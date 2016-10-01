Free Classifieds

If you wish to place a classified ad, please go to the bottom of the page and enter your details:
Comments
Ron Chamberland says
Woodsy snowmen – made from thin log rounds 2 Ft tall $25.00 3 FT tall $35.00 on sale till Friday night only email for pics ronheidi@live.ca 250-498-6835
Hans Hornig says
Still for Sale:
Sears gift cards — $60 in gift cards (a $50 card and a $10 card). I will sell them both for $50 firm.
250-498-4240
Donna Murfitt says
Used one time – too heavy for me – nice green comforter- asking $25.00. Call 250-498-4012
Donna Murfitt says
Sears freespirit recumbent bike. Hardly used. Asking $250.00. Over $400.00 new. Call 250-498-4012. Nice Christmas gift.
Winnifred smith says
Lost, small tan Yorker cross chow green selves complex call 498 3048 answers to Wilson but is somewhat deaf
Kandice Davidson says
Any females interested in training with kettlebells either in person or on-line? I could use a training partner.
Let me know! Thanks :)
kettlebellkandice@gmail.com
Stacy Simpson says
I have a 2 bedroom basement suite in orchard setting available for rent immediately! Private entrance, Full bathroom.Shared kitchen and laundry available! Only responsible people will be considered! 600.00 a month utilities included. contact Stacy at 250-485-4654
Linda Berkland says
I have some lovely pet Bunnies for sale – ‘Lionhead’ and ‘Mini-Rex’. Only $15.00 each or 2 for $25.00. They are a small breed – 1ft in length. They like to keep themselves and their cages clean. They love attention, hay, bunny pellets, carrots and greens. Can be litter trained. If interested text or call Linda at 250 689-2790
Holly Aschenbrenner says
For Rent; 2 bdrm ,1140 sq ft bsmt suite. Private Entrance, Off Street Parking, Close to all Amenities , Bright, Open Design. Full Bathroom. 5 Appl, WiFi and Utilities Incl. N/S N/P. $950 2 persons, $850 1 person. Long Term……Osoyoos…. Pictures upon request. Please call or text Holly at 250-495-6843
Tracy Harty says
Wanted: wooden TV trays on a stand. 250-498-8299
Mary-Ellen Hesselgrave says
In search of a small dog house for a feral cat. Reasonably priced or free.
250-498-8498
Kandice Davidson says
In the past I have insulated with straw a storage bin. Blankets freeze & get cold. Cut a hole (just big enough for the cat to get in & out) in the end. Gorilla tape the lid shut & tape any jagged edges of the entry.
Melissa Machial says
Free for pick up
Adjustable (double or queen) metal bed frame.
Melissa 250-689-2334
Anabela Goncalves says
Basemente suite for rent very clean and near Oliver Place Mall,close to doctor offices,post office, high school and elementary school $800.00 utilities included except cable. Looking for long term renters no pets and non smokers located @ 5922 Okanagan Street available immediately phone 485-0096 to view.
Michael Bannon says
Garbage removal and small moves @ 250 689 1568
Michael Bannon says
Need something moved around the Oliver area? Or do you need to rid of the junk that’s cluttering the house or yard ? Call (BANNON’S Haul-Away) @ 250-689-1568 or bannonshaulaway@gmail.com Thank you and Merry Christmas !
Katrin paulsen says
For sale .Now only 200 each .Original art ( mine)
Doing different subject for next show , need to make room.3 left . Sells for 1500 original price .
36×48 acrylic .Barns from my trip across Canada .
778-439-2055 .
Come look .
Shawn Hathaway says
Rental Wanted In or very near Oliver
Wanted 1 Bedroom Apartment and or seprate suite ( IE. Walkout or basement) for young professional Community Service Worker.
Not looking for shared accommodations ( IE shared kitchen space) ( Shared Laundry is Ok)
500.00-600.00 Utilities included, with full kitchen ( No microwave ovens)
Those including details and pictures of rental when contacting will get priority
Contact Via Email @ hathawayshawn@hotmail.com
Text @ 1-250-485-2069
Kurt Lehmann says
Oil field facility contractor requires an HVAC tech for a 2in/2 out week shift. Prefer tech with class A ticket for gas or at least a good working knowledge of direct and indirect fired burners and make up air units. Looking for an individual prepared to organize small crew as well as hands on service work. Benefits and RRSP’s available. Would prefer a mature and organized individual as the successful person will be working unsupervised.
Dustin Borsato says
Unconventional fitness/Functional Strength Equipment for sale.
24kl/53lb Kettlebell – $50
40lb Bulgerian Sandbag – $30
306-821-4645
Kandice Davidson says
Are you able to send pics?
If so, please send to kettlebellkandice@gmail.com
Thanks :)
Lloyd Cooper says
Found on Skagit ave. a brand name hand held work flashlight. Tell me the brand name and voltage to claim.
Phone 250 498 2991
Maurice Pittet says
Country cottage style table and 4 chairs white in colour. Down sizing. Asking $150.
pittet@persona.ca
Theresa Swift says
FREE Albino corn snake (6ft) to a good home!
This snake has been our school friend for several years. He comes with his own tank, heat lamp and accessories.
Low maintenance, eats 1 hopper every two weeks.
theresaswift@hotmail.com
Michael Bannon says
i would take it and care for it 250 689 1568 thank you
Julie Thorp says
Looking for a queen size or possibly double, mattress and box spring in excellent condition. If you have one your giving away or downsizing please let me know. 250-485-2517
KAREN NIVEN says
ATTENTION SKIERS Red Very Warm Boys or Girls size 10 Desente Ski Jacket with Hood mint condition, fits small for 7 or 8 yr old $60
Ladies white Dachstein buckle ski boots size 8 $60
pix available. call 250 498 9171, or email kniven@telus.net
Gary Kennedy says
1 “DESCENTE” Matching Ski Jacket & Pants Size Med (fits large)
“MINT CONDITION” Used sparingly.$250.00
1 “SPYDER” Matching Ski Jacket & Pants Size Med.
“MINT CONDITION”$150.00
Must see these Ski Suits to see the Quality & Condition of these Suits
kennedy2628@gmail.com
Shawn Madge says
Roommate wanted to share large two bedroom, two storey home in an orchard setting near Fairview Golf Course. $600mo plus 1/2 utilities. Available Jan. 1st. Looking for a tidy responsible working person. Shared kitchen and laundry, but the living areas are quite separate. The lucky renter will need references and qualify with a property management company.
Email please: shawn.madge@yahoo.ca
Mary Clare Massicotte says
HELP WANTED – CARETAKER COUPLE
A part-time physically fit RESIDENT CARETAKER COUPLE is required to live onsite in a 1930’s cozy character farmhouse. This private 5-acre property is located in the South Okanagan, Oliver, BC. Currently, the organic vineyard is currently being managed; the requirements are for a caretaker couple only to perform grounds maintenance, landscaping, and other duties. Vineyard experience would be an asset but is not required.
Please send an email to stonehousevineyardcaretaker@gmail.com along with your resume.
Sheila Ridley says
Would we be able to have our dogs?
liz bellai says
solid oak dining set with six chair two is a captain chair $600
bathtub with all accessories$100
set of vanity taps still in the box for $10.00 call250 398 0720
Dustin Borsato says
Looking for snow removal? Sidewalks? Driveways? Salting?
Contact Dustin Borsato at:
cell: 306-821-4645
email: dborsat@gmail.com
KELLY SAVE says
GIANNI COUNTERTOP REFINISHING KIT/BOMBAY
BLACK. NEW $ 90 SELL $ 75. 250.486.7880. PSB IMAGE 2B SPEAKERS EXC.COND. $ 175 WITH STANDS $ 230
Zdenka Brokes says
FOUND – black kitty cat
Tradewinds Trailer Park on Tucelnuit Drive. Very loving and well behaved. Hoping to reunite it with it’s owner.
Robert Selsing says
Reduced the price on rims and tires offered back in November to $200.00.
4 16×7 ” black winter rims. 114.3 mm bolt pattern with Hankook 225/65/16 winter tires mounted. approx 50% tread wear left on tires . Call Rob
250-498-3193
Owen Paxton says
Looking for snow removal and salting.
Dustin Borsato says
Hello, I am interested and am available anytime for your snow removal/salting duties.
Please contact me at:
cell- 306-821-4645
e-mail- dborsat@gmail.com
Thank you.
-Dustin Borstao
Sherry Teigen says
Hi,
Do you still have the jacket and snowboard pants?
Donna Murfitt says
May west ski jacket size 38 turquoise, black and purple with matching ski gloves. Bought at bay many years ago in excellent condition. Asking $35.00. Call 250-498-4012.
Louie Baptiste says
Look for a good home for a 8 year short hair lab cross dog. The dog enjoys being outside. If you have some land for it to run around, it will be very happy. please call me at 250-498-9662
Norm brule says
A stunningly beautiful glass top display of the gems and precious stones of the wall of New Jerusalem is now available. An exceptional teaching tool that brings the bible to life, and inspires and encourages kids in an unforgettable way. lovecreates@yahoo.com
Russell Work says
Snow Tires
4 Michelin X-Ice-3 185/70R14 winter snow tires mounted on 5.5Jx14 (ET45) rims with wheel covers. Bolt pattern is 4 x 100 and were fitted onto a Honda Civic 2001. Nitrogen filled. Used only two seasons and in near new condition. Driven 4000km. Total retail for tires, rims, mounting, balancing and taxes $950. Selling for $400. phone 250 498 4350
Tanya Sauve says
Just wondering if the TV’s are still available I’m interested in them but have no way of picking them as I don’t drive and my husband has a broken foot.
uncleartag@yahoo.ca
Danielle Jentsch says
Ladies Vans Snowboard Boots, size 8. White with some pink. 30$ Some fray on part of the shoe lace
Can come check out at interior savings insurance
250 535 1775
Kiranjit Toor says
2 bedroom + 1 bathroom basement for rent in Oliver. No pets allowed as well as smoking. Very spacious. Rent is about $900. For further information please contact (250)-408-4542 or (250)-498-7484.
