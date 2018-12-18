Condolence to the Marcy family

Obituary for the late

David John Marcy

October 21, 1960 – December 16, 2018



On Sunday, December 16, 2018, Mr. David John Marcy of Oliver passed away suddenly at the age of 58 years.

He was predeceased by his father Ray Marcy and sister Beverly Fawthorpe.

Dave will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Tracey Marcy; daughter Dorothy Chora (Kevin); sons Ray Marcy (Lacey Zvonarich) and Joe Marcy (Miranda Pendergraft); mother Gladys (aka Bella) Marcy; brothers Gord Marcy and Don Nyman (Barb) and nieces Lindsay Nyman and Makayla Marcy.

Dave was well known for running a fishing and hockey shop from his home and was highly respected in the area for his skate sharpening ability. Recently Dave was working for Canada Post.

He was very involved in his community over the years volunteering his time with the South Okanagan Figure Skating Club and South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association while his children were involved. Dave was awarded the Volunteer of the Year for Skate Canada, Volunteer of the Year for BC Hockey and was the #1 Relief RSMC.

Dave enjoyed his yearly fishing trips with friends, hunting, hockey, his hobby farm and garden, baking – amazing pies and elaborate gingerbread houses.

A prayer service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, December 21st, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church followed by a light reception at the church.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com