Free Classifieds

  2. Still for Sale:

    Sears gift cards — $60 in gift cards (a $50 card and a $10 card). I will sell them both for $50 firm.

    250-498-4240

  4. Sears freespirit recumbent bike. Hardly used. Asking $250.00. Over $400.00 new. Call 250-498-4012. Nice Christmas gift.

  5. Lost, small tan Yorker cross chow green selves complex call 498 3048 answers to Wilson but is somewhat deaf

  7. I have a 2 bedroom basement suite in orchard setting available for rent immediately! Private entrance, Full bathroom.Shared kitchen and laundry available! Only responsible people will be considered! 600.00 a month utilities included. contact Stacy at 250-485-4654

  8. I have some lovely pet Bunnies for sale – ‘Lionhead’ and ‘Mini-Rex’. Only $15.00 each or 2 for $25.00. They are a small breed – 1ft in length. They like to keep themselves and their cages clean. They love attention, hay, bunny pellets, carrots and greens. Can be litter trained. If interested text or call Linda at 250 689-2790

  9. For Rent; 2 bdrm ,1140 sq ft bsmt suite. Private Entrance, Off Street Parking, Close to all Amenities , Bright, Open Design. Full Bathroom. 5 Appl, WiFi and Utilities Incl. N/S N/P. $950 2 persons, $850 1 person. Long Term……Osoyoos…. Pictures upon request. Please call or text Holly at 250-495-6843

    • In the past I have insulated with straw a storage bin. Blankets freeze & get cold. Cut a hole (just big enough for the cat to get in & out) in the end. Gorilla tape the lid shut & tape any jagged edges of the entry.

  12. Effective January 1st – no comment, Free event or free classified will be published if:

    there is no contact info in the Free classified ad

    NO first and last name posted in the entry screen as required

    Folks – it takes a lot of time to look after this Free service. In the New Year it will take less time.

    Cheers customers!!

  14. Basemente suite for rent very clean and near Oliver Place Mall,close to doctor offices,post office, high school and elementary school $800.00 utilities included except cable. Looking for long term renters no pets and non smokers located @ 5922 Okanagan Street available immediately phone 485-0096 to view.

  17. For sale .Now only 200 each .Original art ( mine)
    Doing different subject for next show , need to make room.3 left . Sells for 1500 original price .
    36×48 acrylic .Barns from my trip across Canada .
    778-439-2055 .
    Come look .

  18. Rental Wanted In or very near Oliver

    Wanted 1 Bedroom Apartment and or seprate suite ( IE. Walkout or basement) for young professional Community Service Worker.

    Not looking for shared accommodations ( IE shared kitchen space) ( Shared Laundry is Ok)

    500.00-600.00 Utilities included, with full kitchen ( No microwave ovens)

    Those including details and pictures of rental when contacting will get priority

    Contact Via Email @ hathawayshawn@hotmail.com
    Text @ 1-250-485-2069

  19. Oil field facility contractor requires an HVAC tech for a 2in/2 out week shift. Prefer tech with class A ticket for gas or at least a good working knowledge of direct and indirect fired burners and make up air units. Looking for an individual prepared to organize small crew as well as hands on service work. Benefits and RRSP’s available. Would prefer a mature and organized individual as the successful person will be working unsupervised.

  20. Unconventional fitness/Functional Strength Equipment for sale.

    24kl/53lb Kettlebell – $50
    40lb Bulgerian Sandbag – $30

    306-821-4645

  21. Found on Skagit ave. a brand name hand held work flashlight. Tell me the brand name and voltage to claim.
    Phone 250 498 2991

  23. FREE Albino corn snake (6ft) to a good home!
    This snake has been our school friend for several years. He comes with his own tank, heat lamp and accessories.
    Low maintenance, eats 1 hopper every two weeks.

    theresaswift@hotmail.com

  24. Looking for a queen size or possibly double, mattress and box spring in excellent condition. If you have one your giving away or downsizing please let me know. 250-485-2517

  25. ATTENTION SKIERS Red Very Warm Boys or Girls size 10 Desente Ski Jacket with Hood mint condition, fits small for 7 or 8 yr old $60
    Ladies white Dachstein buckle ski boots size 8 $60
    pix available. call 250 498 9171, or email kniven@telus.net

  26. 1 “DESCENTE” Matching Ski Jacket & Pants Size Med (fits large)
    “MINT CONDITION” Used sparingly.$250.00
    1 “SPYDER” Matching Ski Jacket & Pants Size Med.
    “MINT CONDITION”$150.00
    Must see these Ski Suits to see the Quality & Condition of these Suits

    kennedy2628@gmail.com

  27. Roommate wanted to share large two bedroom, two storey home in an orchard setting near Fairview Golf Course. $600mo plus 1/2 utilities. Available Jan. 1st. Looking for a tidy responsible working person. Shared kitchen and laundry, but the living areas are quite separate. The lucky renter will need references and qualify with a property management company.
    Email please: shawn.madge@yahoo.ca

  28. HELP WANTED – CARETAKER COUPLE
    A part-time physically fit RESIDENT CARETAKER COUPLE is required to live onsite in a 1930’s cozy character farmhouse. This private 5-acre property is located in the South Okanagan, Oliver, BC. Currently, the organic vineyard is currently being managed; the requirements are for a caretaker couple only to perform grounds maintenance, landscaping, and other duties. Vineyard experience would be an asset but is not required.

    Please send an email to stonehousevineyardcaretaker@gmail.com along with your resume.

  29. solid oak dining set with six chair two is a captain chair $600
    bathtub with all accessories$100
    set of vanity taps still in the box for $10.00 call250 398 0720

  31. GIANNI COUNTERTOP REFINISHING KIT/BOMBAY
    BLACK. NEW $ 90 SELL $ 75. 250.486.7880. PSB IMAGE 2B SPEAKERS EXC.COND. $ 175 WITH STANDS $ 230

  32. FOUND – black kitty cat

    Tradewinds Trailer Park on Tucelnuit Drive. Very loving and well behaved. Hoping to reunite it with it’s owner.

  33. Reduced the price on rims and tires offered back in November to $200.00.
    4 16×7 ” black winter rims. 114.3 mm bolt pattern with Hankook 225/65/16 winter tires mounted. approx 50% tread wear left on tires . Call Rob
    250-498-3193

    • Hello, I am interested and am available anytime for your snow removal/salting duties.

      Please contact me at:
      cell- 306-821-4645
      e-mail- dborsat@gmail.com

      Thank you.
      -Dustin Borstao

  36. May west ski jacket size 38 turquoise, black and purple with matching ski gloves. Bought at bay many years ago in excellent condition. Asking $35.00. Call 250-498-4012.

