Coming soon to a park near you

HOT DOG SALE !!

Oliver Lions & Lioness

FRIDAY MAY 18

11:00am to 1:30pm

Location: in front of Buy-Low store

ALL PROCEEDS TO DOG GUIDES WALK. MAY 27 @ LIONS PARK

Dog Walk registration @ 0900, Walk @ 0930 A.M. – Come and walk even if you don’t have a dog

First ever Oliver, Woof-Stock Festival, to raise money & awareness for DOG GUIDES! Among the planned events:

Official opening of the off leash Park for Dogs in Lions Park; cake and ribbon cutting, along with some dog agility, skate board event.

Fish pond for the little kids; Music,Food & Fun.

SO COME FOR THE WALK; STAY FOR THE FUN

Sponsored in part by Oliver Daily News