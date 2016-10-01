Free Classifieds

If you wish to place a classified ad, please go to the bottom of the page and enter your details:

Name – first and last (mandatory)

Contact phone number if you want displayed

Contact email if you want displayed

Price of any item or rental (limit $999)

To get an ad “taken” down – do the same as before – insert a message SOLD or TAKE DOWN – your name is what we will track not the item. Please remember, this page is for free classified ads, not events or garage sales. Not designed for social connections.

If you are a local business contact the publisher – re: help wanted and other ads. Make your ad simple – not marketing info. No links in the ad.