Michael Bannon says
Garbage removal & Clean up’s
bannonshaulaway@gmail.com
250 689 1568
Trish Craik says
The Painted Chair is having a HUGE BAG SALE from now until Christmas! Bring your bag and fill it with all the clothes and shoes you can fit for $5.00. If you think you’ve seen everything, we have lots of new items recently added to our inventory.
We will be renovating and changing things around over the holidays, please come in and help us make room.
Select furniture pieces will be discounted as well, come on down and do your shopping locally.
Our store is open Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 til noon, or any day by chance.
5857 Sawmill Road, Oliver – 250-498-3003
Roger McKay says
Winter tires on rims for sale.
Goodyear ultra grip tires on 17 inch,ten spoke rims.Exactly 672 kms on the tires.Virtually brand new. $250.00 each. Will fit Nissan, Toyota, Mazda etc.
Phone Roger at 250-498-3593
ed shugalo says
for rent 55 plus spacious 2 bedroom+ den townhouse in park avenue estates oliver.all apliances $900 month + utilities sorry,no pets.ns. phone250 498 2343
Vikki Coghill says
I dropped my iPhone at either of the two MALLS last night between 5 and 5:30pm. Can’t find it. If you found one, or know of one, email me or turn it in to the police. It’s password protected, but it’s probably dead by now.
It does have a case, clear with a pink design.
Whoever has it, please return it. It’s our family’s main phone line and we need it. It’s also expensive and we can’t afford to buy a new one right now.
vg.coghill@gmail.com
Daniel Papadopoulos says
2 classic British cars, an 1962 Austin Cambridge and a 1966 Morris Oxford. The Austin was running but has the distributor out and the Morris is currently not running. Cars are mostly complete and could make a great project into one car. Need to be trailered out. Asking $300.00 o.b.o. Must be gone by Friday night.
danielwdavid@gmail.com
Michael Bannon says
trade for eletric guitar and amp? plus another guitar?
Michael Bannon says
In need of 4 tires to keep everybody safe (ford ranger) 5 bolt 250 689 1568 we don’t have much money but i’m sure we could scrounge some up thank you Oliver !
Michael Bannon says
electric guitar (Peavey Raptor) and Fender amp ! $200 250-689-1568
Michael Bannon says
TRUCK FOR HIRE !
-Garbage removal-
-small moves-
-yard work-
Contact Bannon’s Haul-Away @ 250-689-1568 Thank you !
Renata Fundowicz says
We are looking at for 2bdr house for rent (2 adults and 2 kids). Price 700-900$/per month + utilities.In Osoyoos .No smoking,no pets.Very good reference
604 4414871
Terry Beddome says
WOW EDUCATION AWARD
Each year Women of Oliver for Women (WOW) give away an Educational Award for women, who through circumstances, need to return to the workforce and require further education. Find out more, or apply for the award wowoliver.org
Glen Krisher says
For Sale. Brown high backed recliner sofa. Approx. two and one half years old. In excellent condition. Asking $300.00. You take away. Phone 250 498-0809.
Jim Campbell says
Sony Playstation 3 game console for sale asking $200. Includes 2 game controllers. As well, have 10 games on CD ( Call of Duty Ghost, Advanced Warefare, MLB 15 The Show, NHL 2009, 2011, 2014, Assassins Creed Black Flag, Roque and 3. Preloaded with Assassins Creed Freedom Cry and Brotherhood for a total of 13 games! Please call 587-585-3370 and leave message.
Tyson Marsel says
27 wii games- various selection.
Best offer for all
Text Tyson- 250-488-7700
Darlene Merkley says
Treadmill- $ 50.00- You take away
Craftsman Gas Lawnmower- $ 100
Phone Darlene- 250-497-7060 ( leave message)
Travis Philip says
FOUND DOG: An older looking grey/brindle pit bull with white patches. Missing his right eye (not a new wound). Saw him almost get hit by a couple of vehicles on Mckinney Road around Manuels Canyon Road, while he was walking in the dark. No identification noticeable. He’s safe in my home.
Please call my cell at 778-899-7608 if he’s yours!
MARIE SYLVEST says
LOST.
A pair of magnetic clip-on sunglasses in flat black case.
If found, please call Marie at 250-498-4331 or e-mail mormor2@telus.net
liz bellai says
I am looking for an upright freezer call 250 398 0720
liz bellai says
1998 chevy 4×4 diesel pick up with a Myers snow ploughin excellent condition$11,000
1992 bayliner boat 20ft v6 $8,000
2,solid oak captain chairs$100each
abathub and insert $100
All in excellent condition call 250 398 0720
Terry Roth says
ZENITH TRANS OCEANIC R-7000 Solid State Portable AM/FM 11 band Short Wave Radio (built in the 70’s) works well, cosmetically very good, weighs 12-14 pounds, includes instruction booklet in excellent condition. $185.00
ZENITH TRANS OCEANIC R-300 Solid State Portable AM/FM band Short Wave Radio (built in the 60’s) Contacts need cleaning and perhaps aligning. Cosmetics are not bad – a few scratches and dents but padded sides intact; weighs 12-14 pounds $65.00
REALISTIC DX440 Portable AM/Short Wave Direct Entry Communications Receiver (Late 1980’s Radio Shack) Includes external power supply and instruction booklet. FREE
BINOCULARS 10 X 50mm – Carton-Adlerblick (very high quality), like new, made in Japan. $200.00
NIKON FILM CAMERA AND ZOOM LENS
Nikon FA SLR Camera, black body in excellent condition
28-200 Tamron Zoom Lens F3.8-5.6 in new condition with original box and instruction book with sunpack UV filter
New Nikon camera strap
Billingham Camera Bag (made in England) like new
ALL TOGETHER: $375.00
DIGITAL CAMERA WITH LEICA ZOOM LENS (PANASONIC LUMIX DMC-LC1)
(Leica Digilux 2 Clone) excellent condition
28-90 Leica f:2-2.4 zoom lens with sunshade, 2 batteries and charger,
2 Sandisk cards and Instruction booklet. $480.00
COMPLETE NIKON FILM CAMERA OUTFIT
* Nikon FA (chrome body) in excellent condition
* 28-85 Zoom Nillor F 3.5-4.5 in excellent condition with Hoya skylight filter
* 70-210 Nikon f:4 zoom lens in very good condition
* PK -13 Nikon Auto-extension Ring in excellent condition for extreme close- up
* TC-201 Nikon 2X Teleconverter in excellent condition
* 50mm F:1.8 Nikkor lens with Nikon skylight filter and Nikon lens shade
* Billingham Hadley Pro Camera and Accessory bag (made in England) with
accessory shoulder strap pad
* MD Nikon Motor Drive for FA camera
* Instruction book
$595.00
DUFFEL COAT – Gloverall, made in England, black, 100 % wool, horn toggles,
size 46, in good condition $80.00
MELTON WOOL WOMAN’S 3/4 LENGTH COAT, home sewn, arctic liner, muter blue with real mink trimmed hood. Inuit appliques on front and back
size 16-18, like new condition $95.00
BOOK LOVERS! TAKE A LOOK!
GREAT BOOKS OF THE WESTERN WORLD (54 volumes in excellent condition) plus GATEWAY TO THE GREAT BOOKS (10 volumes in excellent condition)
$300.00
ENCYCLOPAEDIA BRITANNICA 1975 ED. (40 volumes in very good condition)
$250.00
THE SECOND WORLD WAR by Winston Churchill (6 volumes, leather bound, like new) $90.00
THE LONDON TIMES ATLAS OF THE WORLD (Folio Society Edition) large format, leather bound with slipcase, like new. $25.00
contact Terry Roth at 250-498-4629 or e-mail: tkroth@telus.net
Michael Bannon says
U-BUILD TRAILER $150.00 250 689 1568 PLUS canopy for a small truck fits 6ft box good condition $75.00
michaelbannon34@gmail.com
Henry Yang says
Hay for sale.
Please contact me at 604-813-3668 if interested.
Sandra Radies says
For Sale:
Older Model Weslo Eclipse ll Low impact Elliptical exerciser. $50
Call 250-498-3278
George Filiatrault says
Samsung Galaxy S5 for sale
Christmas Price @ $250.00
Complete with 3 Otter Box cases
2 chargers
Price is firm
Phone is in excellent condition
Pictures can be seen
filiatraultgeorge@gmail.com
I am in Oliver.
Cambie Gulick says
225/55R19
Set of 4
Goodyear Assurance Triple Tread
All Season Tires with snow flake
80% tread life left
Off a Dodge Journey R/T
Paid $1600
Asking $800 obo
250-498-1265
Sandy Sandberg says
For Sale: Winter tires – 4 Michelin IceX P225x50R-17 Used one season $400.00.
Phone: 250-498-0775
Gail Prior says
For Sale: Kenmore 30 inch electric stove-$150.00
Round wooden table (41 inch) plus insert and 4 chairs.-$100.00
Phone: 250-498-0665
Petra Veintimilla says
SANTA’S WORKSHOP
A group of dedicated Oliver Elementary School teachers and volunteers will be hosting their version of Santa’s Workshop on Thursday Dec. 8th.
Many many items are required to make this endeavour a successful one – If you have any new or gently used items you would be willing to donate please drop them off at the OES office (attention Mrs. Rowland) as soon as possible, and no later than Tuesday December 6th.
We are looking for new or gently used items such as pocket books, puzzles, stuffed animals, videos/DVD’s, jewelry, ties, trinkets, knick knacks, kitchen gadgets, tools, various toys, games, candle holders, etc…
All OES classes will have an opportunity to tour Santa’s workshop and will be shopping for items for various family members including brothers, sisters, moms, dads, and even grandparents, so we need to collect a full spectrum of items and LOTS of them!!
