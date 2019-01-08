Cold case files

Over the course of the next few weeks the Penticton RCMP are going to be releasing information on a series of historical missing person and found human remains investigations. Cpl. James Rutledge, the acting commander of the Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section, said that “The Penticton RCMP are hoping that by re-sharing of this information may lead to new tips from the public in cases that have gone cold”.

On May 7, 1997, the remains of Diane Stewart were discovered on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve. Ms. Stewart had been reported missing on January 1, 1997, after she left a New Year’s Eve party on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve and was never heard from again. Ms. Stewart was last seen walking West on Westhills Drive wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans, and winter boots.

Through a forensic autopsy it was determined that Ms. Stewart died as a result of foul play.

Penticton RCMP continue to investigate this homicide. If you have any information related to this homicide, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.