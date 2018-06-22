Closer look at Robert’s family of cranes*

“Finally got some shots of the Sandhill Crane family with both colts. They are called colts because their legs are so long when they hatch.

The smaller one is now 8 days old, and the larger one is 10.

The parents are amazing and attend to their every need, and protection against predators. When they go through the tall grass and bullrushes in the marsh, their parents make a purring sound so the colts can stay close and locate them.”

Robert Sieben at Reifel Bird Sanctuary, Ladner

Apologies for the word heron being used in the headline. Its a family of cranes.