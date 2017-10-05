Free Classifieds

If you wish to place a classified ad, please go to the bottom of the page and enter your details:

First you will see the words Leave A Reply with the word comment above an entry box.

 

Name – first and last (mandatory) in the line indicated
Contact email  (mandatory)

Contact phone number – place in body of ad
Price of any item or rental (limit $999) – place in body of ad

To get an ad “taken” down – do the same as before – insert a message SOLD or TAKE DOWN – your name is what we will track not the item. Please remember, this page is for free classified ads, not events or garage sales.  A date in the ad will not see the light of day.

Not designed for social connections. A thank you is a nice touch.

If you are a local business contact the publisher – re: help wanted and other ads. Make your ad simple – not marketing info.

No links in the ad.

Comments

  1. Kenmore portable clothes washer for sale. Super clean in and out. Stainless drum. Built in wheels for easy positioning. Attaches to sink faucet with quick snap connector. Asking $150 OBO. Call or text 250 689 1437.

  2. CHILD CARE:
    AS of October I will have room for a few children to be looked after in my home possibly yours. Mom of one and lots of experience and certificates. Please contact me for prices and other information.

  4. for sale : Male size 11 Adidas “messi” cleats in excellent used condition, and Adidas shin pads also EUC, size large. $35 gets you both the cleats and the pads Pictures available email or text Tracy at houlehut@telus.net 250-689-2071

  7. For Sale…

    Water Distiller-Midi ss5-$150 OBO

    Restored Hoosier Hutch-maple-$700

    Retro 70s light fixture-purple hard plastic with white plastic stringing. Quite unique, looks like 3d spirograph. Has chain attached to hang from ceiling or it can be removed. – $100

    Lexmark commercial printer-Bought for $400 – selling for $50 as ink has run out and printer head possibly may need replacing.

    Call or text 250-503-6258
    Can email photos
    Located in Oliver

  8. ISO small truck. Looking to buy an older small pick up truck, 4 cylinder , preferably standard transmission. Not picky about appearance. Would consider trade or partial trade for my full size 86′ GMC van. Call or text, 778-228-0054.

  9. In search of a LIVE animal trap reasonably priced or Free. Do you have one sitting unused in your garage or barn? The squirrels are chowing down on all of our walnuts!!! Need to thin the “herd” !! Please call us at 250-498-0480 before the hubby takes drastic measures….

  11. Two 9’x7′ Steelcraft steel overhead doors. Complete with all track, necessary hardware and original installation instructions. Fully functional. One door is not even close to a candidate for a beauty contest and the other is its ugly twin. Excellent for outbuilding. $150.00 takes all. Dan 250-460-1611

    • The landfill was gracious enough to accept these doors. Funny, I didn’t even see a new outbuilding they may use them on. They refused to pay for them, how dare they. They are storing them in the metal recycle pile. Thanks ODN, please take down the ad.

  12. CHAR BROIL INFRA RED BBQ $35-00
    New Price $149.00
    200 square inches of primary cooking surface allow you to cook up to 12 four-inch burger patties
    Stainless steel grates resist rust and corrosion, and conduct heat evenly
    One stainless steel burner uses infrared technology to deliver even heating because there are less hot and cold spots while grilling
    Compact size is great for small spaces and on-the-go grilling
    Main burner generates 9,500 BTUs – enough heat output to quickly cook hamburgers and meats for a small family
    Die-cast aluminum construction can handle rough handling
    Hood-mounted thermometer as well as heat control and heat indicator allow you to accurately monitor your grill temperature
    Push-button ignition is tucked safely inside the front leg so it’s out of harm’s way
    Powered by a 16.4-ounce disposable LP cylinder (sold separately)
    Able to use a 20-pound tank for fuel via four-foot hose and adapter (tank and accessories sold separately)
    Heavy-duty handles and legs
    Minimal assembly required
    CSA certified
    Phone Ron @ 250-276-4103

  13. Looking for a house to rent in Osoyoos or near Osoyoos
    need 2 bedrooms
    we are quite people needing a new place. The people that live near us are loud and have no respect for others. Both of us work long hours. We have 2 dogs that are well behaved and quite. We are good renters we have lived in this place we have now for over 3 years, it is nice place however we need our quite time and we are not getting it.
    We are long term renters.
    Really need a new place.

