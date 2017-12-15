Free Classifieds

If you wish to place a classified ad, please go to the bottom of the page and enter your details:
Louise Szalay says
ISO: Leather working tools (carving, stamping, etc) and scrap pieces of leather to practice on. Thanks.
Louise 250-809-1863
Tanya Stockand says
For Sale: Wood blanket box/storage chest/tv stand/coffee table.
Very sturdy, flat topped, great for extra bedding, out of season clothes, TOYS…
Outside Dimensions:20 1/2″ high 42 1/4″ wide 27 1/4″ deep
Inside Dimensions: 13″ high 39″ wide 24″ deep
$75 OBO
Located south of Oliver, pictures available
email trstockand@yahoo.ca
MARIE SYLVEST says
My granddaughter is looking for a portable kiln.
She will be in Oliver for a few days. Hopefully she will find one while here.
Please call 250 498 4331
Gayle MacPherson says
If you’re missing a grey/white kitty it’s been hanging around Meadows Drive in vicinity of Heritage House for past 2 – 3 months, not sure if male or female, it’s definitely not a stray, hungry, friendly, can’t get too close or it backs off, my tel # is 250-498-1299
Donna Murfitt says
Stainless steel kitchen sink in good condition. Asking $20.00. Call 250.498-4012
John Tavares says
10 pound fruit boxes for sale. Perfect for fruit stand. 50 cents each. Call John ; 250 498 7382
Pat Buckland says
Window: aluminum slider 6’W X 3’6″H with screen FREE.
Call 250-498-8433
AUDREY STATON says
FOR SALE
16 FT FRIDGEDARE REFRIGERATOR
ASKING $250.00
CALL 250-498-6543
AUDREY STATON
staton@eastlink.ca
Trish Osland says
Beautiful orange kittens available, ready to go now. Phone Donna 250 498 2803
Judy desmarais says
Needed – charitable organization needs a paper cutter. Call 250 485 5029
Thank you
Richard Walks says
Queen size Bed for sale with four inch extra comfy top. $250.00
250-485-8511
Al Odne says
Man,s Black leather bomber style jacket, zip out lining. Size M. Like new, never been worn. Asking $75.00.
Call Al. 250 485 4095
Polo Veintimilla says
Looking for used winter or all-season tires. 205/60/R15, for a 2002 Honda Civic.
I’m not picky, just looking for an inexpensive set of tires to get me through the season.
Please call or text 250-689-1015. Thank you.
Publisher: ” Pedro ” my pal – I wish I could help.
Dorothy Cairns says
Please remove my ad. Thank you
Janet Thompson says
Wanted or Looking to buy … your flat screen TV. Must have an HDMI
250-498-1061
Dorothy Cairns says
Missing chihuahua dog. Her name is Elsie but is very shy so may not come when called. She was lost around 630 Sunday night in the hospital area. Please contact me if you spot her.
Phone 2504985483
Text 2504088677
Pappa's Firehall Bistro says
Join us at Pappa’s Firehall Bistro for an elegant evening of acoustic guitar played by Don Parmente while sipping on wine and enjoying an amazing Beef Neptune dinner for your New Year’s Eve.
Music will begin at
5:30pm and play until 9pm.
Reservations are recommended.
250-498-4867
Cheryl Dennill says
Please remove my ad. Thank you.
Maryka Nichol says
Found – large husky-cross, male (I think). Grey and black. No collar or tags. Off Tucelnuit near Hwy. 97.
Call or text 250-535-2262
Christina Ruddiman says
Complete Dining room set For sale
Dark brown wood dining table with hand carved finishes 66” long 42” wide, plus 18” leaf. Six chairs with padded cream colour fabric seats.
Matching large wood china cabinet with hand carved finishes 80” tall and 51” wide, mirrored back interior wall with glass shelves, glass on sides and front, interior accent light, two drawers below for linens. Everything is in excellent condition. Asking $600 for all pieces. Call or email for further information and photos
Christina 250-498-9694 cmruddiman@gmail.com
Arlene Fehr says
Have a 7.5 foot dark Northwood fir Christmas tree for sale. Paid $200. for it and used it twice. Still in original box. $100.00. Call 250-498-3090
Laura Washburn says
Wanted to buy: Used True Crime paperbacks if anyone has any they’ve read and no longer want. Text me at 250 485 3475 or call 778 439 2075.
Pat Buckland says
Walnuts: uncertified organic at $2/lb Call 250-498-8433
Cheryl Dennill says
Beautiful oak dining table with two leaves $25
Small solid wood desk with five drawers. $20 wheeled chair included
Small, comfortable, upholstered arm chair beige/gold colour. Free
250-498-6325
Duncan Ross says
Ride needed to Vancouver for a lady.