  37. Look for a good home for a 8 year short hair lab cross dog. The dog enjoys being outside. If you have some land for it to run around, it will be very happy. please call me at 250-498-9662

  38. Rental Wanted

    Wanted 1 Bedroom Apartment and or seprate suite ( IE. Walkout or basement) for young professional Community Service Worker.

    Not looking for shared accommodations ( IE shared kitchen space) ( Shared Laundry is Ok)

    500.00-600.00 Utilities included, with full kitchen ( No microwave ovens)

    Those including details and pictures of rental when contacting will get priority

    Contact Via Email @ hathawayshawn@hotmail.com
    Text @ 1-250-485-2069

  39. A stunningly beautiful glass top display of the gems and precious stones of the wall of New Jerusalem is now available. An exceptional teaching tool that brings the bible to life, and inspires and encourages kids in an unforgettable way. lovecreates@yahoo.com

  40. Snow Tires
    4 Michelin X-Ice-3 185/70R14 winter snow tires mounted on 5.5Jx14 (ET45) rims with wheel covers. Bolt pattern is 4 x 100 and were fitted onto a Honda Civic 2001. Nitrogen filled. Used only two seasons and in near new condition. Driven 4000km. Total retail for tires, rims, mounting, balancing and taxes $950. Selling for $400. phone 250 498 4350

  42. Ladies Vans Snowboard Boots, size 8. White with some pink. 30$ Some fray on part of the shoe lace

    Can come check out at interior savings insurance

    250 535 1775

  43. 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom basement for rent in Oliver. No pets allowed as well as smoking. Very spacious. Rent is about $900. For further information please contact (250)-408-4542 or (250)-498-7484.

  45. The Painted Chair is having a HUGE BAG SALE from now until Christmas! Bring your bag and fill it with all the clothes and shoes you can fit for $5.00. If you think you’ve seen everything, we have lots of new items recently added to our inventory.
    We will be renovating and changing things around over the holidays, please come in and help us make room.
    Select furniture pieces will be discounted as well, come on down and do your shopping locally.
    Our store is open Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 til noon, or any day by chance.
    5857 Sawmill Road, Oliver – 250-498-3003

  46. Winter tires on rims for sale.
    Goodyear ultra grip tires on 17 inch,ten spoke rims.Exactly 672 kms on the tires.Virtually brand new. $250.00 each. Will fit Nissan, Toyota, Mazda etc.
    Phone Roger at 250-498-3593

  47. for rent 55 plus spacious 2 bedroom+ den townhouse in park avenue estates oliver.all apliances $900 month + utilities sorry,no pets.ns. phone250 498 2343

  48. I dropped my iPhone at either of the two MALLS last night between 5 and 5:30pm. Can’t find it. If you found one, or know of one, email me or turn it in to the police. It’s password protected, but it’s probably dead by now.
    It does have a case, clear with a pink design.
    Whoever has it, please return it. It’s our family’s main phone line and we need it. It’s also expensive and we can’t afford to buy a new one right now.

    vg.coghill@gmail.com

  49. 2 classic British cars, an 1962 Austin Cambridge and a 1966 Morris Oxford. The Austin was running but has the distributor out and the Morris is currently not running. Cars are mostly complete and could make a great project into one car. Need to be trailered out. Asking $300.00 o.b.o. Must be gone by Friday night.

    danielwdavid@gmail.com

  51. In need of 4 tires to keep everybody safe (ford ranger) 5 bolt 250 689 1568 we don’t have much money but i’m sure we could scrounge some up thank you Oliver !

  53. TRUCK FOR HIRE !
    -Garbage removal-
    -small moves-
    -yard work-

    Contact Bannon’s Haul-Away @ 250-689-1568 Thank you !

  54. We are looking at for 2bdr house for rent (2 adults and 2 kids). Price 700-900$/per month + utilities.In Osoyoos .No smoking,no pets.Very good reference
    604 4414871

  55. WOW EDUCATION AWARD
    Each year Women of Oliver for Women (WOW) give away an Educational Award for women, who through circumstances, need to return to the workforce and require further education. Find out more, or apply for the award wowoliver.org

  56. For Sale. Brown high backed recliner sofa. Approx. two and one half years old. In excellent condition. Asking $300.00. You take away. Phone 250 498-0809.

  57. Sony Playstation 3 game console for sale asking $200. Includes 2 game controllers. As well, have 10 games on CD ( Call of Duty Ghost, Advanced Warefare, MLB 15 The Show, NHL 2009, 2011, 2014, Assassins Creed Black Flag, Roque and 3. Preloaded with Assassins Creed Freedom Cry and Brotherhood for a total of 13 games! Please call 587-585-3370 and leave message.

  59. Treadmill- $ 50.00- You take away

    Craftsman Gas Lawnmower- $ 100

    Phone Darlene- 250-497-7060 ( leave message)

  60. FOUND DOG: An older looking grey/brindle pit bull with white patches. Missing his right eye (not a new wound). Saw him almost get hit by a couple of vehicles on Mckinney Road around Manuels Canyon Road, while he was walking in the dark. No identification noticeable. He’s safe in my home.

    Please call my cell at 778-899-7608 if he’s yours!

  63. 1998 chevy 4×4 diesel pick up with a Myers snow ploughin excellent condition$11,000
    1992 bayliner boat 20ft v6 $8,000
    2,solid oak captain chairs$100each
    abathub and insert $100
    All in excellent condition call 250 398 0720

  64. ZENITH TRANS OCEANIC R-7000 Solid State Portable AM/FM 11 band Short Wave Radio (built in the 70’s) works well, cosmetically very good, weighs 12-14 pounds, includes instruction booklet in excellent condition. $185.00

    A couple of reminders:

Phone the person to get answers to questions in classified ads

Always put contact info in the body of the ad

Use your first and last names to get anything published on ODN

If you don't see your comment, free event or classified ad – there is a reason!!!!!

    REALISTIC DX440 Portable AM/Short Wave Direct Entry Communications Receiver (Late 1980’s Radio Shack) Includes external power supply and instruction booklet. FREE

    BINOCULARS 10 X 50mm – Carton-Adlerblick (very high quality), like new, made in Japan. $200.00

    NIKON FILM CAMERA AND ZOOM LENS
    Nikon FA SLR Camera, black body in excellent condition
    28-200 Tamron Zoom Lens F3.8-5.6 in new condition with original box and instruction book with sunpack UV filter
    New Nikon camera strap
    Billingham Camera Bag (made in England) like new
    ALL TOGETHER: $375.00

    DIGITAL CAMERA WITH LEICA ZOOM LENS (PANASONIC LUMIX DMC-LC1)
    (Leica Digilux 2 Clone) excellent condition
    28-90 Leica f:2-2.4 zoom lens with sunshade, 2 batteries and charger,
    2 Sandisk cards and Instruction booklet. $480.00

