Clean up cost appealed

The owner of a lot at 480 Bank Avenue is appealing charges levied for the cleanup of property deemed unsafe, dangerous and unsightly.

The bills amounted to amount $5500 with the Town claiming most of the cost was a bill from the RDOS landfill because of what was off loaded there.

It took a long time for the cleanup with civic crews, a private contractor etc. involved in the project. The owner of the land is not identified in correspondence with the Town.

A letter received December 8, 2017 will be discussed by council Monday