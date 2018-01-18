Compost site ?? The item that won’t go away

This item will not go away and it got some conversation today in Penticton at the Regional Board but not a lot of new facts.

There had been a recommendation to review the possibility of re-visiting the Marron Valley and Summerland possible sites.

That was defer even though a lot of directors want to have a quick vote and get rid of that recommendation all together. Residents of both Summerland and Marron Valley have rejected the idea out of hand.

Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman want to push one thought:

We need regional thinking and a regional site must be found. But more importantly the plan should be for a state of the art facility with no small and no leaching into the environment. Then says Waterman – some area in the RDOS will be found but communications is the key.

Michael Brydon told the board we all create waste therefore running away from a decision is not an option. Brydon says “we need the best possible system” and the least costly is a regional one rather than every area having to deal with the problem alone.

One idea introduced quietly was that the former Weyerhauser site in OK Falls is a possibility and therefore directors agreed to await the return of vacationing Director Tom Siddon.

So the ideas, the discussion will be back on the table in about a month.