Community benefits from Rotary Auction

A very successful community fundraising event was held last night at the community centre. The Rotary Club of Oliver held its 20th live auction. The funds raised, thanks to the generosity of community donors and willing bidders, will be used to enhance the local community.

A special donation was made last night in the name of Greg Norton. The Rotary Club donated $1000 to loose bay in his name. His family were present to accept the recognition award. Greg was a group study exchange student sponsored by Rotary and has been an ongoing supporter of the camp up at Secrest.

Photo and article submitted by Russell Work