Closing – Mixed Curling Bonspiel

“The Other Game on Ice

The Oliver Curling Club celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Oliver Arena. 32 members played 2 eight end games. They started with the Opening Ceremonies which saw Murray Soder (a member of the Arena organizing committee) drop the puck for 3 curling members; Joyce Kuzyk, John Chapman and Darlene Chapman; who were involved in the Opening of our Curling Club almost 48 years ago.

Pictured – Teams opted to dress in their favourite hockey team colours. Best dressed team was the team of Randy Grandish (black jersey), Pat Stephen, Barry Berto and Jean Lederer. There was a small altercation between the supporters of the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames.

After the first game everyone had fun shooting a puck down the ice into a small floor hockey net. Pat Martin had the most points at the end of this competition. A wonderful lunch was provided by Oliver Eats. After the second game the winners were announced.

Overall Winner was the team of Fernando Anjou, Diane Tetreault, Pat Batchelor and Bill Ford.

2nd was Donna Cooke, John Chapman, Darlene Chapman and Johanne Smith. High One game winner was John Surovy, Phil Anderson, Marilyn and Rick Reimer.

Friendliest Team was the Randy Grandish team.

Prizes were donated by Dave Arnold of Arterra, Tanya Martin of Blasted Church and Maureen Doerr of Beyond Bliss.

Thanks to Cathy Pidduck