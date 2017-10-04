Free Classifieds

If you wish to place a classified ad, please go to the bottom of the page and enter your details:
First you will see the words Leave A Reply with the word comment above an entry box.
Name – first and last (mandatory) in the line indicated
Contact email (mandatory)
Contact phone number – place in body of ad
Price of any item or rental (limit $999) – place in body of ad
To get an ad “taken” down – do the same as before – insert a message SOLD or TAKE DOWN – your name is what we will track not the item. Please remember, this page is for free classified ads, not events or garage sales. A date in the ad will not see the light of day.
Not designed for social connections. A thank you is a nice touch.
If you are a local business contact the publisher – re: help wanted and other ads. Make your ad simple – not marketing info.
No links in the ad.
Comments
Rick Alexander says
Free indoor goldfish. About 8″ long, healthy and very friendly. Includes nice big aquarium, heater, filter etc. Photos upon request.
Phone or text 778 908 6783
Rick Alexander says
Free Ficus Tree
Beautiful, well shaped tree. About 6′ tall and 5′ wide. Trunk is about 4″ in diameter. Very healthy. Can send photo.
778 908 6783 phone or text
Ron Chamberland says
12 foot wooden step ladder for sale old but in good shape $25.00 250-498-6835
Ray Doyle says
For Sale : 40lbs. 2 1/4in. Common Nails ($50.00)
20lbs. 3 1/2in. Common Nails ($20.00)
PH: 250-535-0416
Gerry Tretick says
For Sale – Sofa, matching chair and a swivel upholstered chair all for $25. Other items also available.
A pickup would be needed to transport these items.
To arrange to view please call 250-498-0445.
Dale Mercuri says
Have 10 Bags of Mapei Self-levelling at a job site in Oliver
You can pick-up asap for $100.00
250-212-7232
George Karpinsky says
For sale:
No spray organic Habanero peppers $2/lb
No spray organic walnuts $2/lb
Phone 250 4984881
Jim Sabyan says
Antique Viking kitchen wood burner $150.00
Sears 1.5 HP gas trolling boat motor $225.00
Costco garden shredder 8 HP commercial duty rated, with hose & bag $350.00
250-498-4882
Derek Broadbent says
ISO moving boxes you are wanted to unload please call 250-498-0063
thanks Lisa and Derek
Johanne Smith says
Canon Pixma Wireless Inkjet Printer.Model#MG5620.New condition.$50.00 250-498-3698
Scott Strobbe says
Wanted to buy. 4- 265 16″ snow tires preferably on rims that fit Nissan pathfinder, or off rims. Let me know what you got. Cheers. 498-2425
Pat Buckland says
Fruit: all uncertified organic
* damson plums – great for jam $1.75/lb
* red delicious apples $1/lb
* dried cherries – great stocking stuffers $15/lb
* kales (Russian, dinosaur, purple curly – great for freezing for nutritious smoothies
$5/lb
* walnuts $1.50/lb
call 250-498-8433 Pat Buckland