Departure time and date is flexible. Sooner rather than later. Could leave today.
Gas money paid.
Please contact Duncan @ 250-498-4456. Texts preferred.
Heather Owens says
Missing dog. My black and white shitzu dog has gone missing from the River Road area. His name is Benji, and he is very friendly. He thinks he is bigger than he is, likes to play with bigger dogs. Please call 250-498-7201 if you find him, he is sadly missed.
Yvonne Crothers says
Rose coloured sofa with hardwood trim.
Very good condition. Asking $100, obo.
250 498 2214
Teri Tater says
For Sale – Wall Mount for a 65″ flat screen TV.
Asking 120.00.
250 485 7379
Dave Ogden says
ISO free weights. Dumbbells and or plates. Call 250-498-0807 or text 250-300-6364
Paul Tribbick says
Tread mill for sale $800.00 good condition. Used only for clothes rack for past 5 years. Also a recumbent stationery bike. $250.00. Phone 250 498 7762. Thank you
Jeff Parent says
Anyone Knows where i could find a logging truck of firewood …Larch or Fir ? or spruce …
Thanks
Jeff @ 250-485-8644
Donna Arnold says
If you find out, could you let me know? Call 250-498-4234
Cathy Gushulak says
Kenmore clothes dryer. Excellent condition. Ph 250-485-2559. Asking $125
Richard Walks says
FIREWOOD. Still as Cherry Orchard.
please call 250-485-8511
Russell Work says
Queen Mattress has gone to a good home
Jack Wessel says
La Z Boy love seat recliner for Sale $100 ono
phone 250-4982030
jagmel singh sira says
5TIRES 185 70 14 $140.4SNOW TIRES195 65 15$200. ALL LIKE NEW.250 498 8308.CELL250 535 1365
James Hodge says
2 bedroom private cozy apartment available. Ground level, easy access. Quiet, peaceful, in town location. Small patio-garden and optional shared community garden. Good long-term tenant neighbors. Would suit retired couple or quiet individual. Max 2-persons. N/S. Small pet accepted on landlord’s approval. Coin Laundry. $895/mo + utilities. Won’t last long! Phone# 250-485-7915 Call between 10am-8pm
Fiona Wood says
DeWalt 10 inch radial arm saw; excellent working condition. $250 obo
Miscellaneous carpentry tools – various prices or make offer.
Receiver – works with compressor to give more power $80
Phone 250-498-3122
Fiona Wood says
Beautiful solid wood Broyhill bedroom set….dresser w/9 drawers, 2 end tables with 3 drawers each, armoire with cupboard and 8 drawers, queen bed w/footboard, headboard, mattress and boxspring. Need to sell and downsize prior to moving. Phone 250-498-3122.
Dale Cory says
ISO
Experienced IT expert for on-call contract services. Must fully understand Microsoft Office software. Please contact Dale Cory at Oliver Landing Development Corporation at: dale@oliverlanding.ca.
Russell Work says
Queen mattress excellent condition, Sealy Posturpedic Supreme Acclaim, Reversible. Not a pillowtop. Free 250 498 4350
Lloyd Cooper says
Two piece mirror sliding closet door with gold trim for sale fits opening 48×80 inches. Asking price $75.00
Phone 2504982991
Robin Hood says
Mountain CO OP BACKPACK with attached DAY PACK That converts to a suitcase 60.00 or best offer phone 2504983052.
Larry Spara says
Shop Rider electric wheel chair for sale. In very good shape and stores easily in the trunk of your car.
$500.00
Please call Larry Spara (250)498-5133 – evenings only.
Eleanor Moyer says
For Sale: 6 new Nordic Pure pleated AC/Furnace filters — 14X25X1″ MERV 10. $50.00 for all 6. 250-498-2266
Deborah Powers says
Hi, old wooden cross country skis for sale. They would look nice on a wall for decoration or can still be used if you have boots. They have bindings attached.
fifty dollars.
phone 250-498-3133
Deborah Powers says
Good Morning! I recently posted an ad looking for parts for a Starbucks Barista coffee machine. I’ve misplaced the phone number and address for the people who answered the ad. If you read this please phone me again. 250-498-3133.
thank you
Deborah
Janet Lock says
HOMEMAKERS ECT. is a senior care provider.
Janet Thompson
250-498-1061
Certified Nursing Aide since 1990
Quality Care starts with knowledge.
Cindy Pellegrin says
Looking for someone to help me build a new wordpress website. Better yet- create it for me and teach me how to manage it!
Call Cindy to discuss renumeration- 250-485-4373
Arlene Fehr says
For sale
Dark two toned green 7.5 ft. Northwood artificial Christmas tree. As new. $100. Call 250-498-3090.
