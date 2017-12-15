Free Classifieds

  1. ISO: Leather working tools (carving, stamping, etc) and scrap pieces of leather to practice on. Thanks.
    Louise 250-809-1863

  2. For Sale: Wood blanket box/storage chest/tv stand/coffee table.

    Very sturdy, flat topped, great for extra bedding, out of season clothes, TOYS…

    Outside Dimensions:20 1/2″ high 42 1/4″ wide 27 1/4″ deep
    Inside Dimensions: 13″ high 39″ wide 24″ deep
    $75 OBO

    Located south of Oliver, pictures available

    email trstockand@yahoo.ca

  3. My granddaughter is looking for a portable kiln.
    She will be in Oliver for a few days. Hopefully she will find one while here.

    Please call 250 498 4331

  4. If you’re missing a grey/white kitty it’s been hanging around Meadows Drive in vicinity of Heritage House for past 2 – 3 months, not sure if male or female, it’s definitely not a stray, hungry, friendly, can’t get too close or it backs off, my tel # is 250-498-1299

  12. Man,s Black leather bomber style jacket, zip out lining. Size M. Like new, never been worn. Asking $75.00.

    Call Al. 250 485 4095

  13. Looking for used winter or all-season tires. 205/60/R15, for a 2002 Honda Civic.
    I’m not picky, just looking for an inexpensive set of tires to get me through the season.

    Please call or text 250-689-1015. Thank you.

    Publisher: ” Pedro ” my pal – I wish I could help.

  16. Missing chihuahua dog. Her name is Elsie but is very shy so may not come when called. She was lost around 630 Sunday night in the hospital area. Please contact me if you spot her.
    Phone 2504985483
    Text 2504088677

  17. Join us at Pappa’s Firehall Bistro for an elegant evening of acoustic guitar played by Don Parmente while sipping on wine and enjoying an amazing Beef Neptune dinner for your New Year’s Eve.
    Music will begin at
    5:30pm and play until 9pm.
    Reservations are recommended.
    250-498-4867

  19. Found – large husky-cross, male (I think). Grey and black. No collar or tags. Off Tucelnuit near Hwy. 97.
    Call or text 250-535-2262

  20. Complete Dining room set For sale
    Dark brown wood dining table with hand carved finishes 66” long 42” wide, plus 18” leaf. Six chairs with padded cream colour fabric seats.
    Matching large wood china cabinet with hand carved finishes 80” tall and 51” wide, mirrored back interior wall with glass shelves, glass on sides and front, interior accent light, two drawers below for linens. Everything is in excellent condition. Asking $600 for all pieces. Call or email for further information and photos
    Christina 250-498-9694 cmruddiman@gmail.com

  21. Have a 7.5 foot dark Northwood fir Christmas tree for sale. Paid $200. for it and used it twice. Still in original box. $100.00. Call 250-498-3090

  22. Wanted to buy: Used True Crime paperbacks if anyone has any they’ve read and no longer want. Text me at 250 485 3475 or call 778 439 2075.

  24. Beautiful oak dining table with two leaves $25
    Small solid wood desk with five drawers. $20 wheeled chair included
    Small, comfortable, upholstered arm chair beige/gold colour. Free

    250-498-6325

  25. Ride needed to Vancouver for a lady.

    Departure time and date is flexible. Sooner rather than later. Could leave today.

    Gas money paid.

    Please contact Duncan @ 250-498-4456. Texts preferred.

  26. Missing dog. My black and white shitzu dog has gone missing from the River Road area. His name is Benji, and he is very friendly. He thinks he is bigger than he is, likes to play with bigger dogs. Please call 250-498-7201 if you find him, he is sadly missed.

  30. Tread mill for sale $800.00 good condition. Used only for clothes rack for past 5 years. Also a recumbent stationery bike. $250.00. Phone 250 498 7762. Thank you

  31. Anyone Knows where i could find a logging truck of firewood …Larch or Fir ? or spruce …
    Thanks
    Jeff @ 250-485-8644

  37. 2 bedroom private cozy apartment available. Ground level, easy access. Quiet, peaceful, in town location. Small patio-garden and optional shared community garden. Good long-term tenant neighbors. Would suit retired couple or quiet individual. Max 2-persons. N/S. Small pet accepted on landlord’s approval. Coin Laundry. $895/mo + utilities. Won’t last long! Phone# 250-485-7915 Call between 10am-8pm

  38. DeWalt 10 inch radial arm saw; excellent working condition. $250 obo
    Miscellaneous carpentry tools – various prices or make offer.
    Receiver – works with compressor to give more power $80
    Phone 250-498-3122

  39. Beautiful solid wood Broyhill bedroom set….dresser w/9 drawers, 2 end tables with 3 drawers each, armoire with cupboard and 8 drawers, queen bed w/footboard, headboard, mattress and boxspring. Need to sell and downsize prior to moving. Phone 250-498-3122.

