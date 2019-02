Highway 97, in both directions. Rock slide between Bridgeman Rd and N Beach Rd for 4.5 km (Summerland). Road closed. Scalers & excavators working on site & removing material. Detour Hwy 97C, Hwy 5A & Hwy 3A to Hwy 3. Alternative route between Penticton & Kelowna via 201 FSR. Access via Hwy 33 and McCulloch Rd near Big White or via Warren Ave/Carmi Ave in Penticton. Maximum 5 tonne vehicles only.

Next update time Wed Feb 6 at 12:00 PM PST.