Compost chat delayed for two weeks

The Regional District was expected to have a lengthy discussion Thursday on a future compost site. It has been doing this for almost 6 years without much success.

First make a list of sites that might work: Marron Valley, Summerland landfill, Senkulmen Industrial Park and Oliver’s fairly small landfill.

The first two areas say no. So the RDOS re activates the discussion with what I called “a luke-warm” recommendation because the most recent written report states Oliver is too small for a region wide system.

A recent newspaper article seemed to indicate that Oliver might be able to do it with benefits of a modern facility and limited impacts on road use and “smell”.

I talked to Mayor Hovanes late Thursday and he indicated that this site problem might have to go to a higher authority with CAO’s from all three Okanagan Valley Regional Districts taking the lead.

At one point Brenda Mines (the empty pit) was discussed but apparently even nearby residents there don’t like the idea that much.

In two weeks more discussion on a problem that seems not to want to go away. As an issue garbage pickup technology, recycling, composting, the dry remains of sewers – appears to be topic of the era.