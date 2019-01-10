Comments that bear repeating

Ken Hagen writes –

Hardly an unbiased poll.

No, I have not had the flu – or polio, smallpox, whooping cough, tetanus, diphtheria or yellow fever, as I have received vaccinations for them all. The best part is, because I am unlikely to contract the diseases, I am also not going to pass them along to anyone else.

Fly that yellow flag. Please.

Publisher: Okay Ken – I will. A yellow flag indicates potentially high surf or dangerous currents and undertows and means that swimmers should exercise extreme caution.

Sandra Smith writes –

Your poll – I have not had the flu, but I have had the flu shot, every year. Most of the people I know well also have had the flu shot. I made the choice – was not “scared” by anyone.

Susan E. Knox writes –

Strange publication that reports both general interest/community “news” with such “opinion” and “conjecture” woven in. This “news” site ought to be called what it apparently is:

“Oliver Daily Blog”. I have seen much strange commentary from the publisher before, but this piece was pretty blatantly biased on your opinion, even starting with the byline.

Publisher: Nice to hear from you Susan. ODN is a spicy little hoola-hoop that try’s to attract attention and wake up a few people.