Coming Soon – winter season training in basketball skills

Great news for youth basketball in Oliver! The Lake City “D-League”, created in Penticton last spring by NBN Head Coach and Lake City Youth Development Coordinator Spencer McKay, is expanding to Oliver this winter.

Exact dates and times are still TBD, but we are planning on an early December start.

Details:

10 week program from December to February.

2 gender-specific divisions:

Rookie Boys and Rookie Girls (Grades 3-5) and Pro Boys and Pro Girls (Grades 6 & 7)

1 game per week and 1 x 1hr practice per week, led by Hall of Famer Spencer McKay.

Each player receives a basketball and a D-League T-shirt (Rookie Division) or a reversible singlet (Pro Division).

Gatorade provided at practice and games.

Stay tuned to Lake City’s website for details on the Oliver D-League!