Please take some time this week to go through cupboards and closets – It is always nice to make room for new items by recycling items we no longer want or need, and helping others at the same time.
All items will be priced at $1.00 per item or small bag and proceeds from Santa’s Workshop will be used to sponsor local families this Christmas by providing them with gift cards to spend to brighten their holiday season.
We thank you very much for your support!
liz bellai says
All items on ODN sell for less than $999
Darlene Abbie says
It’s time to clean out some of Mom’s belongings.
She collected Beanie Babies. They’ve never been played with and have all original plastic tags with names. Some are in original boxes. There are 89 full-sized animals and 24 smaller ones including the McDonalds International Collection. Asking $200.
A full set of men’s golf clubs in a bag – right handed. Taylor Made woods & Dunlop irons. $50
A full set of kid’s golf clubs in a bag – right handed. Adams woods & Adams/Accuform irons. $25
Ladies Taylor Made 7 wood – right handed. $10
Ladies Hybrid Sandra Post 6 wood 31% loft – right handed. $10
Men’s Taylor Made 1 wood – right handed. $10
Men’s Taylor Made 3 wood – right handed. $10
Odyssey putter (never used) – right handed. $10
If you’re interested, phone or text 250 498-1057 (after 3 pm please).
Paulina Giraldo says
Cat sitter wanted! We are looking for a temporary home for Julio in the Oliver area while we find a place to buy. He is a well behaved middle aged cat that can go inside and outside. We will pay for all of his food etc. plus $100 for looking after him.
Rod Heatley says
Free fridge. Works well. White
Free oak desk. Good condition.
Air compressor. Rol-air. 50
250 498 1978
Joyce Auchstaetterjoyceauch says
Dining room with six padded chairs. Like new
Call 250-498-4617
Michael Bannon says
TRUCK FOR HIRE !
-Garbage removal-
-small moves-
-yard work-
Contact Mike @ 250-689-1568 Thank’s
Helen Simpson says
Solid wood dining room table 30″ long x 34″ wide, 4 leaves opens table up to 76″. 6 chairs with upholstered seats. In good condition. Email for picture. $500.00
250-689-1783 hasimpson246@gmail.com
Joyce Auchstaetter says
Dining room table with 6chairs
75.00
Like new
Call 250-498-4617
Tanya Walsh says
148 Ambiant snowboard with 24/7 bindings excellent condition asking $150.00
148 Volki snowboard with Lemar Bindings asking $150.00 excellent condition
two helments $25.00 each
OBO
Please call (250)485-2339
June Johnston says
Wii Fit Plus…. brand new, box has never been opened. Asking $70
250-535-0629
Russell Streeter says
FOR SALE
Brand new never used Pro Point compressor
2hp 20 gal. Paid $670.00 asking $500.00
250-498-4257
Niki Jeffries says
Looking for good reliable chainsaw to purchase!! Please call 250 535 0002
Still selling fire wood! Get it now, prices will rise with the snow levels.
Tree Hacking says
We lost our Cat. Multi-coloured, long haired, spayed female cat missing. Name is whiskey last seen on School road near Main Street. She is very friendly and comes when you snap your fingers. She is tattooed inside the ear with letters (vet tattoo), kinda hard to see but can make out some letters . Please text 250-462-9054 if you find her.
Sharon Leary says
Wii system for sale – $100.00
Comes with console with stand, sensor bar, balance board, 2 controllers, 2 nunchuks with leg holster, Wii sports, fit and active DVD’s, manual and cables.
1018princess@gmail.com
250-485-0310
jackie brockholm says
Lost male, 4yr old, neutered, orange tabby cat, long’legged.. Sketch was new to our family & obviously confused to his new environment. We are in the Island Way Rd area….
jimandlindaallen@hotmail.com
Myrna Allison says
Keyboard
Kawaii 3Dx49-d keyboard complete with stand, AC adaptor,and instruction manual. Can be connected to a sound system. Has realtime recorder feature. New condition. Also includes Radio Shack self taught instruction program and two song/music books. Pictures available. $100. Email Myrna at soandsew@telus.net.
pat linton says
for sale:
pot belly parlor stove – more decorative than functional – $80
wood burning cook stove, warming oven, water tank $999
bernina walking foot $10
smart car winter tires on rims $500
phone pat, 250-498-2222
Julianna Weisgarber says
FOUND at the Oliver Museum on Friday, a green and silver knitted/crocheted scarf. Please call the Museum at 778-439-3100 to claim. Thanks.
Dave Sim says
Looking for a spindle sander in good condition. If you have one in your shop that you’re not using give me a call or preferably by email
6948dave@gmail.com 250-498-0124
Kyle Martin says
48″x37″x28″high Douglas fir outdoor/indoor table. Bourbon stain with horseshoe embedded in middle. Text for picture. $350 firm. Excellent gift for horse lover! 250-689-0428
Wendy Cassel says
Mice and rats available for snake food or pets also looking for cages for rats ask for Wendy cassel in Oliver text 250408-8292
Myrna Allison says
Santas Village….12 store/shop buildings, electric, CSA approved. Includes many accessory pieces. excellent condition. Still in original boxes. Pictures available. Contact Myrna Allison by email. soandsew@telus.net. Okanagan Falls. $50.00
Rod Heatley says
Stand up Paramount electric infra red patio heater.
Telescopic with rolling base.
Barely used
Heats a 10′ area. 150 obo
Email or call. Picture available
250-498-1978
Shirley Ross says
An elderly friend of ours has just lost her cat (her baby) and she would like to know if anyone knows where she could get a kitten, she wants a kitten so that she can raise it. Please call Monica at 250-485-0018. or Shirley at 250-498-0898. Thank you.
Kathy Falkus says
I have a beautiful kitten who is only 4 months old, he is black and litter trained and lovable, I am unable to keep him. I can text pictures if she likes.
Julie Thorp says
Looking for used tap assembly for tub and shower, good condition. For small cabin Reno.
Julie Thorp says
Phone number for “Looking for used tub & shower tap assembly” is 250-485-2517
Jeanette Bourgoin says
BREG FUSION RIGHT KNEE BRACE
Size Medium Plus Used 6 months
Original price $900 Selling $300
Call 250-535-2691
Stacey Gagno says
The snow is falling in the hills. Is your family ready to hit the slopes ? This is a great set for beginners or intermediates, Male or female, Young or old .
Rossignol E75 Ski’s – 152 cm, perfect for someone between 5ft – 5ft 7.
Rossignol Bindings
Salomon Quest Access 70 Boots – Size 27
(men’s size 9/9.5 / ladies size 10 )
Great condition. My Son got them for Christmas Last year so only used a handful of times.
Brand new this set would cost :
Skis and Bindings would cost $300 and the Boots $250, willing to sell for half the cost !
$275 OBO
Willing to sell separately –
Ski’s and Bindings – $150
Boots – $150
Please contact Stacey Gagno by email at sgagno@valleyfirst.com or cell 250-488-0546
Graham Ferguson says
Graham Ferguson Re the canopy that I am looking for is
6 feet not 8 feet as I put in the add.
Cody Isted says
General labourers for snow shovelling needed for winter months in Oliver. Please give us a call at 250 498 9648
Rod Heatley says
Bench top tile wet saw. Qep brand. Like new. 50
Propane construction heater with 30lb tank. 75
2 bench vises. 20
3 sheets of formica dark wood grain. 40
Bar clamps and f clamps.
Airless paint sprayer. Titan 850.
100
250-498-1978
Kim Werner says
WANTED: Small house or cabin to rent for 2 adults and 2 chihuahua’s. Full time workers, non smokers and room for garden. Call Kim @ 778-930-0414
Al Nicol says
Free Inglis washer in great working order call Al 250 498 6355
Roland Berg says
For sale two laptops
acer Aspire
57492-4148 15.6″
Windows 10,MS Office,4 gigs Ram
500 Gig hd
Runs great $200
—-
Toshiba L300 15.4″
320 gig hard 4 Gigs ram
windows 7 MS Office
Power cable
Runs great
Decent batterys on both
Gently
used $180
Text or call 250-689-5777
Teri Lougheed says
Selling StorkCraft Monza II Wooden crib, mattress, and organic quilted mattress protector. Used for one child for less than 2 years, in good condition. A few scratches. $150. Call or text: 250-498-4074
Beant Sra says
Apartment for rent
1200 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom
1 minute walking distance to school and Oliver Place Mall and postal office, No pets allowed
$750 + Utilities
For more information call: 2504989951
Darlene Abbie says
Our beloved car died, so we have 4 winter tires for sale. They’ve only been used 2 seasons and have really good tread left. Firestone Winterforce 215/60/R16.
They were on a Subaru Forester. Asking $100 for all 4. There are no rims.
We also have a Yakima Rocketbox that we used for ski season. It’s great for extra luggage too. Asking $100.
Text or call: 250 498-1057 (after 3 pm, please)
Graham Ferguson says
Looking for a CANOPY for an Older GMC truck with 8 foot Box Phone Number(250) 498-2285
Graham Email gferg.west@gmail.com
Andrea White says
!00th Anniversary Singer Sewing Machine
Asking $150
Call 250-689-9449
Linda Isaak says
Assorted items for sale. Pictures available.
Conair GelTouch Foot Massager, variable speed control for adjustable massage intensity $10.00
Sentry Safe 1150. Inside cavity measures 12″ x 7.5″ x 5″. Only one key. $10.00
Obusforme Foot rest for use while at computer or work desk. Two height settings. Top measures 18″ x 13.5″ $10.00
Suitcase, older style. measures 26″ x 18″ x 7.5″. Soft sides. 2 integrated straps. Good condition inside and out $10.00
Call 250-498-4144
michael Bannon says
Toyota corolla sport 2001 asking 500.00 runs !
