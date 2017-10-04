Free Classifieds

If you wish to place a classified ad, please go to the bottom of the page and enter your details:

First you will see the words Leave A Reply with the word comment above an entry box.

Name – first and last (mandatory) in the line indicated

Contact email (mandatory)

Contact phone number – place in body of ad

Price of any item or rental (limit $999) – place in body of ad

To get an ad “taken” down – do the same as before – insert a message SOLD or TAKE DOWN – your name is what we will track not the item. Please remember, this page is for free classified ads, not events or garage sales. A date in the ad will not see the light of day.

Not designed for social connections. A thank you is a nice touch.

If you are a local business contact the publisher – re: help wanted and other ads. Make your ad simple – not marketing info.

No links in the ad.