  15. Happy Autumn everyone. Oliver Kiwanis Market has received a variety of Bachmann Model Trains and accessories. There are numerous locomotives, box cars, cabooses, track, controllers & switches etc. Most of the rail stock is in original boxes. Come on in and take a look. Reminder, Christmas is right around the corner.
    Speaking of the holidays, there is a beautiful multi-piece Royal Albert China set (Blossom Time) for sale. Check the display cabinet across from the lamps.
    Remember, we receive different items almost everyday. Come on in on Saturdays from 8:30 to 12:30. See you there. Thank you for your support.

  17. Large room for rent W/D gas fireplace, laminate floors ,bathrooms, utilities included, covered parking,

    Suitable for a professional that would like to enjoy a quiet peaceful lifestyle
    Sorry to those that may have applied to the ad last week I left the# out of the email.
    Please contact Lisa lisamorand57@gmail.com

    Available October 1st

  18. Looking for cheap or free apples . For juice , Will Pick . Or can trade for hours of work. Or firewood .

    Jeff @ (250) 328-5393.
    Thanks.

  19. NO-SPRAY crispy Mac and Red Delicious apples – 80 cents/lb or 20 lbs/$14

    NO-SPRAY dried, pitted cherries (approx 6 lbs fresh each dried pound) $15/lb

    Transtitional Organic Italian prunes 20 lbs/ $25

    Brad Lucas 250 498 8433 or cell 613 207 1340 (txt)

  20. Large Executive Desk for sale. 67 inches Wide, 28 1/2 inches deep, 31 inches high. 7 drawers. Center drawer can be replaced by keyboard tray (included)
    Pine with hickory stain. $500. Contact via email or 250-535-0362
    Thank you

  22. For Sale:Various metal framed shelves. Each unit is 6ft high x 3 ft wide/ 16″ deep. each unit has 4 shelves. Suitable for garage storage or canning. $5.00 per unit. . Call 250-498-0383.

  23. A Women’s Network is being organised in South Okanagan. This group is for women who wish to enhance their personal growth, careers and businesses in a social. educational environment. For details contact Lorraine Martin 250-408-4846

  25. FREE – Two sturdy wooden cabinets with drawers and doors : 4’L x 2’D x 3’H, and 2′ x 2′ x 3’H. Great for potting, workshop, garage, or cabin. You pick up.
    250-485-0858 before 8 PM.

  26. For Rent October 1st. Approximately 750sq. Ft. Half Duplex in Oliver. Bright, freshly painted, 2 bedroom, 1 bath includes washer, dryer, kitchen with; fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Outside has a great patio for summer enjoyment. Please Call 250 498 9491 or email me codyisted@gmail.com for details. No pets, no smoking.

  27. Apples for sale, number one .50/lb, number two, perfect for sauce or pies, .30/lb.
    283 Road 1, 11 to 4 daily. Thanks

  29. I am looking for a part time job. My availability is open until November, when I will be returning to school 2 days/week. I have cashier, bartending, serving, office and driving experience. If you need help, send me a message or pass it on.

    Contact Karen @ 778-930-0414 Thanks

  30. Clean bright room for rent Nov 15 Or Dec 1rst.600 month.Semi-Furnashed .Internet/cable use of washer dryer.Your own back yard and parking.It has on suite but share shower in main.Its located in town .No parties,no pets .Must have steady income and be very rent reliable .This is a quiet and clean home .no e-mails please .Phone for app.viewing and more detail.at 778-439-2055