    COMPLETE NIKON FILM CAMERA OUTFIT
    * Nikon FA (chrome body) in excellent condition
    * 28-85 Zoom Nillor F 3.5-4.5 in excellent condition with Hoya skylight filter
    * 70-210 Nikon f:4 zoom lens in very good condition
    * PK -13 Nikon Auto-extension Ring in excellent condition for extreme close- up
    * TC-201 Nikon 2X Teleconverter in excellent condition
    * 50mm F:1.8 Nikkor lens with Nikon skylight filter and Nikon lens shade
    * Billingham Hadley Pro Camera and Accessory bag (made in England) with
    accessory shoulder strap pad
    * MD Nikon Motor Drive for FA camera
    * Instruction book
    $595.00

    DUFFEL COAT – Gloverall, made in England, black, 100 % wool, horn toggles,
    size 46, in good condition $80.00

    MELTON WOOL WOMAN’S 3/4 LENGTH COAT, home sewn, arctic liner, muter blue with real mink trimmed hood. Inuit appliques on front and back
    size 16-18, like new condition $95.00

    BOOK LOVERS! TAKE A LOOK!

    GREAT BOOKS OF THE WESTERN WORLD (54 volumes in excellent condition) plus GATEWAY TO THE GREAT BOOKS (10 volumes in excellent condition)
    $300.00

    ENCYCLOPAEDIA BRITANNICA 1975 ED. (40 volumes in very good condition)
    $250.00

    THE SECOND WORLD WAR by Winston Churchill (6 volumes, leather bound, like new) $90.00

    THE LONDON TIMES ATLAS OF THE WORLD (Folio Society Edition) large format, leather bound with slipcase, like new. $25.00

    contact Terry Roth at 250-498-4629 or e-mail: tkroth@telus.net

  69. 225/55R19
    Set of 4
    Goodyear Assurance Triple Tread
    All Season Tires with snow flake
    80% tread life left
    Off a Dodge Journey R/T
    Paid $1600
    Asking $800 obo

    250-498-1265

  71. For Sale: Kenmore 30 inch electric stove-$150.00
    Round wooden table (41 inch) plus insert and 4 chairs.-$100.00

    Phone: 250-498-0665

  72. SANTA’S WORKSHOP

    A group of dedicated Oliver Elementary School teachers and volunteers will be hosting their version of Santa’s Workshop on Thursday Dec. 8th.

    Many many items are required to make this endeavour a successful one – If you have any new or gently used items you would be willing to donate please drop them off at the OES office (attention Mrs. Rowland) as soon as possible, and no later than Tuesday December 6th.

    We are looking for new or gently used items such as pocket books, puzzles, stuffed animals, videos/DVD’s, jewelry, ties, trinkets, knick knacks, kitchen gadgets, tools, various toys, games, candle holders, etc…

    All OES classes will have an opportunity to tour Santa’s workshop and will be shopping for items for various family members including brothers, sisters, moms, dads, and even grandparents, so we need to collect a full spectrum of items and LOTS of them!!

    Please take some time this week to go through cupboards and closets – It is always nice to make room for new items by recycling items we no longer want or need, and helping others at the same time.

    All items will be priced at $1.00 per item or small bag and proceeds from Santa’s Workshop will be used to sponsor local families this Christmas by providing them with gift cards to spend to brighten their holiday season.

    We thank you very much for your support!

  73. Wanted 1 Bedroom Apartment and or seprate suite ( IE. Walkout or basement) for young professional Community Service Worker.

    Not looking for shared accommodations ( IE shared kitchen space) ( Shared Laundry is Ok)

    500.00-600.00 Utilities included, with full kitchen ( No microwave ovens)

    Those including details and pictures of rental when contacting will get priority

    Contact Via Email @ hathawayshawn@hotmail.com
    Text @ 1-250-485-2069

  75. It’s time to clean out some of Mom’s belongings.

    She collected Beanie Babies. They’ve never been played with and have all original plastic tags with names. Some are in original boxes. There are 89 full-sized animals and 24 smaller ones including the McDonalds International Collection. Asking $200.

    A full set of men’s golf clubs in a bag – right handed. Taylor Made woods & Dunlop irons. $50

    A full set of kid’s golf clubs in a bag – right handed. Adams woods & Adams/Accuform irons. $25

    Ladies Taylor Made 7 wood – right handed. $10

    Ladies Hybrid Sandra Post 6 wood 31% loft – right handed. $10

    Men’s Taylor Made 1 wood – right handed. $10

    Men’s Taylor Made 3 wood – right handed. $10

    Odyssey putter (never used) – right handed. $10

    If you’re interested, phone or text 250 498-1057 (after 3 pm please).

  76. Cat sitter wanted! We are looking for a temporary home for Julio in the Oliver area while we find a place to buy. He is a well behaved middle aged cat that can go inside and outside. We will pay for all of his food etc. plus $100 for looking after him.

  82. 148 Ambiant snowboard with 24/7 bindings excellent condition asking $150.00
    148 Volki snowboard with Lemar Bindings asking $150.00 excellent condition

    two helments $25.00 each
    OBO

    Please call (250)485-2339

  85. Large spam attack last night in our comment section with over 200 bogus emails.

    All were sent packing so some entries in this section may have been lost.

    Please re – enter any classified or free event in the last twenty fours if you have not seen it yet.

    Publisher

  86. Looking for good reliable chainsaw to purchase!! Please call 250 535 0002

    Still selling fire wood! Get it now, prices will rise with the snow levels.

    Reply

  87. We lost our Cat. Multi-coloured, long haired, spayed female cat missing. Name is whiskey last seen on School road near Main Street. She is very friendly and comes when you snap your fingers. She is tattooed inside the ear with letters (vet tattoo), kinda hard to see but can make out some letters . Please text 250-462-9054 if you find her.

    Reply

  88. Wii system for sale – $100.00
    Comes with console with stand, sensor bar, balance board, 2 controllers, 2 nunchuks with leg holster, Wii sports, fit and active DVD’s, manual and cables.
    1018princess@gmail.com
    250-485-0310

  90. Keyboard
    Kawaii 3Dx49-d keyboard complete with stand, AC adaptor,and instruction manual. Can be connected to a sound system. Has realtime recorder feature. New condition. Also includes Radio Shack self taught instruction program and two song/music books. Pictures available. $100. Email Myrna at soandsew@telus.net.

  91. for sale:
    pot belly parlor stove – more decorative than functional – $80
    wood burning cook stove, warming oven, water tank $999
    bernina walking foot $10
    smart car winter tires on rims $500

    phone pat, 250-498-2222

  92. FOUND at the Oliver Museum on Friday, a green and silver knitted/crocheted scarf. Please call the Museum at 778-439-3100 to claim. Thanks.

