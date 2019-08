Friday 09 Aug A mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm.

Local smoke. Wind south 20 km/h. High 30. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight Mainly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local smoke. Low 19.

Saturday 10 Aug Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high. Night Showers. Low 16.

Sunday 11 Aug Showers. High 20.

Night Showers. Low 14.