@ 250-689-1568
michael Bannon says
TRUCK FOR HIRE !
-Garbage removal-
-small moves-
-yard work-
Contact Mike @ 250-689-1568
Theresa Swift says
Bauer supreme hockey skates, size 4
Only worn 3 times, purchased at end of last season.
$50
theresaswift@hotmail.com
Joan Swan says
2 crystal vases in excellent condition on chips or cracks. 1) 10 1/2″ tall $20.00
2) 111/2″ tall $20.00
Snow babies figurine collection 8 in all, also in excellent condition $50.00 for the set
Father Christmas 24″ tall vintage style. Not sure how old. $20.00
Can send photos.
pjoans57@gmail.com 250-498-3005
Russell Work says
ISO two car booster seats. r_work@telus.net or 250 498 4350
Rick Irvine says
For Sale
TORO Intelli-sense TIS-612 Irrigation System Controller. WeatherTRAK enabled
12 Outputs plus pump
$100
Rick
250-498-6783
sandy taylor says
Liniden portable phone with built in answering machine $ 5.00
VTECH 2 handset cordless phone…caller ID…call waiting $15.00
250-498-9859
Edith Herc says
Does anyone found a cell phone it was lost around food bank last Wednesday 16 please give me a call 250 498 5472.
heath conwright says
Willing do to Odd Jobs For cash or possibly trades have a small truck to clean up yard work text 250 4879557 any time
Nancy Bull says
For Sale: Inversion Table, HANG UP brand
asking $75.00
Phone number: 250 498 8353
Debbie McGuire says
Have for sale:
bed frame, expands from twin to queen, has roller wheels, excellent condition $ 45.00
t.v. console, black with shelving each end, holds up to a 32″ television,25.00 phone 250-485-0667
Robert vanwart says
12″sliding Dewalt compound miter saw
4 extra blades
$350 obo
2504850844
Baljit Dhaliwal says
Mobile home for rent: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, garage. It is near SOSS and all appliances. Rent: $999 + Utilities. Available November 1st 2016
For more information call 250-498-1141
Roland Berg says
10.6 “Tablet D101
Quad 1.5G CPU Wil accept sym card
Only one hour of gentle use
Comes with Charger
$100
Text or call 250-689-5777
Kandice Davidson says
Looking for locally grown Turmeric & Ginger.
Please email me at: kettlebellkandice@gmail.com
Sylvain Chabot says
Hello Kandice Davidson.
Im also looking for fresh local turmeric and ginger, if I find some I will let you know.I will check the Osoyoos healt stores maybe they would know something.On the other hand if you find some perhaps you can let me know to.
Good Day.
Dawn landault says
Can be found at Whole Foods in Penticton or at Nature Fare also.
Carolyn Tipler says
You will find both at Whole Food Market, Penticton – may not be local as doesn’t grow outdoor in our zone but will be organic. You can grow both indoors quite easily.
Kandice Davidson says
Yes, Sylvain Chabot :) Thanks.
Joyce Meek says
just buy some in the grocery store, plant it and it will grow
michael bannon says
Any half inch plywood ? i need 3 sheets ? help me out people !!! lol 250 689 1568
william francis guenther says
poulan electric chainsaw as new $50 –Yardworks electric chainsaw $45. 2 black wrought iron chairs with padded seats and backs $28 each. antique all brass blow torch $35. new office wire intercom set $25. Public adress\items–amps. spkrs. microphones. mic. stands etc . come make a deal. ph. 4984429
Barb Mills says
Michelin LTX A/T2 LT265/75/R16 Includes rims, lug nuts, and centre caps. Set of 4. $800.00
Fischer Skate Skis – 2sets- size 177 and 182
Includes bindings and poles. Like new $295.00 each set.
iPhone 4 – 8 Gigabytes memory. $60
Barb Mills says
Email:reuse@specialtykitchens.ca
Mary Lou Harkness says
For Sale: Igloo Dog House $50.00
PH: 250 498 6739
Blaine and Joan Nunweiler says
ISO small universal 18 volt adapter.Please ph 250-498-3292
Linda Isaak says
For Sale:
ObusForme foot rest
For use while at computer or work desk.
Two height settings.
Top measures 18″ x 13.5″
Asking $10.00
250-498-4144
Laurene Sloboda says
The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs “Adopt-A-Family at Christmas” program matches families and young people with individuals, businesses, and organizations. Our families/youth are current members of the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs and are identified as needing support at this time of year.
Although many families quietly try to manage to make ends meet throughout the course of the year many are not able to. Christmas is a particularly difficult time for those families and young people.
Last year we helped 18 families in the Oliver and Osoyoos area who were in need of our support and we anticipate needing to match as many families this year.
The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs Adopt a Family at Christmas sponsors are encouraged to take on the responsibility of providing Christmas breakfast, lunch and dinner for the family they are matched with.
We hope you will consider “Adopting a Family this Christmas” and help make a family in our community have a little brighter holiday. Thank you for bringing joy in a time of need. If you have any questions or would like to sponsor a family in need at Christmas, please contact us.
Laurene Sloboda
Centre Director- Oliver & Osoyoos
Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs
Tel: 250-498-8844
Email: lsloboda@boysandgirlsclubs.ca
Pat Buckland says
SOUTH OKANAGAN COMMUNITY LITERACY SOCIETY
promoting literacy for all ages to all members of our communities (Oliver, Osoyoos, OkFalls)
Guest Speaker: Russell Work on Irlen syndrome as a visual perception problem that is often confused with dyslexia. This genetic issue is solved with coloured overlays and spectral tinted glasses. Come and learn about Irlen Syndrome.
Meeting on Wed November 23 1:30 pm
at SO Immigrant & Community Services Main Street Oliver
Call Pat for further info 250-498-8433
Bob Jopling says
18- Brother printer cartridges still sealed packages. Will fit LC 12/40/71/73, LC 75, LC 400/1220, LC 1240. Have black, cyan, yellow, magenta. 10 of them are black large capacity. $30 for all. Phone 250-498-4004
Thea and Rod Kitt says
In search of skateboard ramps and jumps. Will take them off you hands!
Doug Morton says
ISO small propane shop heater. Call 250-689-7067
Marie Pires says
Phone # for the suits is 495 3263
Marie Pires says
Women’s business suits , skirts and matching jackets , like new .
Size 8 . $ 40.00 per suit
Brianne Niznikowski says
Are you looking for a highly rewarding volunteer opportunity? One where you truly make a difference in the life of another? The South Okanagan Community Literacy Program is currently recruiting volunteer literacy tutors to tutor adults in Oliver and Osoyoos. No experience is necessary. All tutors will have access to free training prior to being matched with a student. Tutors will work one to one with an adult learner on their English language skills (speaking, listening, reading, writing) or math skills. Please see the attached poster for more information.
Call or email Brianne Niznikowski at Okanagan College.
250-492-4305 local 3331 or bniznikowski @okanagan.bc.ca
Stevan Ellis says
I also have about half a dozen bags ready to go.
Joe Heyden says
Do you want to receive Netflix but don’t have a smart tv.
I can help you. please call/text 778-931-0964
NIK RIED says
Selling 1 – 48 ” INSIGNIA TV $ 250.00 ( Paid 1000.00 )
Phone 250-498 0250 Betw. 4 to 6 pm
Ron Olafson says
For Sale: 2 bed frames, twin size, made of Maple. Good condition. $50.00 each OBO. Sorry, no mattresses.
Call 250-498-3200
Robert Selsing says
For Sale; 4 Hankook winter tires mounted on steel rims.locally driven.
225/70/16.Bolt pattern 5-114.3 67.1mm hub bore.
Came off a Hyundai Santa Fe $400/set or OBO
Call 250-498-3193
Glen Heinrichs says
For Sale – Need room in the garage!
Sectional couch – $150 obo
15 cubic foot freezer – $100 obo
New cruiser bike – $175 obo
250 485 0322
June Johnston says
Truck canopy for an older truck, fits 8′ box, asking $100
# 250-498-0883…ask for Tony
sandy taylor says
700 watt Sunbeam Microwave…like new
$50.00
250-498-9859
Kyle McVicar says
8 inch double wall chimney pipe. One section 36 inch long. Would like to give it to someone who could use it. Free. Call 260 689 2173
Dennis Hudson says
1988 Ford 250 for sale 2 wheel drive good farm truck has tire chains $200.00 call 250 498 3039 also have u built trailer free
Rob Martel says
Motorcycle jack. Barely ever used! $80.00
Call (250)490-7880
Kathleen Roveredo says
Hi We are looking for a leaf blower > reasonalbly priced Please call Kathy @ 250 498 9676… Thanks
Kim Lindsay says
Home wanted: Solid fixer upper. Preferably quiet neighborhood, more room the better. Retired couple with time on their hands. Call Kim or Kelly (250)215-6538
william francis guenther says
Hazel Nuts no pesticides no artificial fertilzer 3.50 lb or 3.25 lb at 5 lbs. or 3.00 lb at 10 lbs. or over 250 4984429 or come to the farm at 201 Old river rd.
Gary Trimble says
WANTED – large, adult size Cruiser style bicycle.
Phone Gary 250-498-3933
John Unger says
I have 6 round firebox tile for round wood burning stove.
10 clay glazed chimney flue 8 x 12
15″ thickness planer, 3hp and 220V, extra new knives and setup jig. On stable rolling/locking metal dolly.
Contact John at 250-498-2999
Ray Odland says
How much for the planner??
