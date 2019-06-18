Obituary for the late

Ralph Raymond Riley

March 13, 1926 – April 17, 2019

On Wednesday, April 17,

Mr. Ralph Raymond Riley of Oliver and former long-time resident of Midway passed away peacefully at McKinney Place Extended Care at the age of 93 years.

He was predeceased by his daughter Donna; son Greg; siblings Charles, Jim, Paul, Virginia, Mary, Joseph, Nettie, Alice, Leonard, Emma and Mike.

Ralph will be fondly remembered by his loving family including daughter Carol (Peter); brother Pat (Barb); sister Sharon (Don); grandchildren Spencer and Sarah; great-grandchildren Alice and Dominic as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Over the years, Ralph served in the Canadian Armed Forces, worked for the CPR and Marshall Wells and was an orchardist in Oliver.

Ralph was a member of the Catholic Church, the Osoyoos Bowling Club and the Oliver Gun Club and won many awards over the years for shooting.

Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and always had a big garden.

A graveside urn interment will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Penticton Lakeview Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 1:30 pm at the Oliver Legion Hall.

Donations are gratefully accepted for a veteran’s charity of choice.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com