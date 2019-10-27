Community Profile

Youth education

The Royal Canadian Legion is committed to ensuring the tradition of Remembrance remains relevant to and supported by younger generations. We promote youth-specific education regarding Veterans and Remembrance through a range of local and national initiatives.

Education at the local level

The Legion encourages Canadian schools to promote Remembrance Day Ceremonies, and local Branches are often involved in supporting those ceremonies. Remembrance is also promoted through the Legion’s school-aged poster and literary contests. These contests see more than 100,000 students each year honour Canada’s Veterans through creative art and writing. As well, the Legion distributes Poppies and educational materials, and offers schools the opportunity to have a speaker share stories and experiences about Veterans and Remembrance with the children.

Commemorative ceremonies for youth

Legion Youth Auxiliaries coordinated at the Branch level

Support for Cadets, Scouts and Guides to strengthen their leadership and growth

Partnership with Cadets to deliver Poppy campaign

Encourage youth participation in Remembrance ceremonies

Youth scholarship and bursary programs, coordinated at the Branch level

Photo and copy source: Royal Canadian Legion