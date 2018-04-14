Community Connections – RCMP report

The Oliver RCMP responded to the following calls for service this week: Liquor/Drug Complaints, Disturbance calls, Check Well-being, Shoplifting, Assaults, Domestic Disturbances, Motor Vehicle Incidents, Suspicious Vehicles and Persons, Mischief, Break and Enter, Theft from Vehicles, Harassment, Fraud, Suicide calls and Abandoned 911 calls.

Investigations of Note:

April 7th – 2 theft from vehicles, both vehicles were left unlocked.

April 9th – Theft from unlocked vehicle. Break and Enter to shed, tools stolen.

April 10th – Theft from unlocked camper trailer.

April 11th – Theft of Adult Tricycle. Theft from unlocked vehicle.

April 13th – 5 reports of theft from vehicles, all vehicles were left unlocked.

On April 9th, 2018 Oliver RCMP responded to a mobile home fire on Ryegrass Rd just south of Oliver. The cause of the fire is not known but believed to have originated in the kitchen area of the home. Nobody was inside the mobile home when the Oliver Fire Department arrived on scene. The RCMP were able to locate the home owner, Dale Watts, and confirm his well-being. Thank you to the community for providing information on his possible whereabouts.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind the community to lock and secure your vehicles and not to leave any items of value (including garage door openers) in your vehicles overnight. Many criminals look for crimes of opportunity; which may be as easy as walking down a residential street trying vehicle door handles until they find a vehicle that is unlocked. Unfortunately 10 incidents this week occurred due to vehicles being left unlocked. We understand that being a victim of crime can be traumatic and stressful and want to ensure that our community is protecting themselves the best way possible against these criminals.

On a lighter note, Oliver RCMP attended the “Celebration of Traditions” Traditional Pow Wow at Osoyoos Secondary School along with a number of elementary students from School District 53. Oliver members even had the opportunity to try out their dancing skills during a Pow Wow but could not come close to some of the amazing dance moves put on by our local teachers. It was a great opportunity to learn more about the culture and traditions of local First Nations communities. This event takes place all weekend for anyone that is interested!

Have a good and safe weekend.

Cpl. Christina Tarasoff

Oliver RCMP