  94. 48″x37″x28″high Douglas fir outdoor/indoor table. Bourbon stain with horseshoe embedded in middle. Text for picture. $350 firm. Excellent gift for horse lover! 250-689-0428

    Reply

  95. Mice and rats available for snake food or pets also looking for cages for rats ask for Wendy cassel in Oliver text 250408-8292

  96. Santas Village….12 store/shop buildings, electric, CSA approved. Includes many accessory pieces. excellent condition. Still in original boxes. Pictures available. Contact Myrna Allison by email. soandsew@telus.net. Okanagan Falls. $50.00

    Reply

  97. Wanted 1 Bedroom Apartment and or seprate suite ( IE. Walkout or basement) for young professional Community Service Worker.

    Not looking for shared accommodations ( IE shared kitchen space) ( Shared Laundry is Ok)

    500.00-600.00 Utilities included, with full kitchen ( No microwave ovens)

    Those including details and pictures of rental when contacting will get priority

    Contact Via Email @ hathawayshawn@hotmail.com
    Text @ 1-250-485-2069

  98. Stand up Paramount electric infra red patio heater.

    Telescopic with rolling base.
    Barely used

    Heats a 10′ area. 150 obo

    Email or call. Picture available
    250-498-1978

  99. An elderly friend of ours has just lost her cat (her baby) and she would like to know if anyone knows where she could get a kitten, she wants a kitten so that she can raise it. Please call Monica at 250-485-0018. or Shirley at 250-498-0898. Thank you.

    Reply

    • I have a beautiful kitten who is only 4 months old, he is black and litter trained and lovable, I am unable to keep him. I can text pictures if she likes.

  101. BREG FUSION RIGHT KNEE BRACE
    Size Medium Plus Used 6 months
    Original price $900 Selling $300
    Call 250-535-2691

  102. The snow is falling in the hills. Is your family ready to hit the slopes ? This is a great set for beginners or intermediates, Male or female, Young or old .

    Rossignol E75 Ski’s – 152 cm, perfect for someone between 5ft – 5ft 7.
    Rossignol Bindings
    Salomon Quest Access 70 Boots – Size 27
    (men’s size 9/9.5 / ladies size 10 )

    Great condition. My Son got them for Christmas Last year so only used a handful of times.

    Brand new this set would cost :
    Skis and Bindings would cost $300 and the Boots $250, willing to sell for half the cost !

    $275 OBO

    Willing to sell separately –

    Ski’s and Bindings – $150
    Boots – $150

    Please contact Stacey Gagno by email at sgagno@valleyfirst.com or cell 250-488-0546

  105. Bench top tile wet saw. Qep brand. Like new. 50

    Propane construction heater with 30lb tank. 75

    2 bench vises. 20
    3 sheets of formica dark wood grain. 40
    Bar clamps and f clamps.

    Airless paint sprayer. Titan 850.
    100

    250-498-1978

  106. WANTED: Small house or cabin to rent for 2 adults and 2 chihuahua’s. Full time workers, non smokers and room for garden. Call Kim @ 778-930-0414

    Reply

  108. For sale two laptops
    acer Aspire
    57492-4148 15.6″
    Windows 10,MS Office,4 gigs Ram
    500 Gig hd
    Runs great $200
    —-
    Toshiba L300 15.4″
    320 gig hard 4 Gigs ram
    windows 7 MS Office
    Power cable
    Runs great
    Decent batterys on both
    Gently
    used $180
    Text or call 250-689-5777

  109. Selling StorkCraft Monza II Wooden crib, mattress, and organic quilted mattress protector. Used for one child for less than 2 years, in good condition. A few scratches. $150. Call or text: 250-498-4074

  110. Wanted 1 Bedroom Apartment and or seprate suite ( IE. Walkout or basement)

    Not looking for shared accommodations ( IE shared kitchen space) ( Shared Laundry Ok)

    500.00-600.00 Utilities included, with full kitchen ( No microwave ovens)

    Those including details and pictures of rental when contacting will get priority

    Contact Via Email @ hathawayshawn@hotmail.com
    Text @ 1-250-485-2069

  111. Apartment for rent

    1200 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom
    1 minute walking distance to school and Oliver Place Mall and postal office, No pets allowed

    $750 + Utilities
    For more information call: 2504989951

  112. Our beloved car died, so we have 4 winter tires for sale. They’ve only been used 2 seasons and have really good tread left. Firestone Winterforce 215/60/R16.
    They were on a Subaru Forester. Asking $100 for all 4. There are no rims.

    We also have a Yakima Rocketbox that we used for ski season. It’s great for extra luggage too. Asking $100.

    Text or call: 250 498-1057 (after 3 pm, please)

  115. Assorted items for sale. Pictures available.
    Conair GelTouch Foot Massager, variable speed control for adjustable massage intensity $10.00
    Sentry Safe 1150. Inside cavity measures 12″ x 7.5″ x 5″. Only one key. $10.00
    Obusforme Foot rest for use while at computer or work desk. Two height settings. Top measures 18″ x 13.5″ $10.00
    Suitcase, older style. measures 26″ x 18″ x 7.5″. Soft sides. 2 integrated straps. Good condition inside and out $10.00
    Call 250-498-4144

  119. 2 crystal vases in excellent condition on chips or cracks. 1) 10 1/2″ tall $20.00
    2) 111/2″ tall $20.00
    Snow babies figurine collection 8 in all, also in excellent condition $50.00 for the set
    Father Christmas 24″ tall vintage style. Not sure how old. $20.00
    Can send photos.
    pjoans57@gmail.com 250-498-3005

  121. For Sale
    TORO Intelli-sense TIS-612 Irrigation System Controller. WeatherTRAK enabled
    12 Outputs plus pump
    $100
    Rick
    250-498-6783

  122. Liniden portable phone with built in answering machine $ 5.00

    VTECH 2 handset cordless phone…caller ID…call waiting $15.00

    250-498-9859

  124. Willing do to Odd Jobs For cash or possibly trades have a small truck to clean up yard work text 250 4879557 any time

    Always use first and last name in the top section for NAME

  126. Have for sale:
    bed frame, expands from twin to queen, has roller wheels, excellent condition $ 45.00
    t.v. console, black with shelving each end, holds up to a 32″ television,25.00 phone 250-485-0667

  127. Several ads with no contact info or full names – attempting to be published.

    No.

    Also comments on events should be in events not in classifieds

    FREE classifieds – please read the rules at the top of the page.

  129. Mobile home for rent: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, garage. It is near SOSS and all appliances. Rent: $999 + Utilities. Available November 1st 2016
    For more information call 250-498-1141

  130. 10.6 “Tablet D101

    Quad 1.5G CPU Wil accept sym card
    Only one hour of gentle use
    Comes with Charger
    $100
    Text or call 250-689-5777

    • Hello Kandice Davidson.
      Im also looking for fresh local turmeric and ginger, if I find some I will let you know.I will check the Osoyoos healt stores maybe they would know something.On the other hand if you find some perhaps you can let me know to.

