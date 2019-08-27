Condolences

Obituary for the late Linda Benko

February 4, 1926 – August 24, 2019

The family of Linda Benko sadly announces her passing on August 24, 2019 at McKinney Place Extended.

She was predeceased by her husband Joe Benko in March 1999.

Linda is survived by her siblings Walter Krause, Jean Boisclair and Connie Davies (John); daughter Charlaine Lundy (Rocky); son Darrell Benko (Judy); grandsons Tyler, Zak and Brian (Megan); granddaughters Roxanne (Adrian), Jada, and Cheyanne; great-granddaughters Kirsten (Shane), Terese, Dayna and Sophy; great-grandsons Ethan, Evan and Ryley as well as great-great-granddaughter Paisley.

Linda was born in Gravelbourg, SK on February 4, 1926 and moved with family to Oliver in 1937. After her marriage to Joe, they moved back to Saskatchewan to farm, but the grasshoppers on the clothes line made up her mind to return to Vancouver, BC where they lived for fourteen years. They moved back to the Okanagan and Oliver in 1963.

Her working career saw her in a variety of the local packing houses. Linda was a great seamstress and knitter, most of which went to various family members. She loved her family very much and enjoyed any and all family gatherings. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

A private family graveside service will be held.

