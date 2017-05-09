Concerns about -Hotel q & a – to be answered

No fireworks at hotel Q&A session
By ROY WOOD
About 100 people dropped by the Elks Hall Monday evening hoping to get information or to vent their unhappiness about the proposal for a new hotel on the Centennial RV Park site.
What was billed as a question-and-answer session turned out to be an informal, quasi-social affair with Oliver council members and senior staff mingling with skeptical townsfolk and chatting up the positive aspects of the development.
One unhappy attendee said he had expected a panel of people and a microphone so the public could ask questions. “And I wanted to give them a piece of my mind,” he said.
At issue is a proposal for a $10-million, 80-room hotel on the town-owned site occupied by the Centennial RV Park, west of the Okanagan River and north of Fairview Road.
Ron Mundi, who owns the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Convention Centre, has agreed to buy the site for $572,000 in cash and improvements. His hotel would benefit from about $330,000 in municipal tax exemptions over 10 years.
Monday’s question-and-answer session was scheduled as a lead-up to a public hearing into an Official Community Plan amendment and rezoning to allow the development to proceed. The hearing, however, had to be postponed because the town failed to meet its public notice requirements.
It has been re-scheduled for May 23. It will be preceded by another Q&A, this one with a panel to answer questions and nametags for council and senior staff.
Most of the people at the Monday’s session seemed generally in favour of a new hotel for Oliver, but opposed to losing the Centennial Park site.
Councillor Mo Doerr wasn’t surprised that most of the comments she heard were negative. “All the nay-sayers are here,” she said.
Town chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan said that she was “getting people from both sides.” The main reasons for the objections, she said, was the concern about losing park space, even though the site has never been a public park.
Resident Melba McGeachy said she would be sad to lose the trees in the RV park and even though she doesn’t use the area herself, she enjoys “seeing the people using and enjoying the park.”
One of the arguments that anti-hotel voices cite is a collection of trees that they purport was given to the town as part of the 1958 BC centennial celebration. A “fact sheet” handed out by the town at the Q&A said there is “no proof that the trees planted belong to another province or territory; nothing proves that they were planted for another purpose than beautification.”
McGeachy said she was a friend of the late Rose Shingler, a member of the town’s centennial committee. “I’m here for Rose,” she said.
There were some hotel proponents present at Monday’s session, including Jill Lawson of the Oliver Tourism Association.
She cited the economic benefits of the hotel, particularly in relation to downtown revitalization, jobs and capturing tourist dollars in the town. “We are losing tourists to Penticton and Osoyoos,” she said.
People attending Monday’s Q&A were invited to fill out a “feedback form” on whether they support the OCP and zoning changes.
Cowan said about 50 were collected and, once the addresses are checked, they will be collated and put in the “public hearing folder” for members of council, who will ultimately make the decision.
Council later in the evening reversed a decision and will hold a short question and answer session prior to the public hearing May 23 at 5:30pm at the Elks Hall.
Comments
Pat Hampson says
Oliver has one big disadvantage and that is the highway through town. No one in their right mind would attempt to build a hotel on a cramped vacant lot fronting Main Street. That is likely the reason the vacant lots remain vacant.
There is a vacant land with old concrete & re-bar. sticking out. Great incentive to stay a few hours and tour around!
If a hotel is situated adjacent to the visitors center and Lions Park it may just result in vacant land being sold and developed.
Our small Downtown area is dying a slow death because visitors drive through. I suspect that some business owners are hanging on by their teeth.
When you drive through Osoyoos you see busy sidewalks and busy shops.They have a hotel, lots of things to do and lots of restaurants.
Drive through Oliver; there are few businesses, some sidewalk users and people lounging at street corners. No quality accommodation and a very limited selection of places to eat where couples can enjoy a good meal.
There was a big out-cry when the new mall was developed and a visit there today will demonstrate that it is a busy place.
It is a fact that there are still some vacant storefronts at Southwinds and that will change ONLY if we encourage more residents to move here by offering them shopping options.
People considering a change of location want to ‘road test’ the community before they buy. Osoyoos is their accommodation decision and reduces the chance they will decide to move to Oliver.
There was a big out-cry about the Correctional facility; 300 + new residents are the result, the housing market took off and sales soared. (thanks Clarence).
I met a person on the H&B trail this morning and he said; “I am almost a Senior but the main problem in Oliver is there are too many ‘nay-saying’ Seniors.”
As a Senior I agree so bring on a hotel in a desirable location and lets get beyond emotional ties to a grass parking lot for RVs.
Publisher: In answer to the man on the hike trail – many of us OLD senior want progress and endorse innovative plans that change the status quo.
Two things – I believe those against are being emotional and not logical. Preserving out history? Where would you when the old primary school came down, St. Martins and many for historic sites. Most of the green space of Centennial Park will be saved but it will have another use 12 months of the year and all of Oliver will have access.
Time to fine a bright young businessperson to relocate the business of camping and RV on the outskirts of town
(Ford Soder – or Marie Stelkie – lots of land, mots of tourists. But this land downtown is needed for a hotel.
lynne thompson says
Is there any way to obtain a feedback form to fill out prior to being put in the “public hearing folder”?