Don Wilkinson says
Thanks to ODN the dried peas are gone
Ron Pare says
EXTERRA RECUMBANT BIKE
Like new unable to use due to health issues. Paid over $500 asking $350 OBO
Call Ron at 250-276-4103
FEATURES
• The Xterra XT201R Recumbent • 8 levels of computerized resistance
• 11 lb (5 kg) flywheel
• Step-thru frame design
• Multi-position, H-style handlebars
• Large blue backlit LCD display
• 23 preset workouts
• Readouts: time, distance, speed, calories, pulse, program, recovery, RPM and body fat
• Dual contact heart rate grips
• Special features include: Built-in speakers with MP3 compatibility, water bottle holder, transport wheels with dual levellers
• Weight capacity: 265 lbs (120 kg)
• Dimensions: 58 x 23-5/8 x 43-3/4″ H (147 x 59 x 111 cm)
amanda watt says
the price for the desk? and do you have a picture?
Debbie Olafson says
For Sale:
White (Scooter) helmet – size small. Removable ear flaps. Sold scooter, helmet remains! Certified- like new condition. Asking $40.00 OBO.
Two 36″ tall matching tri light table lamps. Gold tone. Asking $10.00 for the pair.
Ron Olafson
250-498-3200
Abe Vanden Dool says
for sale: 2 overstuffed leather recliners Brown
Suede pillowed Love seat off white
Blue Ox Tow Assembly for towing a car
$200 each OBO
Magnetic lights for towed vehicle $25 OBO
250-485-4252
Lori McElveny says
Can u email pictures of the recliners to lorimcelveny@gmail.com ?
Dianna Williams says
I have two ewes for sale 1 Suffolk and 1 Dorset. Both are in excellent condition I am asking $150 each
diannaw@telus.net
Darryl Macartney says
Residential window cleaning and power washing. Established local company. Darryl 250 485 7907
Shayne Porath says
I need 1 or 2 helpers to move furniture to my new home on Wednesday this week in Oliver Must be fit and strong , able to lift 100 pounds minimum. Minimum $16.00/hr. Please contact Shayne at 250-688-1760 Thanks
Robert Schultz says
1948 cast iron tub. Very heavy. Make an offer.
250.689.1200
Gurtej sidhu says
Four Winter tire mounted on the rims 205/55 R16 from Toyota corolla $225 Christmas tree 7feet high new in box $110 , Dumbbells ,rack,plates,fifty cents /lb, exercise bike $550,message chair$750,commercial treadmill , stepper $250 and more gym equipments .phone 250 498 -9221
Don Wilkinson says
forgot to leave phone # for peas 250-485-4165
Don Wilkinson says
to give away 3 45gal drums full of dried peas. Were organic food grade but just used as chicken feed.
Aina Stetsko says
We have chickens and would definitely take the peas. Please contact us and we will pick them up if they are not gone. Please call at 250 809 1175
Mike Lanamy says
Hey Don!! I’m interested in your peas, where and when can I get them?
Thanks!
Mike 2508092669
Matt Koenig says
Looking for cheap/free apples to press for family soft cider! Happy to go and pick off your trees.
250-485-8422
Mkoenig@telus.net
Naomi Shore says
I’m a piano teacher with about a decade of teaching experience looking for new students! I just moved to Oliver from Northern BC and would love to take on new students in both Oliver and Osoyoos. Lessons are 30 minutes and once per week ($25 per lesson) and I will come to you!
My schedule is filling up quickly but if you or anyone you know is interested please email me at naomi@naomishore.ca
Rod Heatley says
-Round solid wood kitchen table with leaf. Centre leg style. Like new.
60.00
-Two end tables. Like new solid wood. 20 each.
Bench top drill press. 50
Propane 75,000-125,000 btu construction heater. 60
Old Honda generator. Works. 1500 watt
75
10″ delta unisaw, cabinet style table saw with unifence. 800
Large tile wet saw. Qep. 400
rodheatley@outlook.com
Maria Monteiro says
We have a 5 piece bedroom set for $200.00, 4 piece bedroom set for $150.00 and also a large dining room set for $500.00. please call or text me. I do have photos that i can email you or text if you would like. Maria 250-498-1705.
Sid & Marie-Eve Ruhland says
Sid & Marie-Eve Ruhland
250-689-0835
Toyota Yaris 2008
152,000km
Phyllis Whitten says
Have acquired a very large old RCA TV set. Has possible collector’s value. It’s yours by calling Phyllis or Ray @ 250-535-1224.
Renata Fundowicz says
We are looking at for 2bdr house for rent (2 adults and 2 kids). Price 700-800$/per month in Osoyoos .
Very good reference 604 4414871
Tanya Walsh says
Snowboards for Sale:
Ambiant 148 with 24/7 bindings $150.00 – excellent condition
Volki 152 with Lemar bindings – $150.00 – excellent condition
Burton 148 Custom with Lemar biddings (not mounted) $75.00 great starter board easy riding though not in great condition
OBO
r.fundowicz@wp.pl
Tanya Walsh says
Oops Forgot to leave my phone number for the snowboards (250)485-2339
Rhonda Poitras says
LOST DOG!!!
Looks like a Border Collie cross? Has its leash still attached and dangling on the ground. Was last seen just north of Rd# 1 at 3:00p.m. Nov 4th;It is VERY SCARED!!! Let’s hope its owner will find him/her.
Baljit sidhu says
Furniture for sale Sofa,loveseat and chair and coffee table set with 2 end table.it is very good condition .$799 my ph #250-498-6855.
Russell Work says
Snow Tires
4 Michelin X-Ice-3 185/70R14 winter snow tires mounted on 5.5Jx14 (ET45) rims with wheel covers. Bolt pattern is 4 x 100 and were fitted onto a Honda Civic 2001. Nitrogen filled. Used only two seasons and in near new condition. Driven 4000km. Total retail for tires, rims, mounting, balancing and taxes $950. Selling for $450
Russell Work says
Falcon 5250 tow assembly
Towing your car south for the winter? Hitch system and cables. $400. 250 498 4350 or email r_work@telus.net for photos.
Russell Work says
Kenmore Washing Machine
Model 300, top loader, large capacity, heavy duty, white. Excellent condition. $300. 250 498 4350 or email for photos, r_work@telus.net
Dan berukoff says
Shower seat 20 phone 498 5525
Rupinder Sidhu says
For sale iPod 5 32gb
Good condition
Asking for $190 or best best offer
For more info contact call me at 250-498-7810
Michael Megale says
Taking down large trees. Lots of firewood available for free. Some cut, some not.
Corner of Tuc Drive and Pelican Place. Please help yourself or, if you prefer, make an appointment by email. mjamegale@gmail.com
Thank-you!
kathy Becker says
what kind of trees are they?
Niki Jeffries says
!Firewood for sale!
$180.00/cord dry split fir
$210.00/cord large cherry
Free delivery in Oliver
250 535 0002
Niki Jeffries says
We are also selling dry split larch $210/cord
Lanny Larson says
40″ Toshiba HD TV. Excellent condition, only used summers. $150.
Call Lanny Larson 520.464.7454 or email lannydlarson@gmail.com.
Pat Mallach says
Looking for Audrey with the female Schnauzer. I still would like to make Henry’s (my shnauzer poodle cross) day by getting him together with your female!! I have lost your phone #. Give me a call if your still interested. 1 250 673-8234.
Wayne Rodgers says
For sale Bunk Beds with new mattresses.
$200 for all
Call Wayne at 250 498 5191
Roger McKay says
Winter tire and wheel package. Goodyear Ultra Grip 225/55/17 tires with 10 spoke wheels These tires have exactly 672 kilometers on them!
$250 each. Phone Roger at 250-498-3593.
Bob Hale says
1/2 HP garage door opener. Asking $25 Call 250-498-4600 SOLD
Corinne tomlin says
Hair friends is looking for an estetician /nail technician to join our team in our new space please contact Corinne at 250498 9229 or at Hair Friends Oliver Place Mall
Silvia Budavari says
Kenmore dryer, front loader, white, in decent shape, works well. $50. 250.498.3393.
shirley richardson says
for sale TOW roto tiller 3ft wide exc cond
ladies bike NORDICO light grn hardly used 10spd $80
Glass table rd w 2 chairs woven wicker dark grn exxc cond $85
Jenn Air downdrft stove build in grill griddle cooktop conv/ convct
oven w food dehyrdrator black new 3800 asking 1500
Sprint Master gazelle epiclct trainer hardly used with scanner for
tracking speed pulse etc $150 ph 250 498 9335 0r 498 6536
Brent Redenbach says
3 tier computer desk for sale. metal and wood.nice for student or corner of your den,etc. very nice desk worth much more than my selling price of , 25 dollars.. 250-497-5651
Tanya Walsh says
Wanted: Friendly, compassionate, fit female wanted for one hour per day for light housekeeping, runnng the occasional errand, for a ninety one year woman. Duties and time requirement may increase with time. Please call (250)485-2339 for more information.
Yvon Servais says
For sale . still in box , easy to assemble , kitchen hutch/cabinet, white , 32 W, 18 D, 72 H. Photo available. 150$
phone 250 408 4292 or smoke signals
yvonvservais@hotmail.com
Lillian Sim, Connect Volunteer for Operation Christmas Child says
PUT A SMILE ON A NEEDY CHILD’S FACE……….PACK A ‘SHOEBOX’
Boxes can be picked up at Dollarama, Medicis, and participating churches. These boxes will be going to Ukraine, Senegal, Guineas, Sierra Leone, El Salvador, Haiti, and South America. Collection Days: Nov. 14-18 at the Alliance Church, just North of town; 9:30-4:00 pm. THANK YOU FOR YOUR KINDNESS. God bless you!
Dennis Hudson says
Fire wood for sale $160 a cord call 250 498 3039
Pat Hampson says
Free irrigation pipe has been taken.
Sink and showers still for sale.
Pat Hampson says
Shower door assembly against the hedge at 1054 Morningstar. It’s in good condition, fits a 60″ enclosure and it’s free for the taking.
Margaret Pow says
DESPERATELY NEEDED IMMEDIATELY:
Senior looking for someone to do some yardwork for me (raking leaves, pine needles, cleaning my gutters on the roof, etc). Willing to pay $12.00 per hour. Will provide transportation if needed. Location is Country Pines Mobile Home Park at Gallager Lake.
