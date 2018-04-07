Community Connections

The Oliver RCMP responded to the following calls for service this week: Weapons Complaints, report of a Man Down, Missing Person, Assaults, Breach of the Peace, Motor Vehicle Incidents, Suspicious Vehicles and Persons, Reports of Drug Use, Disturbances, Break and Enter, Assaults at South Okanagan Correctional Centre, a Brush Fire and Abandoned 911 calls.

Investigations of Note:

March 30th – Theft from vehicle

April 4th – Attempted Break and Enter to a locked compound

April 5th – Theft of bicycle from backyard

A report was received of a suspicious male riding his bicycle in the area of Lakeside drive in the early morning hours. A homeowner observed the male riding a bicycle and gain entry into a parked vehicle. The homeowner reported the incident to police and was able to provide a excellent picture of the suspect. Thanks to some good detective work by the home owner and some tips from the community, Oliver members located and arrested the male the next day in town. Charges are pending, stay tuned for further updates!

A report was received of a man down on the hike and bike trail in Oliver. Oliver RCMP, along with EHS, attended the scene and confirmed that the man was deceased. The incident is not suspicious in nature and is currently being handled by the Coroner.

Oliver RCMP attended the Kiwanis Youth Action Club and spoke on matters related to internet, personal and traffic safety. A round table discussion took place after the presentation and the attendees had the opportunity to ask various police related questions.

Thefts and Break and Enters have been on the decrease which is good to see. Thank you to the community for continuing to report suspicious activity, this has a positive impact on local crime!

On an interesting note, on Easter Sunday there was a report of a large pink rabbit carrying some type of basket visiting numerous houses in Oliver. RCMP members attempted to find this rabbit but every time they think they spotted him he disappeared. A number of chocolate eggs were located in the area but no other evidence was found. Very strange, a little bit of magic maybe?

Oliver RCMP is looking forward to conducting a number of detachment tours with local school students in May. If you are a teacher in the area and think that your class may like a tour of the Detachment please call Oliver RCMP.

Have a good and safe weekend.

Cpl. Christina Tarasoff

Oliver RCMP