

A memorial mass will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 20th at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Penticton, BC, followed by a reception at the Penticton Golf & Country Club. Private family urn interment will take place.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com