My phone number is 250-408-5463
AUDREY STATON says
FOR SALE
FOUR WINTER TIRES MOUNTED ON RIMS
195/65R15XL 95T BSW MICH X-ICE X13
USED ON A 2011 HONDA CIVIC – ONLY USED LOCALLY
ASKING $350.00
PHONE 250-498-6543
Pat Hampson says
FREE – 6 X 100′ rolls of 1/2″ black drip irrigation pipe.
SELLING – White Pedestal bathroom wash basin including faucet; hardly used and in very clean condition. $75.00.
ALSO – Anodized Gold Shower Door assembly; will fit a 5′ enclosure. $50.00.
250-498-4193
Kandice Davidson says
Moved to FREE events
Thank you,
Kandice Davidson
Maggie Strong says
6 new bundles of R20 Insulation 15″
10 pieces of 10ft Hat Track drywall unused (cost $300).
Make an offer!
Call Jim on 250-498-6275
Yvon Servais says
For sale . still in box , easy to assemble , kitchen hutch/cabinet, white , 32 W, 18 D, 72 H. Photo available. 150$
yvonvservais@hotmail.com
George Filiatrault says
Samsung Galaxy S5 Cell phone Complete (Charger, Headphones,)
this is a $700.00 phone like new
Comes with 3 Otter Box cases
Has been cleaned and serviced completely, ($117.00)
Like new Upgraded to S7 Telus or Koodo
250-689-1595 (Oliver)
Pictures can be seen if you email me at
filiatraultgeorge@gmail.com
$350.00 or nearest offer.
Peter winters says
It was 700 brand new about 2 years ago…… You can now order one unlocked ( meaning can go to any carrier) on amazon for about 500.00 CND
Realisticly your looking at 200.00 tops if its ever even been used. Hope this helps
Jagmel S. Sira says
Four all-season tires, like new. 185.70-14 – $80.00
Two older but usable tires 195.70-16 $20.00
One tire, like new on Corolla rim 185.70-14 $25.00
Call 250-498-8808 or 250-535-1365
Joe Heyden says
Retired furnace repairman will clean,oil,and inspect your
gas or electric furnace. 35 years experience.
Special price $75.00 please call 778-931-0964
Janet Lock says
looking for iphone 4 ….ios 6.1.3 ?
iphone 5
Needed for student . To use in class room.
Please call to discuss price.
250-498-1061
Robert Mattes says
Dry larch firewood for sale. $225/cord or $125 for a pickup load.
250 689 2562
alex moldowan says
for sale 220 cloths dryer only 5 years old. Asking $100. 250-497-6785
Bianyi Herc says
I am looking for a sewing machine if you have one that you do not need it and you want to give away please send me an e-mail to bianyi.2007@gmail.com i will be happy to have it thank you.
Steve Gerrard says
ALPHA TRUSS is back looking for help, someone with work energy and respect for measurements. Other skills welcomed and will influence wages. Available immediately. Ask for Steve Gerrard at 250 498 0064 or come by the shop at 5224 Paintbrush Road off Road 9 south of town
Barb Gair says
Rental Wanted:
Mature local couple seeking 2+ bedroom house. Our 12 yr tenancy has ended due to sale. Employment and tenancy references available.
Ideally looking for rural situation with space to garden that is cat friendly.
Contact info: 250-408-4195 cell
778-439-2059 home
Gordon & Barbara.
Maxyne Lockhart says
I have a sublet for the winter that may suite you. I am becoming a grandmother in Dec and must return for the winter to welcome this new life but, I realize that you are seeking a long term arrangement, but this may help you if you NEED to move soon. It would be from Nov until March/April if you are interested. It is or can be a furnished 2 bedroom home ( Master and study) . It is furnished but malleable. 5 minutes out of Oliver, in the back of an orchard. Covered parking, washer dryer, accessible entrance. Forced air electrical furnace and wood stove in front room.
Trish Osland says
Wanted ticket for the movie Dark Horse Wed Oct 26 , if you are not going I will buy the ticket. Please phone Eunice 250 498 6734 or 250 498 4254
Ernie Dahl says
FOOD DEHYDRATOR WANTED
Call Ernie 604 868 1535 in Oliver
Wayne Walters says
for sale-1995 Mazda B3000
used body-runs ok-$750.00
ph. 250-498-0901
Lucinda Brown says
Two bedroom basement suite for rent near Tuc El Nuit Lake. $725 month – includes utilities, washer and dryer. Looking for a retired individual or senior. Available immediately. Call Gail at 250-498-4121.
John Burbeck says
For Sale: Stationary Bike $20 m- NOW SOLD
Thank you very much ODN
Mike Sidh says
Basement Suite for rent, 2 bedroom, near road 2 and highway 97. $600, Available: Nov 1
Call: 250-689-0558
Pat Mallach says
ISO a older style door measuring 28″x78″. Phone 250 673-8234
kostya kall says
Free range eggs for sale $5/dozen will deliver.
250-460-3415
Jeanette Bourgoin says
LEATHER OTTOMAN 38 inches square with great storage.
Call 250-535-2691
Jeanette Bourgoin says
LEATHER OTTOMAN $75.00
Great for storage/38 inches square
pat linton says
does anyone have a hard plastic floor protector to go under a computer chair that they would like to part with?
call pat at 250-498-2222
christine hewitt says
Spacious, Open and up-dated Executive 2 bedroom / 2 bathrooms main level of house
Large kitchen with Oak Cabinets and Gas range,
Lovely master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite,
Laundry room, wash tub , upper cabinets for storage with extra fridge,
7 appliances,
Unfurnished
Ceramic tile and beautiful laminate flooring, really nice sundeck and enclosed back yard, single car garage & parking in front,
Natural Gas heating, Utilities not included.
Nice mountain view to east side of Oliver and Tuc El Nuit Lake, close to schools, community centre, hospital and minutes to downtown, 30 minutes to Penticton, small pet with permission & deposit, No parties, No smoking, No Illegal Activities, one year lease, deposit and references required, Ready for November 1.
Please call for appointment 250 498 7656
$1550.00 per month
Melissa Schmidt says
Still available?
7808812874
Rick Alexander says
Cozy house for rent in Fairview area
Comfortable 800 sq. ft. home has been freshly painted and new floors throughout. In a rural setting, it is surrounded by gardens and orchards.
Ideal for a single woman who would be available to provide occasional paid support for the property owner – a senior lady – who may need assistance with transportation.
$500 per month. Available immediately. Deposit required – $250.
References and police record check are necessary.
For further information, please call or text Rick Alexander, 778 908 6783 between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM weekdays
Bob Hale says
1/2 HP garage door opener. Asking $25 Call 250-498-4600
Gary Vallette says
Retired man willing to do small ceramic jobs such as Kitchen backsplashes and Tub/Shower walls, small Lino installs.
John Burbeck says
For Sale: Stationary Bike; asking $20.00
Phone: 250 498-4288
Roman threadgould says
Hello I have been an assistant before and would be glad to be of service to you if you could let me know the fields in which I would assist in an email I can let you know if my skill set will benifit you
Sincerely Roman threadgould
Gerry Hoover says
Acoustic tile for suspended ceilings used but free about 60 2’x4′ 60 2’x2′ and lots in between just the tile no metal tracking free.Call 250-498-4491
Ross Contois says
I have a 2002 trail blazer LTZ forsale 999.99 . In really good condition. Priced for quick sale. PW. PS. Heated seats. Grey leather interior with no rips. 250-408-4877
Ray Carriere says
Free wood has all gone.
Thanks ODN
250-498-4539
Lennie McDonald says
Hello
Can you please tell me more about this position?
I have an extensive clerical background and would be available for part or full time work.
I can email you my resume if you haven’t found someone.
Take care
Helene McDonald
780-380-7121
Rod Parrent says
Very new SNOW TIRES for sale – over 80% tread
Only on 1 winter – toyo 17inch g-20 plus
Open country 225/65 R17 M/S Winter
Set of 4 $300 firm
250 498 2819
Owen Paxton says
Oliver Condo -Casa Rio
Available Nov 1st
Phone Remax for details
No Pets
RE/MAX Wine Capital Realty
Al Carson says
FOR SALE:
1. Portable vacuum sand blaster – asking $99
2. OGIO golf/sport black travel bag-new, never used – asking $49 ($155 value)
3. Yardworks electric garden shredder – asking $39
4. Technics Electric Organ with Stool – PCM E44- works well – asking $249
PHONE 250-485-4005
Shirley Zelinski says
Newer working Kenmore white dishwasher for sale. Convenient in Oliver location. Can be seen running. $125.00. Call Shirley 1-778-233-9848.
Antonio Alonso says
Gate. 13′ x4′, galvanized 1,1/2″ tubular frame.
Asking: $ 200 dollars .
pH, 250 498 8324
jennifer kall says
Bachelor suite, wi-fi, laundry, Netflix and utilities included, $475/month, between Oliver and Osoyoos. 250-460-3415 Available end of November.
Tim Watson says
Sold
Susan Midgley says
Looking for something different for your fundraising event? Why not sell soups?? Beautifully packaged for gifts or stocking stuffers. Call me at 250-498-2023 for details.
Helen Rafuson says
2 Door Fridge White Westinghouse approx. measurement 29″ X 63″ X 29″
$275 Negotiable Fridge is used in Optical Office and will be replaced by personal fridge. Inspection is welcomed. For Inquiries please call Helen at 250-485-0019.
Joanne Brogan says
Experienced, reliable, and professional housekeeper for your home. Excellent references. Call 250-408-4204.
Jay Parker says
Brand new Briggs and Stratton 3500W gas generator for sale,It’s still in the box. We bought it for our RV a few months ago, and just haven’t used it. asking $500. Contact me at Jaymullen213@gmail.com
SHARON ALARIC says
FOR SALE. 5TH WHEEL HITCH.
