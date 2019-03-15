Concluded – Park decision made prior to consultation. Shame

Public consultations on proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen concluded

“What We Heard” report to be made public in coming monthsCanada’s national parks and national park reserves are some of the most beautiful places on earth. Not only do our parks draw visitors from around the world, they help protect Canada’s distinct and diverse flora and fauna. We rely on nature and nature relies on us to protect it.

From December 10, 2018 to March 15, 2019, members of the public were invited to share their views and ideas on the proposed boundary for the proposed new national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen and provide input on key aspects for consideration in the management of the lands.

The Governments of Canada and British Columbia along with the Syilx/Okanagan Nation would like to thank local residents, stakeholders, and the Canadian public, who participated in the consultations. Parks Canada held 36 meetings with stakeholder groups representing a variety of interests and received around 2,750 submissions as part of the online consultations.

In addition, the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band held discussions with members of Indigenous communities through ongoing relationships.

While the formal public consultation period has concluded, Parks Canada will continue to work with specific stakeholder groups and private landholders.

A “What we Heard” report will be prepared and shared with the public in the coming months once all feedback has been collected and reviewed. The report will include a summary and analysis of the results of the consultation, which will inform future recommendations regarding the proposed national park reserve.