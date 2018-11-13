Commentary by Jack Bennest

No Matter Your Political Stripe, Proportional Representation will NOT be better – For The Things You Care About

British Columbians have an opportunity to reject outright a new proportional representation electoral system, forever.

A couple of quotes to start us off

Premier John Horgan – ““If you were woke you would know prop rep is lit.” – Gee John did Andrew suggest that?

MLA Linda Larson – “If this is confusing just vote NO..”

A couple of questions for you Andrew

Was this not voted on by electors in BC twice before and it failed What state, province or district in Mexico, USA or Canada is using this “funny” system. . Germany and New Zealand used as examples by Andrew. Are we to reject the system that elected Dave Barrett, Mike Harcourt and Glen Clark, WAC Bennett or his son William the junior?

Ok lets bite into this conundrum.

Who wants this? Green, socialists – who??

FPTP has been good for the NDP. The party of three people that runs BC at the moment wants this new system to gain strength. This idea must be defeated. If John Horgan won a majority I could support it. If Christy Clark had won a majority I could support it. If Mr. Weaver ever wins a majority I could support it.

The truth is the Liberal Party of BC got the highest level of public support in the last election but has been “snafu”ed by a 3 member party of tree huggers hell bent on getting their way. And they are doing just that. Until the government falls, the numbers change or the 4 year mandate is up – we are stuck with this craziness.

We need a clear choice of a majority government.

Andrew Frank talks to who is supporting the NO side. Let’s talk to who is supporting the YES side. Same $$ limits under the law of the land and supervision of Elections BC.

You can say big business is against this and bigger Labour is for this or… or… or.

Notice the comments here – no big business indicated just people totally against something new, never tested here.

AND if adopted by 10 percent of the eligible voters. Then the government of the day will proclaim it as godly served. This can be changed with a 50% plus 1 of the eligible voters.

Different strokes for different folks

I will quote my self – our present system is the best in the world and used by most democracies. It was good for Kennedy, it was good for Churchill. Why not me? Why not you?