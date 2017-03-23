Comfy seats for “high” political drama

On Tuesday I decided to cover a “town hall” type political forum in Ok Falls. Reporters could walk around in a gymnasiums taking video or pictures

and then sit down and continue the note taking. I wrote for about an hour before realizing I was just transcribing the “party playbook” for candidates. My metaphor was a boxing ring – no winner on points or a knock out.

On Wednesday evening, the SO Chamber of Commerce took it up a notch in a theatre venue but unfortunately not a good place for photographs or note taking. Luckily most answers were similar to those given the night before. But the presentation was more theatrical.

I could just sit back in a half empty theatre. Actually way more than half empty. Attendance about 70 a big improvement over 30 the night before.

I am not sure what is really being accomplished with the forums – they are an opportunity to get answers to questions but lack the excitement of people coming to the microphone and asking a question in person. A bit staged. Theatre. Lighting. No popcorn.

In a two party race of right of centre vs left of centre – most answers predicable and not very illuminating. A third party or candidates might have added some spice.

Both candidates, incumbent Linda Larson and challenger Colleen Ross will become better at it as time proceeds. The election more than a month away. Some people questioning why forums or public debate so early in the race.

The low turnout in large venues makes you wonder about the “excitement” of this particular election go-around.

A lot of clapping on certain issues indicated to me that one side of the National Park debate did not show and had something better to do.

One more forum in Osoyoos Thursday – in a location that has the most seating — the Sonora Centre gym.