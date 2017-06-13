VANCOUVER — Vancouver-based Coast Hotels is opening a new property in Oliver, B.C. to complement the brand’s strong B.C. presence and its existing locations in Kelowna, Penticton and Osoyoos.

The Coast Oliver hotel will feature 80 guestrooms, an indoor pool, breakfast room and future restaurant, and will offer guests Coast Hotels brand standards such as triple sheeting and complimentary high-speed in-room Wi-Fi. Construction is slated to start October 2017 with opening planned for May 2018. The quick-to-market timeline is possible through modular construction, which will be done by Horizon North Logistics.

The branding of the hotel will be done with Mundi Hotel Enterprises Inc., who purchased the lot from the Town of Oliver. Mundi Hotel Enterprises Inc. currently has two Coast-branded properties in Kamloops and Lethbridge and owns a further five hotels.

“As a business we focus on ensuring strong asset value and revenue generation, while playing a vital role in each community. We made the decision to expand our relationship with Coast Hotels as the brand flag for Oliver, given they share the same values, performance focus and community approach we do” says Ron Mundi, president, Mundi Hotel Enterprises Inc.

The addition of the new Oliver property brings Coast’s total to 36 properties in Western North America covering two provinces, two territories and five U.S. states.