Comforting service acknowledges the “blues”

by Penelope Johnson

It is easy to be hit by the “blues” when the skies darken and the air turns cold. Adding the pressure of holiday celebrations can be overwhelming for some. For the lonely and bereaved, the jaunty “Jingle Bells” sounds more like a taunting “single bell”. For those struggling financially or going through a period of unemployment, the TV ads with their promises of gifts under the tree just add to the stress. For survivors of childhood trauma, even the sounds of Christmas can cause panic or anger. For those concerned about the world, the turn of the year can remind them of global political upheavals and social injustices of the past year. “Peace and goodwill to all” may seem an impossible dream.

People can feel disconnected from others who appear “merry and bright”, even guilty for not enjoying the holiday as they feel they “should”. At the darkest time of year, it can be difficult to feel light-hearted.

A group of volunteers from Desert Valley Hospice Society, Oliver churches, and the local funeral home provide a comforting alternative to the holly-jolly bustle. The annual Blue Christmas service acknowledges the painful emotions that this holiday season can stir up. When people can feel most disconnected, it offers a place for acceptance, welcome, and connection. The gentle, candlelit service is held on the longest night, Thursday December 21.

The service is open to anyone needing quiet, reflective time with no pretence that all is “just fine” in their life. There is no pressure to connect with a church, no agenda, and no expectation that visitors hold particular beliefs. Visitors can expect to hear quiet classical guitar, listen to comforting readings, find solace in a hopeful message, sing along to gentle carols, and experience calm in the flickering candlelight. There is also an opportunity to take part in a ritual of “unburdening”, by placing a stone symbolic of one’s pain in a basket and lighting a candle of hope. After the service, people are welcome to linger in the candlelight and enjoy gentle music. Light refreshments are served downstairs for those seeking a more social gathering.

The organizers encourage people to invite and accompany a friend or loved one who may be reluctant to go alone.

The Blue Christmas service is held on Thursday December 21 at 7 pm, at the Oliver Lutheran Centre, the white clapboard church near the corner of Okanagan St. and Veterans Ave (three blocks west of Oliver Cinema, and half a block north on Okanagan). The Blue Christmas committee acknowledges the support of Desert Valley Hospice and local churches, and the sponsorship of Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service.