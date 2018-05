Town of Osoyoos Evacuation Order in effect for Coast Hotel at 7702 Main St., Osoyoos

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Town due to immediate danger to life and safety due to flooding and lake inundation from Lake Osoyoos.

