Concrete solutions questioned

“Explain the logic from the Ministry of Highways when the flooding starts where is the water going, not on the road but into my neighbours property? But I guess thats not their department!” – Stan Marshall, owner of land on the Bowl Rd.

Below a picture by Dennis Tomlin, (another owner of land on Bowl Rd), of what accumulates in a covered culvert in five months. These culverts designed to go under roadways.

Both owners want an open creek protecting adjacent properties but flowing on its natural footprint from many years ago – along the north face of a hilly backside. They also want the government to funnel all water along the shortest path to the channel (river) and not use the existing ox-bows and Park Rill flood plain.