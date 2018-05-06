Coming soon to a park near you

HOT DOG SALE !!
Oliver Lions & Lioness
FRIDAY MAY 18
11:00am to 1:30pm
Location: in front of Buy-Low store
ALL PROCEEDS TO DOG GUIDES WALK. MAY 27 @ LIONS PARK
Dog Walk registration @ 0900, Walk @ 0930 A.M. – Come and walk even if you don’t have a dog
First ever Oliver, Woof-Stock Festival, to raise money & awareness for DOG GUIDES! Among the planned events:
Official opening of the off leash Park for Dogs in Lions Park; cake and ribbon cutting, along with some dog agility, skate board event.
Fish pond for the little kids; Music,Food & Fun.
SO COME FOR THE WALK; STAY FOR THE FUN
Sponsored in part by Oliver Daily News
