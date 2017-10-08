Free Classifieds

If you wish to place a classified ad, please go to the bottom of the page and enter your details:
First you will see the words Leave A Reply with the word comment above an entry box.
Name – first and last (mandatory) in the line indicated
Contact email (mandatory)
Contact phone number – place in body of ad
Price of any item or rental (limit $999) – place in body of ad
To get an ad “taken” down – do the same as before – insert a message SOLD or TAKE DOWN – your name is what we will track not the item. Please remember, this page is for free classified ads, not events or garage sales. A date in the ad will not see the light of day.
Not designed for social connections. A thank you is a nice touch.
If you are a local business contact the publisher – re: help wanted and other ads. Make your ad simple – not marketing info.
No links in the ad.
Comments
John Kiss says
4 MICHELIN X ICE 225/60 R16 Winter tires ON RIMS ( 5 STUD ), USED ONLY 2 WINTERS ON IMPALA. $ 500.00
250-498-2866
Hanna Seguin says
Inglis Refridgerator top door freezer $75
Inglis Washer top loader $75
Dryer $95
Call 250-495-3390