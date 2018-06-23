Community Connections

Assistance From The Community Leads To The Recovery of Freshly Stolen Property

In the morning hours of June 22nd, 2018 Oliver RCMP received 2 separate reports of suspicious occurrences, one involving an ATV and the other a dump truck. Police attended to both calls and upon investigation discovered that both the ATV and the dump truck had been stolen in Oliver sometime overnight. Police contacted both owners, who were not yet aware of the thefts, and were able to return the stolen items back to them.

Oliver RCMP would like to thank both people for calling in this suspicious actively. Having the community engaged like this is so important and is appreciated by the Oliver RCMP.

Oliver RCMP would also like to thank the residents who attended the Community Meeting on June 19th. Many important topics were discussed and it was a good opportunity for us to make meaningful connections within our community. Have a good weekend.

Cpl. Christina Tarasoff

Oliver RCMP