WITH RACKS, AND AIR GATE,
$500.00 O.B.O.
PH#250-498-6298
Kelly Maxwell says
For sale.
Sealy Posturepedic Meridian 2.
King size mattress & 2 twin boxsprings.
Brand new condition. No stains no rips. Non smoking house
78 x 80
to big for our room.
250 498 1916
Kelly Maxwell says
500.00
Joshua Tomlin says
Two Alice Cooper tickets for sale for tonight in Penticton. $80 for the pair. Floor seats section 2 2504989235
Leigh-Anne Lafrance says
Brad Bashfort. Your phone number listed does not work. I am in desperate need of fire wood and am trying to get a hold of you. Can you (c)all 250-485-2222.
Brad Bashforth says
Sorry Leigh-Anne you can text that number listed or call me at 778 4392152
Dan berukoff says
Lost I phone it has been disable please give to rcmp reward has been offered please found 250 4985525 if found
Jen Allgeier says
Everything has found a home.
Russell, will stay in touch re siding.
Marilyn mathieson says
Ladies glasses have been returned to owner. Please remove the ad.
250-498-2554
Nita Neufield says
FOR RENT –
Cottage style 1 bedroom home in Oliver, lots of parking and room for a garden.
$800 plus utilities and water.
Available November 1, 2016
N/S
Pet negotiable
Call Nita Neufield – Royal Lepage South Country Realty – 250-498-6222
Tim Watson says
For sale 4 Michelin 225/50/R17 X Ice winter tires with silver rims.
Used one season. Very little wear. $600 OBO. Original cost $1400
tkwatson@telus.net
Greg Dell says
Hi Tim I’m wondering if you still have the snow tires and also what kind of rims there on or what kind of car their off. Thanks, Greg. You can email or call/text me at 778-680-3568. Cheers.
Pat Buckland says
Unshelled uncertified organic walnuts: $5 for 3 lbs. Bring your own container/s.
Call Pat 250-498-8433
fotis sotiros says
Pappas Firehall Bistro looking for person for light janitorial work, seven to ten hours per week
We supply all cleaning products.
Please call me at 250 859 8027
Marilyn Mathieson says
Found outside our home at 6176 Saint martin Place Friday evening Ladies glasses pale frames. Call 250 -498-2554. to claim
Doug Osmond says
Looking for someone with a sizeable compressor to blow out irrigation lines at our home.
Please call or text (250) 689-2157
Tracy Harty says
What’s your phone number?
Cindy Levesque says
We are still pouring amazing ‘WHITE CHURCH HONEY’. Come on out to the farm…you can ride a bull, milk a cow, feed the chickens…oh wait, we’re not that kind of farm. well, how about buy some honey and get stung by a bee…no wait, that’s not good advertising. Just come by between 10 and 2 on Sunday. $5/lb in your container. I promise, no bee stings!
250-498-4025
kim graham says
Coupon for a 1 night stay at Walnut Beach Resort, in a one bedroom, lake view Sauvignon suite. Also dinner for 2 at the Vista Point Grill, includes 2 appy’s and 2 entrees, no alcohol.
Not valid on blackout dates or long weekends, expires June 26, 2017.
Value $300.00 selling for $250.00.
Perfect couple get away or great Christmas gift idea.
email furryfriends1@hotmail.com if interested.
Al Carson says
Strongbox Utility Trailer (by Snowbear) 4.5 ft X 8 feet. Bed tilts with lock pin. Wired with lights. Asking $750 OBO. Phone 250-485-4005
Al Carson says
Added info to above Utility trailer- Extends to 12 ft flatbed by dropping front and rear gates. phone 250-485-4005
Ray Odland says
Cargo Carrier
When your trunk is too small but you don’t need a full-size trailer, attach this sturdy aluminum cargo carrier to your vehicle’s hitch receiver. The cargo carrier will hold up to 500 lb. with a Class III receiver (2″). With a rugged, extruded, anodized aluminum construction for added durability, this cargo carrier gives you the extra space when you need it!
Anodized finish prevents corrosion and rust
Side rails secure cargo
Cargo platform: 48-1/2 in. L x 20-1/2 in. W x 6 in. H
Specifications:
500 lb. Capacity Aluminum Cargo Carrier
I have a large storage box mounted on carrier that can be removed easily.
Picture available on request>
Price $100.00
Bonny Stricker says
Would you please pm me pictures
Ray Odland says
Tell me where to send them Bonnie
Bonny Jean says
Please email Bonnyjean@telus.net
As my number is(250) 689-2847
Dan berukoff says
Lost I phone near yesterday phone 250 498 5525
sandy taylor says
FOR SALE
Alcatel one touch flip phone locked to Koodo
$15.00
250-498-9859
George Filiatrault says
SAMSUNG GALAXY 5S
Phone is like new
Comes with 3 OtterBox cases
Was with Telus/Koodo
Price is firm @ $350.00
Reply by text or phone
250-689-1595
Mike Sidh says
Basement Suite for rent, 2 bedroom, near road 2 and highway 97. $600
Call: 250-689-0558
Hanna Seguin says
Antique wood stove 250-495-3390
$350
Andie shen says
Moving sale!
a table (1.2m * 0.7m) plus a sofa bed (queen size includes mattress), almost new, no scratch. asking for 50 dollars, must pick by yourself. Call 250-809-5682 for details.
Roland Berg says
Available to rent Professional audio system.
It’s easy to use, easy to setup, easy to transport
and most important it sounds great.
Whether it’s for your wedding, birthday party,
corporate event, anniversary or small concert
this is a great solution.
Looking for Live music or lighting or for your event?
We can help you with that too!
Contact Roland for more information
250-689-5777
LaRee Bruehler says
Must go so any offer will be accepted!
Beautiful open style wooden bookshelf unit with attached 2 drawer filing cabinet. Multiple shelves with 3 sliding doors. Approx 7 1/2 ft wide. Will email picture upon request. Call
250-485-4071 or email bruehler@telus.net
Hanna Seguin says
Antique TRIUMPH wood burning kitchen stove with warming oven attached $350
Hanna Seguin says
For Sale
Antique wood fired TRIUMPH kitchen stove with bread warmer. $350
Stan Marshall says
can you send pics?
Stan Marshall says
stanmarshall@persona.ca
Toni Leverett says
Entry way storage bench with storage in the seat, coat hooks on the side.
65″ tall, 4 feet wide, 18″ bench seat height, 19″ deep front to back
Dark stained wood. Very nice piece of furniture. $300
I’m posting this for my mom who is not on the internet. Please email me at tonionbowen@hotmail.com if you would like to see some pictures, then I can forward your contact info to her if you would like to view it in person.
Carmen Martins says
Basement suite for rent with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and living room. Large fenced in backyard close to town. On Okanagan Street for $800 a month includes Utilities. No pets.
250 485 8700
Darcy Aspinall says
Hard working couple looking for a two bedroom condo/house in Oliver. Excellent references. Just moved from Kamloops. Long term lease preferred.
Thanks.
Diana Thomas says
Mathieu Hamel Fundraiser – Saturday, October 15, 2016
– Hosted by Transwest Helicopters Ltd. (Mathieu’s employer)
Oliver Elks Hall. Dinner from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm.
Silent Auction and Music to follow.
Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Side Salad and a Beverage
Tickets: Adult $15.00
Children 5 yrs – 10 yrs $5.00
Children under 5 yrs – FREE
Tickets available at Transwest Helicopters Ltd. (250-498-6691) or from anyone of their employees.
Mathieu is in need of a double hip replacement surgery and is currently on a two year waiting list. His quality of life is deteriorating as well as living with pain daily. Mathieu has been in contact with a hip specialist in Montreal to inquire about a private hip replacement surgery. It will cost approximately $30,000.00. To date, almost $10,000.00 has been raised on his ‘GoFundMe’ page.
Thank you to the Oliver Elks who have generously donated to help Mathieu reach his goal. Additionally the Elk’s will host a breakfast the following Sunday, all profits will be donated to Mathieu.
Everyone Welcome!
Roger McKay says
Winter tire and wheel set. 225/55/17 Goodyear Ultra Grip tires and 17 inch Monte Titano 10 spoke wheels. They have exactly 672 kilometers on them!
$250.00 each. To see them call 250-498-3593.
Brad Bashfort says
!Firewood For Sale!
Dry, split and deliver in Oliver area. Mostly fir. $180.00/cord.
Lots of cherry wood also available!
For more info call or text 2505354022
Steve Podmorow says
Wanted: Queen Bed Frame
Looking for a good deal on a queen bed frame with head and foot board and preferably with drawers or storage built in. Please contact 250-498-8404
Shawn Michah says
Hi there Steve we have a queen bet set. Headboard 6 drawers under bed plus 2 bedside tables 6 drawer dresser and mirror. Solid wood. If interested please call 250-485-4677. Anytime after 430 pm.
Steve Podmorow says
Wanted: Women’s Ski and Snow Boarding Equipment
We are looking for equipment for our kids:
2 sets of newer technology skis 145-155cm
2 pairs of women’s ski boots size – 8-9
2 pairs of poles
Snowboard 135-140 cm
Please contact me if you have equipment that you would like to part with.
250-498-8404
Larry Maika says
WANTED to buy
Adult skates size 12 or 13, regular or goalie.
Budget is around $40
call or text 250-689-2849
Georgena Forsythe says
Wanted: Two Snowbirds from High Level,Alberta are getting cold…they would like a one or two bedroom basement suite,house…non-smokers,no pets,social drinkers.Need a place for approx. 4 months.Would like a place in the Oliver / Osoyoos area as soon as possible.Call Georgena..498-0454 or email…georginafors@aol.com
Chris Bojanowski says
I can fix your laptop, computer,TV, electric wiring,internet connections
etc for a reasonable price. I live in Osoyoos
and willing to go Oliver and surrounding areas.
