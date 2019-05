Fire dispatch 2:45 pm Tuesday just north of Bulrush Rd – at the end of Tucelnuit Lake on the main arterial. Cause of accident not known. Injuries did not appear life threatening.

Police and BCAS (EMS) on the scene. Some delay in traffic movement for a spell.

Appeared to be a young family in the one vehicle collision. (

Further analysis of the scene once the Jeep removed indicates the vehicle smashed into the dirt and gravel hillside and not the pole which is unscarred.