Free Classifieds

If you wish to place a classified ad, please go to the bottom of the page and enter your details:
First you will see the words Leave A Reply with the word comment above an entry box.
Name – first and last (mandatory) in the line indicated
Contact email (mandatory)
Contact phone number – place in body of ad
Price of any item or rental (limit $999) – place in body of ad
To get an ad “taken” down – do the same as before – insert a message SOLD or TAKE DOWN – your name is what we will track not the item. Please remember, this page is for free classified ads, not events or garage sales. A date in the ad will not see the light of day.
Not designed for social connections. A thank you is a nice touch.
If you are a local business contact the publisher – re: help wanted and other ads. Make your ad simple – not marketing info.
No links in the ad.
Comments
Nate Airhart says
Kenmore portable clothes washer for sale. Super clean in and out. Stainless drum. Built in wheels for easy positioning. Attaches to sink faucet with quick snap connector. Asking $150 OBO. Call or text 250 689 1437.
Nate Airhart says
Washer is gone. Thanks ODN :)
Tegan Konradsen says
CHILD CARE:
AS of October I will have room for a few children to be looked after in my home possibly yours. Mom of one and lots of experience and certificates. Please contact me for prices and other information.
Karen Gessey says
We are looking for someone to maintain 3.5 acre vineyard 2018 start to finish. Call Karen @ 778-930-0414
Tracy MacFadden says
for sale : Male size 11 Adidas “messi” cleats in excellent used condition, and Adidas shin pads also EUC, size large. $35 gets you both the cleats and the pads Pictures available email or text Tracy at houlehut@telus.net 250-689-2071
Pat linton says
For sale
Lee Valley workbench…2x7x35in high
600.00
Call 250 498 1556
Dee Pescada says
FOR SALE – Computer desk, L shape which can be removed, small cupboard and shelf. Asking $75.00 Call 495-4858.
Connie Rose says
For Sale…
Water Distiller-Midi ss5-$150 OBO
Restored Hoosier Hutch-maple-$700
Retro 70s light fixture-purple hard plastic with white plastic stringing. Quite unique, looks like 3d spirograph. Has chain attached to hang from ceiling or it can be removed. – $100
Lexmark commercial printer-Bought for $400 – selling for $50 as ink has run out and printer head possibly may need replacing.
Call or text 250-503-6258
Can email photos
Located in Oliver
Mathew Ridgeway says
ISO small truck. Looking to buy an older small pick up truck, 4 cylinder , preferably standard transmission. Not picky about appearance. Would consider trade or partial trade for my full size 86′ GMC van. Call or text, 778-228-0054.
Debbie Donohue says
In search of a LIVE animal trap reasonably priced or Free. Do you have one sitting unused in your garage or barn? The squirrels are chowing down on all of our walnuts!!! Need to thin the “herd” !! Please call us at 250-498-0480 before the hubby takes drastic measures….
Gerald Chenier says
Folding ping pong table on wheels for sale.
Bats, balls and net.
Asking $75.00
Phone # 250-485 4344
Dan Smith says
Two 9’x7′ Steelcraft steel overhead doors. Complete with all track, necessary hardware and original installation instructions. Fully functional. One door is not even close to a candidate for a beauty contest and the other is its ugly twin. Excellent for outbuilding. $150.00 takes all. Dan 250-460-1611
Dan Smith says
The landfill was gracious enough to accept these doors. Funny, I didn’t even see a new outbuilding they may use them on. They refused to pay for them, how dare they. They are storing them in the metal recycle pile. Thanks ODN, please take down the ad.
Ron Pare says
CHAR BROIL INFRA RED BBQ $35-00
New Price $149.00
200 square inches of primary cooking surface allow you to cook up to 12 four-inch burger patties
Stainless steel grates resist rust and corrosion, and conduct heat evenly
One stainless steel burner uses infrared technology to deliver even heating because there are less hot and cold spots while grilling
Compact size is great for small spaces and on-the-go grilling
Main burner generates 9,500 BTUs – enough heat output to quickly cook hamburgers and meats for a small family
Die-cast aluminum construction can handle rough handling
Hood-mounted thermometer as well as heat control and heat indicator allow you to accurately monitor your grill temperature
Push-button ignition is tucked safely inside the front leg so it’s out of harm’s way
Powered by a 16.4-ounce disposable LP cylinder (sold separately)
Able to use a 20-pound tank for fuel via four-foot hose and adapter (tank and accessories sold separately)
Heavy-duty handles and legs
Minimal assembly required
CSA certified
Phone Ron @ 250-276-4103
Patricia Peart says
Looking for a house to rent in Osoyoos or near Osoyoos
need 2 bedrooms
we are quite people needing a new place. The people that live near us are loud and have no respect for others. Both of us work long hours. We have 2 dogs that are well behaved and quite. We are good renters we have lived in this place we have now for over 3 years, it is nice place however we need our quite time and we are not getting it.