      Good Day.

    • You will find both at Whole Food Market, Penticton – may not be local as doesn’t grow outdoor in our zone but will be organic. You can grow both indoors quite easily.

  134. poulan electric chainsaw as new $50 –Yardworks electric chainsaw $45. 2 black wrought iron chairs with padded seats and backs $28 each. antique all brass blow torch $35. new office wire intercom set $25. Public adress\items–amps. spkrs. microphones. mic. stands etc . come make a deal. ph. 4984429

  135. Michelin LTX A/T2 LT265/75/R16 Includes rims, lug nuts, and centre caps. Set of 4. $800.00

    Fischer Skate Skis – 2sets- size 177 and 182
    Includes bindings and poles. Like new $295.00 each set.

    iPhone 4 – 8 Gigabytes memory. $60

  138. For Sale:
    ObusForme foot rest
    For use while at computer or work desk.
    Two height settings.
    Top measures 18″ x 13.5″
    Asking $10.00

    250-498-4144

  139. The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs “Adopt-A-Family at Christmas” program matches families and young people with individuals, businesses, and organizations. Our families/youth are current members of the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs and are identified as needing support at this time of year.
    Although many families quietly try to manage to make ends meet throughout the course of the year many are not able to. Christmas is a particularly difficult time for those families and young people.
    Last year we helped 18 families in the Oliver and Osoyoos area who were in need of our support and we anticipate needing to match as many families this year.
    The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs Adopt a Family at Christmas sponsors are encouraged to take on the responsibility of providing Christmas breakfast, lunch and dinner for the family they are matched with.
    We hope you will consider “Adopting a Family this Christmas” and help make a family in our community have a little brighter holiday. Thank you for bringing joy in a time of need. If you have any questions or would like to sponsor a family in need at Christmas, please contact us.

    Laurene Sloboda
    Centre Director- Oliver & Osoyoos
    Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs
    Tel: 250-498-8844
    Email: lsloboda@boysandgirlsclubs.ca

  140. SOUTH OKANAGAN COMMUNITY LITERACY SOCIETY
    promoting literacy for all ages to all members of our communities (Oliver, Osoyoos, OkFalls)

    Guest Speaker: Russell Work on Irlen syndrome as a visual perception problem that is often confused with dyslexia. This genetic issue is solved with coloured overlays and spectral tinted glasses. Come and learn about Irlen Syndrome.

    Meeting on Wed November 23 1:30 pm

    at SO Immigrant & Community Services Main Street Oliver

    Call Pat for further info 250-498-8433

  141. 18- Brother printer cartridges still sealed packages. Will fit LC 12/40/71/73, LC 75, LC 400/1220, LC 1240. Have black, cyan, yellow, magenta. 10 of them are black large capacity. $30 for all. Phone 250-498-4004

  146. Are you looking for a highly rewarding volunteer opportunity? One where you truly make a difference in the life of another? The South Okanagan Community Literacy Program is currently recruiting volunteer literacy tutors to tutor adults in Oliver and Osoyoos. No experience is necessary. All tutors will have access to free training prior to being matched with a student. Tutors will work one to one with an adult learner on their English language skills (speaking, listening, reading, writing) or math skills. Please see the attached poster for more information.
    Call or email Brianne Niznikowski at Okanagan College.
    250-492-4305 local 3331 or bniznikowski @okanagan.bc.ca

  151. For Sale; 4 Hankook winter tires mounted on steel rims.locally driven.
    225/70/16.Bolt pattern 5-114.3 67.1mm hub bore.
    Came off a Hyundai Santa Fe $400/set or OBO
    Call 250-498-3193

  152. For Sale – Need room in the garage!
    Sectional couch – $150 obo
    15 cubic foot freezer – $100 obo
    New cruiser bike – $175 obo

    250 485 0322

  156. 8 inch double wall chimney pipe. One section 36 inch long. Would like to give it to someone who could use it. Free. Call 260 689 2173

  157. 1988 Ford 250 for sale 2 wheel drive good farm truck has tire chains $200.00 call 250 498 3039 also have u built trailer free

  160. Home wanted: Solid fixer upper. Preferably quiet neighborhood, more room the better. Retired couple with time on their hands. Call Kim or Kelly (250)215-6538

  161. Hazel Nuts no pesticides no artificial fertilzer 3.50 lb or 3.25 lb at 5 lbs. or 3.00 lb at 10 lbs. or over 250 4984429 or come to the farm at 201 Old river rd.

  163. I have 6 round firebox tile for round wood burning stove.

    10 clay glazed chimney flue 8 x 12

    15″ thickness planer, 3hp and 220V, extra new knives and setup jig. On stable rolling/locking metal dolly.

    Contact John at 250-498-2999

  165. EXTERRA RECUMBANT BIKE

    Like new unable to use due to health issues. Paid over $500 asking $350 OBO
    Call Ron at 250-276-4103

    FEATURES
    • The Xterra XT201R Recumbent • 8 levels of computerized resistance
    • 11 lb (5 kg) flywheel
    • Step-thru frame design
    • Multi-position, H-style handlebars
    • Large blue backlit LCD display
    • 23 preset workouts
    • Readouts: time, distance, speed, calories, pulse, program, recovery, RPM and body fat
    • Dual contact heart rate grips
    • Special features include: Built-in speakers with MP3 compatibility, water bottle holder, transport wheels with dual levellers
    • Weight capacity: 265 lbs (120 kg)
    • Dimensions: 58 x 23-5/8 x 43-3/4″ H (147 x 59 x 111 cm)

  167. For Sale:

    White (Scooter) helmet – size small. Removable ear flaps. Sold scooter, helmet remains! Certified- like new condition. Asking $40.00 OBO.

    Two 36″ tall matching tri light table lamps. Gold tone. Asking $10.00 for the pair.

    Ron Olafson

    250-498-3200

  168. for sale: 2 overstuffed leather recliners Brown
    Suede pillowed Love seat off white
    Blue Ox Tow Assembly for towing a car
    $200 each OBO
    Magnetic lights for towed vehicle $25 OBO
    250-485-4252

  171. I need 1 or 2 helpers to move furniture to my new home on Wednesday this week in Oliver Must be fit and strong , able to lift 100 pounds minimum. Minimum $16.00/hr. Please contact Shayne at 250-688-1760 Thanks

  173. Four Winter tire mounted on the rims 205/55 R16 from Toyota corolla $225 Christmas tree 7feet high new in box $110 , Dumbbells ,rack,plates,fifty cents /lb, exercise bike $550,message chair$750,commercial treadmill , stepper $250 and more gym equipments .phone 250 498 -9221

    • We have chickens and would definitely take the peas. Please contact us and we will pick them up if they are not gone. Please call at 250 809 1175

    • Hey Don!! I’m interested in your peas, where and when can I get them?

