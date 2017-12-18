Clinics spread vaccine but Southern Okanagan seems to be complete

Elia Katz, 17, attended a clinic Sunday in Kelowna to get immunized with his twin sister.

“We heard about all these scary stories of kids getting sick in B.C. and we just thought that we should get immunized to not let that happen to us.”

People with symptoms including sudden fever, severe headache, stiff neck, nausea or vomiting should seek medical attention, according to health officials.

There have been 11 confirmed cases of the infection in the Okanagan this year. One teen from the Vernon area was hospitalized with serious symptoms

Pollock says health officials have immunized nearly 2000 individuals in the affected age group. (15 to 19)

Source: Files from CBC

Interior Health says one person has died but has release- “zilch” details – on who, when, where, how or what. On the most recent Interior Health releases it failed to say ALL students in Southern Okanagan had been vaccinated or the ones who chose to get it.