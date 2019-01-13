Community volunteer

A bit of a surprise. A man walked into the Elks breakfast Sunday in Oliver and gave chief cook and bottle washer Ron Ethier a special award!

Elks Proud Awards!

These awards have been created as a sign of recognition of awesome members. There are 4 awards that will make the journey across our great order. The fun part of these awards is that they are given to you for being an awesome Elk by another awesome Elk.

The purpose of these awards are peer to peer recognition.

If you get the Elks Proud Award, you get to keep it for about two weeks. After that, you get to pass it on to another member that makes you #ElksProud. It does not have to stay within your own lodge. The award is encouraged to travel in your district, province and across the country.

We all look forward to seeing where these purple awards go and the stories of pride they bring.