      Thanks!

      Mike 2508092669

      Last name?

  176. A couple of reminders:

    Phone the person to get answers to questions in classified ads

    Always put contact info in the body of the ad

    Use your first and last names to get anything published on ODN

    If you don’t see your comment, free event or classified ad – there is a reason!!!!!

  178. I’m a piano teacher with about a decade of teaching experience looking for new students! I just moved to Oliver from Northern BC and would love to take on new students in both Oliver and Osoyoos. Lessons are 30 minutes and once per week ($25 per lesson) and I will come to you!
    My schedule is filling up quickly but if you or anyone you know is interested please email me at naomi@naomishore.ca

  179. -Round solid wood kitchen table with leaf. Centre leg style. Like new.
    60.00
    -Two end tables. Like new solid wood. 20 each.

    Bench top drill press. 50

    Propane 75,000-125,000 btu construction heater. 60

    Old Honda generator. Works. 1500 watt

    75

    10″ delta unisaw, cabinet style table saw with unifence. 800

    Large tile wet saw. Qep. 400

    rodheatley@outlook.com

    please insert contact info into the ad

  180. We have a 5 piece bedroom set for $200.00, 4 piece bedroom set for $150.00 and also a large dining room set for $500.00. please call or text me. I do have photos that i can email you or text if you would like. Maria 250-498-1705.

  182. Have acquired a very large old RCA TV set. Has possible collector’s value. It’s yours by calling Phyllis or Ray @ 250-535-1224.

  183. We are looking at for 2bdr house for rent (2 adults and 2 kids). Price 700-800$/per month in Osoyoos .

    Very good reference 604 4414871

  184. Snowboards for Sale:
    Ambiant 148 with 24/7 bindings $150.00 – excellent condition
    Volki 152 with Lemar bindings – $150.00 – excellent condition
    Burton 148 Custom with Lemar biddings (not mounted) $75.00 great starter board easy riding though not in great condition
    OBO

    r.fundowicz@wp.pl

  185. LOST DOG!!!
    Looks like a Border Collie cross? Has its leash still attached and dangling on the ground. Was last seen just north of Rd# 1 at 3:00p.m. Nov 4th;It is VERY SCARED!!! Let’s hope its owner will find him/her.

  186. Furniture for sale Sofa,loveseat and chair and coffee table set with 2 end table.it is very good condition .$799 my ph #250-498-6855.

  187. Snow Tires
    4 Michelin X-Ice-3 185/70R14 winter snow tires mounted on 5.5Jx14 (ET45) rims with wheel covers. Bolt pattern is 4 x 100 and were fitted onto a Honda Civic 2001. Nitrogen filled. Used only two seasons and in near new condition. Driven 4000km. Total retail for tires, rims, mounting, balancing and taxes $950. Selling for $450

  191. For sale iPod 5 32gb
    Good condition
    Asking for $190 or best best offer
    For more info contact call me at 250-498-7810

  192. Taking down large trees. Lots of firewood available for free. Some cut, some not.

    Corner of Tuc Drive and Pelican Place. Please help yourself or, if you prefer, make an appointment by email. mjamegale@gmail.com

    Thank-you!

  193. !Firewood for sale!

    $180.00/cord dry split fir

    $210.00/cord large cherry

    Free delivery in Oliver

    250 535 0002

  195. Looking for Audrey with the female Schnauzer. I still would like to make Henry’s (my shnauzer poodle cross) day by getting him together with your female!! I have lost your phone #. Give me a call if your still interested. 1 250 673-8234.

  197. Winter tire and wheel package. Goodyear Ultra Grip 225/55/17 tires with 10 spoke wheels These tires have exactly 672 kilometers on them!
    $250 each. Phone Roger at 250-498-3593.

  200. Hair friends is looking for an estetician /nail technician to join our team in our new space please contact Corinne at 250498 9229 or at Hair Friends Oliver Place Mall

  202. for sale TOW roto tiller 3ft wide exc cond
    ladies bike NORDICO light grn hardly used 10spd $80
    Glass table rd w 2 chairs woven wicker dark grn exxc cond $85
    Jenn Air downdrft stove build in grill griddle cooktop conv/ convct
    oven w food dehyrdrator black new 3800 asking 1500
    Sprint Master gazelle epiclct trainer hardly used with scanner for
    tracking speed pulse etc $150 ph 250 498 9335 0r 498 6536

  203. 3 tier computer desk for sale. metal and wood.nice for student or corner of your den,etc. very nice desk worth much more than my selling price of , 25 dollars.. 250-497-5651

  204. Wanted: Friendly, compassionate, fit female wanted for one hour per day for light housekeeping, runnng the occasional errand, for a ninety one year woman. Duties and time requirement may increase with time. Please call (250)485-2339 for more information.

  206. PUT A SMILE ON A NEEDY CHILD’S FACE……….PACK A ‘SHOEBOX’
    Boxes can be picked up at Dollarama, Medicis, and participating churches. These boxes will be going to Ukraine, Senegal, Guineas, Sierra Leone, El Salvador, Haiti, and South America. Collection Days: Nov. 14-18 at the Alliance Church, just North of town; 9:30-4:00 pm. THANK YOU FOR YOUR KINDNESS. God bless you!

    Reply

    • Shower door assembly against the hedge at 1054 Morningstar. It’s in good condition, fits a 60″ enclosure and it’s free for the taking.

  209. DESPERATELY NEEDED IMMEDIATELY:
    Senior looking for someone to do some yardwork for me (raking leaves, pine needles, cleaning my gutters on the roof, etc). Willing to pay $12.00 per hour. Will provide transportation if needed. Location is Country Pines Mobile Home Park at Gallager Lake.

    My phone number is 250-408-5463

    Reply

  210. FOR SALE
    FOUR WINTER TIRES MOUNTED ON RIMS
    195/65R15XL 95T BSW MICH X-ICE X13
    USED ON A 2011 HONDA CIVIC – ONLY USED LOCALLY
    ASKING $350.00
    PHONE 250-498-6543

  211. FREE – 6 X 100′ rolls of 1/2″ black drip irrigation pipe.

    SELLING – White Pedestal bathroom wash basin including faucet; hardly used and in very clean condition. $75.00.
    ALSO – Anodized Gold Shower Door assembly; will fit a 5′ enclosure. $50.00.

    250-498-4193

  213. 6 new bundles of R20 Insulation 15″

    10 pieces of 10ft Hat Track drywall unused (cost $300).

    Make an offer!

    Call Jim on 250-498-6275

  215. Samsung Galaxy S5 Cell phone Complete (Charger, Headphones,)
    this is a $700.00 phone like new

    Comes with 3 Otter Box cases
    Has been cleaned and serviced completely, ($117.00)

    Like new Upgraded to S7 Telus or Koodo

    250-689-1595 (Oliver)

    Pictures can be seen if you email me at

    filiatraultgeorge@gmail.com

    $350.00 or nearest offer.