  41. Queen mattress excellent condition, Sealy Posturpedic Supreme Acclaim, Reversible. Not a pillowtop. Free 250 498 4350

  42. Two piece mirror sliding closet door with gold trim for sale fits opening 48×80 inches. Asking price $75.00

    Phone 2504982991

  43. Mountain CO OP BACKPACK with attached DAY PACK That converts to a suitcase 60.00 or best offer phone 2504983052.

  44. Shop Rider electric wheel chair for sale. In very good shape and stores easily in the trunk of your car.
    $500.00
    Please call Larry Spara (250)498-5133 – evenings only.

  45. For Sale: 6 new Nordic Pure pleated AC/Furnace filters — 14X25X1″ MERV 10. $50.00 for all 6. 250-498-2266

  46. Hi, old wooden cross country skis for sale. They would look nice on a wall for decoration or can still be used if you have boots. They have bindings attached.
    fifty dollars.
    phone 250-498-3133

  47. Good Morning! I recently posted an ad looking for parts for a Starbucks Barista coffee machine. I’ve misplaced the phone number and address for the people who answered the ad. If you read this please phone me again. 250-498-3133.
    thank you
    Deborah

  48. HOMEMAKERS ECT. is a senior care provider.

    Janet Thompson
    250-498-1061

    Certified Nursing Aide since 1990

    Quality Care starts with knowledge.

  49. Looking for someone to help me build a new wordpress website. Better yet- create it for me and teach me how to manage it!

    Call Cindy to discuss renumeration- 250-485-4373

  51. Looking for small house, cabin, appartment, or basement suit, in or close to Oliver for at least one month starting November15. Must be pet friendly as we have 1 dog that is very well house trained and not noisy. You may contact us at 250 535 1095

  52. 1960s solid walnut dresser 18×76 W/ mirror,6drawers and 2 doors.Also 2

    matching bedside pieces w/2drawers each. A1 condition.

    $325.00 for all

  53. Hi, looking to get a computer And laptop fixed in Oliver area. If anyone knows someone please call 250 300 7634

  55. Thank you ODN we have filled the position for people to shovel snow. Our ad from NOV. 12 can be taken down please. Cody Isted. Dirtworks LTD.

  56. Dirtworks Landscape Ltd. Is looking for a plow truck driver for the winter months. Applicant must have valid Class 5 or higher driver’s licence, and must consent to and pass a Criminal Record check. The applicant also needs to be available any day of the week, and at any time of day for work. Please submit your resume to dirtworksltd@hotmail.com or call 250 490 6167

  57. I have a wine cooler holds50 bottles of wine electric for $150 in excellent condition
    I have some phone case $ 5
    Call 250 398 0720

    Reminder to use both names when posting a comment

  58. For Rent
    Available immediately. 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in Park Place. 55-plus building. Located on top (3rd) floor. South facing with view of park and river. Huge master bedroom. All major appliances. Close to river path and downtown amenities. No pets allowed. $999 per month plus utilities. Call 250-535-1202.

  59. Looking for a carpenter or carpenter’s helper. No experience or tools necessary although it would be an asset. Building footings and ICF foundation. Three weeks work available immediately. Hourly pay ranging from $15 to $25 per hour depending on experience. Call Mark 250-488-1568 or email markpankratz@shaw.ca

  60. WOW is currently accepting applications for their annual $1,000 Education Award. This is presented to a woman residing in the South Okanagan who provides primary financial support to her family. This award it to help her pay for tuition costs to upgrade her skills or retrain. For the full details please visitwowoliver.org under the Education Award tab. A full application is available here to complete and submit.

  61. Looking for new or used reasonably priced wooden wine barrels. (Please DO NOT respond by email)

    Please call or text me at 250-575-1013

    Thanks

  62. 55+ Living Accommodation. Person to share unique fully furnished very large double wide. Own bedroom and bathroom. 6 kms north of Oliver. Must be seen. N/S. $950 per month includes internet and utilities. Available immediately. Call or text 403 909-1411.

  63. For Sale – 12 Ft Aluminum boat. $450

    Kokanee Model manufactured by Oliver Industries in Penticton. Good overall condition. Maximum 7.5Hp rating and carrying capacity of 510 lbs. No trailer or motor included, but does come with good fishing Karma. This could be a great Christmas gift for your favourite fisherperson. Located in Oliver near OES & SOSS.
    Call Nathan at 250-498-2614 for more information.

  64. Room for Rent

    Private room to let. Common space of kitchen bathroom laundry. Large patio and yard. Bbq. Green house. Chickens. Parking. Close to all amenities.
    Two cats in house. Two full time working adults. Part time honor role teen.
    House is quiet by 10ish most nights.
    Looking for an employed individual who is easy going and tidy.
    $535/month plus $35 utilities, DD required
    Please contact LouLou 250-498-0998

  67. If you don’t find any there are rentals unit are available at West Equipment Rentals.
    In Oliver the corner of Sawmill & Spruce

  73. Older woman looking to rent farm house 2 or 3 bdrms OK. Wood heated if possible. as soon as possible Phone 250 498 2689