Over 12 years experience. My cell Phone is: 604 441 4871 Thank you
steve staresina says
Room or rooms for rent for long term rental. We are a Bed & Breakfast, now closing and are looking for a long term tenant. Prefer a mature single or widowed working, or retired person. NO SMOKING, no pets. Will entertain Room and Board. Located in a Heritage House, Large grounds with gardens, and pool.
Looking for $ 600.00/month, or a arrangement depending on amenities. call 250-498-8461.
kim graham says
Older treadmill bought approx. 6 years ago from sears for 1700.00. Has probably about 20 working hours on it and has sat and collected dust ever since. Time for it to find a new home where it will get used. :) Can send pictures. Please email to furryfriends1@hotmail.com or call 250-498-6205
Betty-Anne Jackson says
Desperately looking for QUIET rental accommodation that is clean and reasonably priced! I have two jobs, good references, no pets and I am a mature family of 1! :) My phone # is 250-309-8919
Rod heatley says
2- 5′ x 12′ sheets of dark woodgrain plastic laminate. (Formica)
$ 25 each
Canvas heavy bag. $40
Large dog crate for 60-150 lb dogs. Airport approved. $50
rodheatley@outlook.com
angie boisclair says
Hey Rod just wondering if dog create is still available… Pls let me know interested thanks
Alix Longland says
* WANTED*
My boyfriend and I are looking for short-term, pet friendly accommodation for the months of January/ February- April/May. We are clean, respectful and quiet. Our price range is 400-800$. Please contact me via text or phone 250-408-4080.
Looking forward to hearing from you :)
Camille Serra says
We are selling our portable generator Champion. It has 4000 starting watts and 3000 rated watts. Recoil start. We ve bought in june 2015 and we only use it 7 times. It s coming with his two years warranty so it has around 8 more months of warranty. Great condition like new. We just don t need it! 475$ Call Camille (250) 408-5296 or send us a message!!!
Daniel Aguilera says
I can fix your washer machine, dishwasher,TV, some electric wiring, coffee makers, sound amplifiers for a reasonable price. I live in Osoyoos and willing to go Oliver and surrounding areas. Over 10 years experience. My cell Phone is: 250 689 1947 Thank you.
Publisher says
June Johnston says
2 Galvanized Antique mop buckets, no leaks, great for outside plant decor or use as a real bucket….$10 each
250-535-0629
June Johnston says
2 Antique galvanized mop buckets…no leaks…..great for outside decor with plants…or use as a bucket.
$10 each
250-535-0629
Linda Boisvert says
Just in time for Thanksgiving dinner – set of lovely china for 8
White with gold trim
Includes dinner plates, sandwich plates, soup bowls, tea/coffee cups with saucers, meat platter and serving bowl
Asking $75.00
Call Linda at 250-276-4445
janet belcourt says
I am very interested in your china if it is still available. Please call me @ 250 498 4455 or 250 485 3888 thank you.
Gary Mengel says
For sale – Under counter 3 filter reverse osmosis water system – $50.00
please call 250 485 3510
Gary Mengel says
For sale – electric wheelchair great condition $500.00 please call 250 485 3510
Tracy Harty says
Free kids’ plastic picnic table.
Tracy Harty 250-498-8299
Alan Ogden says
ISO a composter.
Please call 250 498 5198
Kathy Barnard says
Free cedar bush
It has been removed from yard and sitting in front yard
6423 Badger
Just haul it away
Ray Odland says
Canon Color Ink Cartridges
I have 3 new color cartridges BCI-6Y, BCI-6C BCI-6M for sale. They are new and sealed. We quit using that type of printer.
$10.00 for all 3
250 498-4412
LaRee Bruehler says
Beautiful open style wooden bookshelf unit with attached 2 drawer filing cabinet. Multiple shelves with 3 sliding doors. Approx 7 1/2 ft wide. Will email picture upon request. Open to offers. Call
250-485-4071 or email bruehler@telus.net
LaRee Bruehler says
Beautiful open style wooden bookshelf unit with attached 2 drawer filing cabinet. Multiple shelves with 3 sliding doors. Approx 7 1/2 ft wide. Will email picture upon request. Open to offers.
Margie Ashley Ganz says
Firewood for sale $200 a load
Fir, cut, split and delivered.
Phone 250-498-0284
John Hack says
Thank you ODN, sold my pellet stove!
Karen Gessey says
BC Registered Care Aide available from OK Falls to Osoyoos. I have care aide services to offer, as well as cooking, cleaning and transportation to appointments etc. I am also available for overnights and respite and I am experienced with a variety of disabilities. Please call Karen for more info @ 778-930-0414
Eva Chapman says
Are you missing your cat? Found young, male Orange Tabby cat, close to Airport. Very friendly!! Has been hanging out on my deck for a few days. Call or text 250-462-4116
Lloyd Cooper says
I have a large living room window for sale. It is manufactured by Berdick Mfg. in Penticton. It is Low-E SC IGMAC, inside measurement of 119 1/4 X 59 1/8
inches, outside measurement is 122 1/4 X 62 3/8 inches. I am asking $300.00. Can be reached at 250 498 2991
George Filiatrault says
For Sale
Samsung S5 phone
Excellent condition… I just updated to S7
comes with 3 different Otter box cases.
Complete.
$350.00 firm Phone is a $700.00 and was with Telus
George 250-689-1595 “George”
jennifer kall says
Bachelor suite, wi-fi, laundry, Netflix and utilities included, $475/month, between Oliver and Osoyoos. 250-460-3415
Betty-Anne Jackson says
I am very interested. My phone is 250-309-8919. I might be a little tough to get a hold of as I am working two jobs and my schedule is quite full. Leave a message on my phone and I will get back to you as soon as I have a break or I am in between jobs.
Peter winters says
Is this listing still open ?
Phyllis Whitten says
Moving : for sale in Oliver
Men’s right hand golf set.
Includes 3 woods 1 rescue club 9 irons
1 putter and carry bag all in excellent condition
asking $80.00 OBO
call Ray @250-535-1224
Janet Lock says
****Looking to Dog Sit in your home or House monitor .****
I have the time to be a quality dog walker / watch dog.
If interested , please call 250-498-1061
Wayne Pedersen says
Full size blue recycling bag stuffed with skeins of acrylic yarn, much of it new and unused. Asking $50.00.
Call Wayne 250.770.8962
Susan Midgley says
232 Bighorn Air Cadets are partnering with Valu-Village for a fund raiser!!!!
We are collecting gently used clothing and small household items. Valu-Village will give us a donation for every garbage bag full. Please help your local cadets by recycling your items. We can either pick up for you or you can bring them to the Air Cadet Hangar at 5856 Cessna St. Oliver. We are also collecting any recyclable cans or bottles. Please call 250-462-1202.
Thank you so much!!!!!!
John Hack says
Kozy Model 100 Pellet stove, used 1 season, (sold large house) can assist in moving and set up, great alternative to high elec or chopping wood, check Home Hardware for pellet prices, get them by the pallet, makes very affordable heat. 520 788-1301 US# or jphack582hotmail.com
Harbans Dhaliwal says
2 Bedroom Basement Suite for Rent: Close to Highschool, Wi-Fi, Electricity, satellite included
No smoking/Pits
No Pets
$750/Month
For More Information Call: 250-498-3907 Cell: 250-408-9483
Petra Veintimilla says
Looking for an apartment or house to rent in Oliver.
Minimum 2 bedrooms, 2 small pets (very responsible pet owners), references available.
Ideally looking for a long term rental.
Please call 250-535-0235 or email pveintimilla@hotmail.com
Thank you!
Ken Wood says
Moving Sale
electric weed eater $10.00
Chop Saw $35.00
lawn mower $15.00
Aluminum 12 ft. extension ladder $$50.00
Aluminum truck tool box $70.00
Air conditioner
12″ rv flat screen tv with dvd player
other misc. items
home ph. 250-498-0506 cell 250-498-7907
no calls after 6 pm please
Deb Edwards says
Did you know that you can help provide
“Sight for the World”
by depositing your used glasses
(readers, prescription, sunglasses,etc)
at the Oliver Kiwanis Market on Saturdays
from 8:30 to 12:30???
Thank you for your support.
Debbie Lee says
Thanks ODN
Chairs are sold
Karen Gessey says
Housecleaner Available in Oliver and Osoyoos $18/hour your supplies. Call Karen @ 778-930-0414
Tanya Walsh says
Lost on Lakeside Drive, older female calico cat. Her name is Dolly, she does not have a collar. Please call (250)498-3263 or (250)485-2339.
Jeri Crawford says
We live in Oliver and would be interested in the double. Our number is 778-439-2063
Ernie Dahl says
Antique wooden rocker with engraving on the back 175.00
and swivel rocker brown fabric 50.00
call 604 868 1535
Ernie Dahl says
Classical Guitar and Merano Violin you must view to appreciate if
interested call 604 868 1535 best offers will be considered 300.00 obo
Yiyang Shen says
Ever tired of cooking? Want to try authentic Chinese cuisine not easily found anywhere else? I can go to your place to COOK FOR YOU. I recently moved here and have 7 years cooking experience & food safety certificate.
Rate: $20/hr, excluding cost for ingredients
Lunch and dinner only. Please book at least one day in advance.
For details, please call 250-809-5682!
Jean Evans says
interested in a phone number as well as address. Thanks!
Located at 1347 Green Lake Road. Just 7 km from
See Ya Later Winery
Tracy MacFadden says
Excellent deal! Selling brand new Makita 5007FAK 7 1/4 inch circular saw. This is still in the box – has LED light, 15 amp motor and electric brake. Asking $150. Please text or call Adam at 250-498-9342
Joel Nantais says
Hello Darryl !
I would be interested to speak with you. I do have some gardening experience. I do not have a phone at present but will try to call you soon.
I am semi retired and fit.
Email : nantaisj@yahoo.com