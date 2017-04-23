Coming soon to a garden near you – by Pat Whalley





A couple of months ago a photo on ODN, of a crocus in full bloom sent me out to the back yard to search for signs of life. And there they were, dozens of little green shoots, two or three inches tall, pushing through the earth. Daffodils and crocus, little heralds of spring’s approach that makes my heart feel lighter and puts a spring in my step.

I guess they had been quite comfortable under the several inches of snow that had sat around for several week then, due to one day of warm rain, the snow quickly disappeared and the shoots were all waiting to greet the sun.

Mother Nature’s yearly miracle is always marvellous to behold. The winter is so blah and cold and the landscape looks dreary and forlorn, then the weather changes and the first buds start to swell and nature is off and away. The days gradually get longer and soon there is a hint of green showing in the trees.

The Bohemian Waxwings made their yearly visit to our Rowan tree. The brilliant orange berries had been getting darker and were now completely black. Each year in the middle of February the waxwings appear, in their hundreds, and strip the berries from the tree is just a few hours. How do the birds manage to make this yearly pilgrimage to their usual haunts and then go to their summer home? Nature is truly wonderful.

It has been an odd approach to spring with such changeable weather, I go outside in the sunshine, to do some yard work and, in a short time, the clouds roll in and we get rain and cold wind. The plants are as confused as I and seem to be unsure of whether to appear or not. For several days the skies are filled with Sandhill cranes flying north. They swirl and circle overhead as they look for a thermal to carry them on their way. The sound of their call seems to awake a restlessness in my soul, I too have the urge and energy to be outside and welcome spring.

Suddenly, in the space of just a few days, the whole yard is green, nature has decided it is spring, even if the weather cannot cooperate. The buds and stalks seem to grow at the rate of several inches a day, as though they cannot hide underground one minute longer. Wherever I look there is new life. One day I prune the rose bushes almost down to the ground and, within days, leaves are shooting out from each twig.

Nature is wonderful, it will not be ignored and the yard is filled with vibrant greens interspaced with daffodils and hundreds of tiny buds that just can’t wait any longer to see daylight.

The approach of spring always feels to me like a renewal of life, a promise of good things to come. It also makes me feel very close to nature and to God. If the dead twigs of our winter gardens come alive again, in the spring, then why wouldn’t I believe that human death is just the winter of our life, with promise of a spring to come. Fanciful? Maybe but nobody can persuade me that the miracle of springtime is just for the flowers. He who made the flowers also made me.