    • It was 700 brand new about 2 years ago…… You can now order one unlocked ( meaning can go to any carrier) on amazon for about 500.00 CND

      Realisticly your looking at 200.00 tops if its ever even been used. Hope this helps

  216. Four all-season tires, like new. 185.70-14 – $80.00
    Two older but usable tires 195.70-16 $20.00
    One tire, like new on Corolla rim 185.70-14 $25.00
    Call 250-498-8808 or 250-535-1365

  217. Retired furnace repairman will clean,oil,and inspect your
    gas or electric furnace. 35 years experience.
    Special price $75.00 please call 778-931-0964

  218. looking for iphone 4 ….ios 6.1.3 ?
    iphone 5

    Needed for student . To use in class room.
    Please call to discuss price.

    250-498-1061

  222. ALPHA TRUSS is back looking for help, someone with work energy and respect for measurements. Other skills welcomed and will influence wages. Available immediately. Ask for Steve Gerrard at 250 498 0064 or come by the shop at 5224 Paintbrush Road off Road 9 south of town

  223. Rental Wanted:
    Mature local couple seeking 2+ bedroom house. Our 12 yr tenancy has ended due to sale. Employment and tenancy references available.
    Ideally looking for rural situation with space to garden that is cat friendly.
    Contact info: 250-408-4195 cell
    778-439-2059 home
    Gordon & Barbara.

    • I have a sublet for the winter that may suite you. I am becoming a grandmother in Dec and must return for the winter to welcome this new life but, I realize that you are seeking a long term arrangement, but this may help you if you NEED to move soon. It would be from Nov until March/April if you are interested. It is or can be a furnished 2 bedroom home ( Master and study) . It is furnished but malleable. 5 minutes out of Oliver, in the back of an orchard. Covered parking, washer dryer, accessible entrance. Forced air electrical furnace and wood stove in front room.

  224. Wanted ticket for the movie Dark Horse Wed Oct 26 , if you are not going I will buy the ticket. Please phone Eunice 250 498 6734 or 250 498 4254

  227. Two bedroom basement suite for rent near Tuc El Nuit Lake. $725 month – includes utilities, washer and dryer. Looking for a retired individual or senior. Available immediately. Call Gail at 250-498-4121.

  233. does anyone have a hard plastic floor protector to go under a computer chair that they would like to part with?

    call pat at 250-498-2222

  234. PAID AD

    Spacious, Open and up-dated Executive 2 bedroom / 2 bathrooms main level of house

    Large kitchen with Oak Cabinets and Gas range,

    Lovely master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite,

    Laundry room, wash tub , upper cabinets for storage with extra fridge,

    7 appliances,

    Unfurnished

    Ceramic tile and beautiful laminate flooring, really nice sundeck and enclosed back yard, single car garage & parking in front,

    Natural Gas heating, Utilities not included.

    Nice mountain view to east side of Oliver and Tuc El Nuit Lake, close to schools, community centre, hospital and minutes to downtown, 30 minutes to Penticton, small pet with permission & deposit, No parties, No smoking, No Illegal Activities, one year lease, deposit and references required, Ready for November 1.

    Please call for appointment 250 498 7656

    $1550.00 per month

  235. Cozy house for rent in Fairview area

    Comfortable 800 sq. ft. home has been freshly painted and new floors throughout. In a rural setting, it is surrounded by gardens and orchards.
    Ideal for a single woman who would be available to provide occasional paid support for the property owner – a senior lady – who may need assistance with transportation.
    $500 per month. Available immediately. Deposit required – $250.
    References and police record check are necessary.
    For further information, please call or text Rick Alexander, 778 908 6783 between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM weekdays

  237. Note to small contractors, handypersons – list of contact info being assembled

    Many people have the need for a home reno contractor or a person/small companies that can do fixes and repairs.

    Anyone interested in being put on this list in the South Okanagan send you contact information to oliverdailynews@gmail.com

    The list will be published here and also distributed to a number service groups and strata organizations.

    Do you plumb, wire, fix, repair, assemble, clean gutters, paint etc.

    Let us know but use an email thanks

    • Retired man willing to do small ceramic jobs such as Kitchen backsplashes and Tub/Shower walls, small Lino installs.

  239. Hello I have been an assistant before and would be glad to be of service to you if you could let me know the fields in which I would assist in an email I can let you know if my skill set will benifit you

    Sincerely Roman threadgould

  240. Acoustic tile for suspended ceilings used but free about 60 2’x4′ 60 2’x2′ and lots in between just the tile no metal tracking free.Call 250-498-4491

  241. I have a 2002 trail blazer LTZ forsale 999.99 . In really good condition. Priced for quick sale. PW. PS. Heated seats. Grey leather interior with no rips. 250-408-4877

  243. Hello

    Can you please tell me more about this position?

    I have an extensive clerical background and would be available for part or full time work.

    I can email you my resume if you haven’t found someone.

    Take care

    Helene McDonald
    780-380-7121

  244. Very new SNOW TIRES for sale – over 80% tread
    Only on 1 winter – toyo 17inch g-20 plus
    Open country 225/65 R17 M/S Winter
    Set of 4 $300 firm
    250 498 2819

  246. FOR SALE:
    1. Portable vacuum sand blaster – asking $99
    2. OGIO golf/sport black travel bag-new, never used – asking $49 ($155 value)
    3. Yardworks electric garden shredder – asking $39
    4. Technics Electric Organ with Stool – PCM E44- works well – asking $249
    PHONE 250-485-4005

  247. Newer working Kenmore white dishwasher for sale. Convenient in Oliver location. Can be seen running. $125.00. Call Shirley 1-778-233-9848.

  249. Bachelor suite, wi-fi, laundry, Netflix and utilities included, $475/month, between Oliver and Osoyoos. 250-460-3415 Available end of November.

  251. Looking for something different for your fundraising event? Why not sell soups?? Beautifully packaged for gifts or stocking stuffers. Call me at 250-498-2023 for details.

  252. 2 Door Fridge White Westinghouse approx. measurement 29″ X 63″ X 29″
    $275 Negotiable Fridge is used in Optical Office and will be replaced by personal fridge. Inspection is welcomed. For Inquiries please call Helen at 250-485-0019.

  253. Experienced, reliable, and professional housekeeper for your home. Excellent references. Call 250-408-4204.

  256. For sale.
    Sealy Posturepedic Meridian 2.
    King size mattress & 2 twin boxsprings.
    Brand new condition. No stains no rips. Non smoking house
    78 x 80
    to big for our room.
    250 498 1916

  257. Two Alice Cooper tickets for sale for tonight in Penticton. $80 for the pair. Floor seats section 2 2504989235

  258. Brad Bashfort. Your phone number listed does not work. I am in desperate need of fire wood and am trying to get a hold of you. Can you (c)all 250-485-2222.