We are long term renters.
Really need a new place.
Gerald Chenier says
Folding ping-pong table for sale; on wheels
Includes bats and balls and net.
Price. $75.00
Phone # 250-485-4344
Deb Edwards says
Happy Autumn everyone. Oliver Kiwanis Market has received a variety of Bachmann Model Trains and accessories. There are numerous locomotives, box cars, cabooses, track, controllers & switches etc. Most of the rail stock is in original boxes. Come on in and take a look. Reminder, Christmas is right around the corner.
Speaking of the holidays, there is a beautiful multi-piece Royal Albert China set (Blossom Time) for sale. Check the display cabinet across from the lamps.
Remember, we receive different items almost everyday. Come on in on Saturdays from 8:30 to 12:30. See you there. Thank you for your support.
Gillian Meyer says
Hi there Oliver, looking for someone to sew four dining room chair covers, one chair has arms.250-833-8860 Thanks.
Lisa Morand says
Large room for rent W/D gas fireplace, laminate floors ,bathrooms, utilities included, covered parking,
Suitable for a professional that would like to enjoy a quiet peaceful lifestyle
Sorry to those that may have applied to the ad last week I left the# out of the email.
Please contact Lisa lisamorand57@gmail.com
Available October 1st
Jean-francois Parent says
Looking for cheap or free apples . For juice , Will Pick . Or can trade for hours of work. Or firewood .
Jeff @ (250) 328-5393.
Thanks.
Brad Lucas says
NO-SPRAY crispy Mac and Red Delicious apples – 80 cents/lb or 20 lbs/$14
NO-SPRAY dried, pitted cherries (approx 6 lbs fresh each dried pound) $15/lb
Transtitional Organic Italian prunes 20 lbs/ $25
Brad Lucas 250 498 8433 or cell 613 207 1340 (txt)
Cathy Bowering says
Large Executive Desk for sale. 67 inches Wide, 28 1/2 inches deep, 31 inches high. 7 drawers. Center drawer can be replaced by keyboard tray (included)
Pine with hickory stain. $500. Contact via email or 250-535-0362
Thank you
Larry Ritco says
12 Foot wooden ladder (for fruit picking). Green.
$25.00
250-485-5006
Mel Wiker says
For Sale:Various metal framed shelves. Each unit is 6ft high x 3 ft wide/ 16″ deep. each unit has 4 shelves. Suitable for garage storage or canning. $5.00 per unit. . Call 250-498-0383.
Lorraine Martin says
A Women’s Network is being organised in South Okanagan. This group is for women who wish to enhance their personal growth, careers and businesses in a social. educational environment. For details contact Lorraine Martin 250-408-4846
Dan Berukoff says
Looking for someone to blow out my irrigation lines phone 498 5525
Cecelia Lewis says
FREE – Two sturdy wooden cabinets with drawers and doors : 4’L x 2’D x 3’H, and 2′ x 2′ x 3’H. Great for potting, workshop, garage, or cabin. You pick up.
250-485-0858 before 8 PM.
Cody Isted says
For Rent October 1st. Approximately 750sq. Ft. Half Duplex in Oliver. Bright, freshly painted, 2 bedroom, 1 bath includes washer, dryer, kitchen with; fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Outside has a great patio for summer enjoyment. Please Call 250 498 9491 or email me codyisted@gmail.com for details. No pets, no smoking.
Paula Martins says
Apples for sale, number one .50/lb, number two, perfect for sauce or pies, .30/lb.
283 Road 1, 11 to 4 daily. Thanks
Jill Lewis says
Contact info must be placed in the body of the ad
Gillian Meyer says
Looking for a musician interested in irish music. 250-833-8866
Karen Gessey says
I am looking for a part time job. My availability is open until November, when I will be returning to school 2 days/week. I have cashier, bartending, serving, office and driving experience. If you need help, send me a message or pass it on.
Contact Karen @ 778-930-0414 Thanks
Donna strelioff says
Clean bright room for rent Nov 15 Or Dec 1rst.600 month.Semi-Furnashed .Internet/cable use of washer dryer.Your own back yard and parking.It has on suite but share shower in main.Its located in town .No parties,no pets .Must have steady income and be very rent reliable .This is a quiet and clean home .no e-mails please .Phone for app.viewing and more detail.at 778-439-2055