Next week – let’s wake up the plants at community garden

The Oliver Community Gardens are almost ready for the growing season, with new members, repaired raised beds, and soil enhancements thanks to Kelly at Pacific Silica. The society rents raised, irrigated beds to local gardeners, and grows food for those in need.

A “Master Gardener” is the new President of the society, and we welcome new gardeners from You Learn.

“Waking up the Gardens” is the first event of the season – Saturday April 28th at 11:00am. There will be an orientation for new gardeners, including access and use of tools, tending compost, and demonstration of the site’s automatic irrigation system.

There are a couple of large and a few small garden beds still available – you can check them out on the 28th, but best to contact Heather soon so you don’t miss out.

The gardens are located on the Oliver Community Arts Council property, behind “Big Blue”.

olivercommunitygarden@yahoo.com

thanks to Sandra Smith (snow in the winter, flowers in the spring reporter)