Niki Jeffries says
Looking for small house, cabin, appartment, or basement suit, in or close to Oliver for at least one month starting November15. Must be pet friendly as we have 1 dog that is very well house trained and not noisy. You may contact us at 250 535 1095
Shirley Polk says
1960s solid walnut dresser 18×76 W/ mirror,6drawers and 2 doors.Also 2
matching bedside pieces w/2drawers each. A1 condition.
$325.00 for all
Shirley Polk says
Call 250 498 6033 for the walnut dresser,etc
Gilles labrosse says
Hi, looking to get a computer And laptop fixed in Oliver area. If anyone knows someone please call 250 300 7634
Dave & Karen Wagner says
Cody Isted says
Thank you ODN we have filled the position for people to shovel snow. Our ad from NOV. 12 can be taken down please. Cody Isted. Dirtworks LTD.
Cody Isted says
Dirtworks Landscape Ltd. Is looking for a plow truck driver for the winter months. Applicant must have valid Class 5 or higher driver’s licence, and must consent to and pass a Criminal Record check. The applicant also needs to be available any day of the week, and at any time of day for work. Please submit your resume to dirtworksltd@hotmail.com or call 250 490 6167
Liz Bellai says
I have a wine cooler holds50 bottles of wine electric for $150 in excellent condition
I have some phone case $ 5
Call 250 398 0720
Reminder to use both names when posting a comment
Dale Cory says
For Rent
Available immediately. 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in Park Place. 55-plus building. Located on top (3rd) floor. South facing with view of park and river. Huge master bedroom. All major appliances. Close to river path and downtown amenities. No pets allowed. $999 per month plus utilities. Call 250-535-1202.
Mark Pankratz says
Looking for a carpenter or carpenter’s helper. No experience or tools necessary although it would be an asset. Building footings and ICF foundation. Three weeks work available immediately. Hourly pay ranging from $15 to $25 per hour depending on experience. Call Mark 250-488-1568 or email markpankratz@shaw.ca
Michelle Weisheit says
WOW is currently accepting applications for their annual $1,000 Education Award. This is presented to a woman residing in the South Okanagan who provides primary financial support to her family. This award it to help her pay for tuition costs to upgrade her skills or retrain. For the full details please visitwowoliver.org under the Education Award tab. A full application is available here to complete and submit.
Lynn Coopper says
Looking for new or used reasonably priced wooden wine barrels. (Please DO NOT respond by email)
Please call or text me at 250-575-1013
Thanks
Connie Davidson says
55+ Living Accommodation. Person to share unique fully furnished very large double wide. Own bedroom and bathroom. 6 kms north of Oliver. Must be seen. N/S. $950 per month includes internet and utilities. Available immediately. Call or text 403 909-1411.
Nathan Falkenholt says
For Sale – 12 Ft Aluminum boat. $450
Kokanee Model manufactured by Oliver Industries in Penticton. Good overall condition. Maximum 7.5Hp rating and carrying capacity of 510 lbs. No trailer or motor included, but does come with good fishing Karma. This could be a great Christmas gift for your favourite fisherperson. Located in Oliver near OES & SOSS.
Call Nathan at 250-498-2614 for more information.
Tiffany Beckedorf says
Room for Rent
Private room to let. Common space of kitchen bathroom laundry. Large patio and yard. Bbq. Green house. Chickens. Parking. Close to all amenities.
Two cats in house. Two full time working adults. Part time honor role teen.
House is quiet by 10ish most nights.
Looking for an employed individual who is easy going and tidy.
$535/month plus $35 utilities, DD required
Please contact LouLou 250-498-0998
Lesli Malanchuk says
Farm fresh free range eggs…$5 a dozen…$6 for Jumbos
250-212-4778
Brenda Lane says
604 302 8239
Cam Nilsson says
If you don’t find any there are rentals unit are available at West Equipment Rentals.
In Oliver the corner of Sawmill & Spruce
Len Hovanes says
Electric fireplace, nice looking cabinet. FREE but must pickup.
Len 250-498-4755
Shawna Michaud says
Winter tires studded. $500OBO 225/50/17 Hancock used half a season then sold car. Call 350-498-5523 or email mich13@telus.net for pictures
Debbie Lee says
Free
3 antique wood cook stoves
For more info please call
250 498-9228
Elaine Johanson says
jayy weir says
Dee Gee St Louis says
Older woman looking to rent farm house 2 or 3 bdrms OK. Wood heated if possible. as soon as possible Phone 250 498 2689
Ray Pitt says
Well constructed but older 3-seat chesterfield/couch. Dark blue with a burgundy/beige design. FREE for the person who wants it and can take it off my hands.
ray_pitt@telus.net 250.498.4386