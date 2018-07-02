Concert Review – June 30th Back Alley Concert at Firehall Brewery

Happy Canada Day everyone, from all of us at Firehall Brewery! We kicked off the long weekend with a fun evening of music, art, food, and local craft bevvies! Local country-rock band, Rob n’ Walker, rocked the stage with their crisp, clean sound. Their talent is obvious, with their tight tunes and invigorating rhythm. Looking forward to supplying beer to their upcoming concert at the “Beer, Bubbles and Bratz” Fundraiser for Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre at Gyro Park in Osoyoos on July 25th. We hosted some friends from the local liquor industry last night… craft draft cider from Maverick Estate Winery; whites, reds, and a special Haskap berry wine, all from La Casa Bianca Winery just north of town; and an array of Noteworthy Gin cocktails mixed up by The Dubh Glas Distillery. The crowd ravaged the foodtruck, due to Vagabond Kitchen’s delicious menu of epic street food. And the cask turned out very well and was pretty much empty by the end of the night, a dry-hopped Irish Cream Stout called “The Irish Jig”. The clouds cleared for a beautiful summer twilight, and all in all it was a perfect Saturday evening of community and art, in all its forms. Roxanne D’s beautiful paintings, drawings, and craft colouring books are still up on the walls, available for sale all weekend; we’re open downstairs at the brewery Beer Shop & Social for tastings, pints, and off-sales every day this summer. We’re already looking forward to our next concert on July 21st with The Slamdogs, artist Caroline Whyte, Intersection Estate Winery, Howling Moon Craft Cider, and once again The Dubh Glas Distillery and Vagabond Kitchen. Thank you Volunteers for making this all possible! Cheers to Canada!

Review and pictures submitted