  259. Lost I phone it has been disable please give to rcmp reward has been offered please found 250 4985525 if found

  262. FOR RENT –
    Cottage style 1 bedroom home in Oliver, lots of parking and room for a garden.

    $800 plus utilities and water.
    Available November 1, 2016

    N/S
    Pet negotiable
    Call Nita Neufield – Royal Lepage South Country Realty – 250-498-6222

  263. For sale 4 Michelin 225/50/R17 X Ice winter tires with silver rims.
    Used one season. Very little wear. $600 OBO. Original cost $1400

    tkwatson@telus.net

    Publisher: Always put contact info in the body of the ad

    • Hi Tim I’m wondering if you still have the snow tires and also what kind of rims there on or what kind of car their off. Thanks, Greg. You can email or call/text me at 778-680-3568. Cheers.

  266. Found outside our home at 6176 Saint martin Place Friday evening Ladies glasses pale frames. Call 250 -498-2554. to claim

  267. Looking for someone with a sizeable compressor to blow out irrigation lines at our home.

    Please call or text (250) 689-2157

  269. We are still pouring amazing ‘WHITE CHURCH HONEY’. Come on out to the farm…you can ride a bull, milk a cow, feed the chickens…oh wait, we’re not that kind of farm. well, how about buy some honey and get stung by a bee…no wait, that’s not good advertising. Just come by between 10 and 2 on Sunday. $5/lb in your container. I promise, no bee stings!
    250-498-4025

  270. Coupon for a 1 night stay at Walnut Beach Resort, in a one bedroom, lake view Sauvignon suite. Also dinner for 2 at the Vista Point Grill, includes 2 appy’s and 2 entrees, no alcohol.
    Not valid on blackout dates or long weekends, expires June 26, 2017.
    Value $300.00 selling for $250.00.
    Perfect couple get away or great Christmas gift idea.
    email furryfriends1@hotmail.com if interested.

  271. Strongbox Utility Trailer (by Snowbear) 4.5 ft X 8 feet. Bed tilts with lock pin. Wired with lights. Asking $750 OBO. Phone 250-485-4005

    • Added info to above Utility trailer- Extends to 12 ft flatbed by dropping front and rear gates. phone 250-485-4005

  272. Cargo Carrier
    When your trunk is too small but you don’t need a full-size trailer, attach this sturdy aluminum cargo carrier to your vehicle’s hitch receiver. The cargo carrier will hold up to 500 lb. with a Class III receiver (2″). With a rugged, extruded, anodized aluminum construction for added durability, this cargo carrier gives you the extra space when you need it!
    Anodized finish prevents corrosion and rust
    Side rails secure cargo
    Cargo platform: 48-1/2 in. L x 20-1/2 in. W x 6 in. H
    Specifications:
    500 lb. Capacity Aluminum Cargo Carrier
    I have a large storage box mounted on carrier that can be removed easily.
    Picture available on request>
    Price $100.00

  275. SAMSUNG GALAXY 5S

    Phone is like new
    Comes with 3 OtterBox cases
    Was with Telus/Koodo

    Price is firm @ $350.00

    Reply by text or phone

    250-689-1595

  279. Moving sale!

    a table (1.2m * 0.7m) plus a sofa bed (queen size includes mattress), almost new, no scratch. asking for 50 dollars, must pick by yourself. Call 250-809-5682 for details.

  280. Available to rent Professional audio system.

    It’s easy to use, easy to setup, easy to transport
    and most important it sounds great.

    Whether it’s for your wedding, birthday party,
    corporate event, anniversary or small concert
    this is a great solution.
    Looking for Live music or lighting or for your event?
    We can help you with that too!
    Contact Roland for more information
    250-689-5777

  281. Must go so any offer will be accepted!
    Beautiful open style wooden bookshelf unit with attached 2 drawer filing cabinet. Multiple shelves with 3 sliding doors. Approx 7 1/2 ft wide. Will email picture upon request. Call
    250-485-4071 or email bruehler@telus.net

  284. Entry way storage bench with storage in the seat, coat hooks on the side.
    65″ tall, 4 feet wide, 18″ bench seat height, 19″ deep front to back
    Dark stained wood. Very nice piece of furniture. $300

    I’m posting this for my mom who is not on the internet. Please email me at tonionbowen@hotmail.com if you would like to see some pictures, then I can forward your contact info to her if you would like to view it in person.

  285. Basement suite for rent with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and living room. Large fenced in backyard close to town. On Okanagan Street for $800 a month includes Utilities. No pets.

    250 485 8700

  286. Hard working couple looking for a two bedroom condo/house in Oliver. Excellent references. Just moved from Kamloops. Long term lease preferred.
    Thanks.

  287. Mathieu Hamel Fundraiser – Saturday, October 15, 2016

    – Hosted by Transwest Helicopters Ltd. (Mathieu’s employer)

    Oliver Elks Hall. Dinner from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm.
    Silent Auction and Music to follow.

    Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Side Salad and a Beverage
    Tickets: Adult $15.00
    Children 5 yrs – 10 yrs $5.00
    Children under 5 yrs – FREE

    Tickets available at Transwest Helicopters Ltd. (250-498-6691) or from anyone of their employees.

    Mathieu is in need of a double hip replacement surgery and is currently on a two year waiting list. His quality of life is deteriorating as well as living with pain daily. Mathieu has been in contact with a hip specialist in Montreal to inquire about a private hip replacement surgery. It will cost approximately $30,000.00. To date, almost $10,000.00 has been raised on his ‘GoFundMe’ page.

    Thank you to the Oliver Elks who have generously donated to help Mathieu reach his goal. Additionally the Elk’s will host a breakfast the following Sunday, all profits will be donated to Mathieu.

    Everyone Welcome!

  288. Winter tire and wheel set. 225/55/17 Goodyear Ultra Grip tires and 17 inch Monte Titano 10 spoke wheels. They have exactly 672 kilometers on them!
    $250.00 each. To see them call 250-498-3593.

  289. !Firewood For Sale!

    Dry, split and deliver in Oliver area. Mostly fir. $180.00/cord.

    Lots of cherry wood also available!

    For more info call or text 2505354022

  290. Wanted: Queen Bed Frame

    Looking for a good deal on a queen bed frame with head and foot board and preferably with drawers or storage built in. Please contact 250-498-8404

    • Hi there Steve we have a queen bet set. Headboard 6 drawers under bed plus 2 bedside tables 6 drawer dresser and mirror. Solid wood. If interested please call 250-485-4677. Anytime after 430 pm.

  291. Wanted: Women’s Ski and Snow Boarding Equipment
    We are looking for equipment for our kids:
    2 sets of newer technology skis 145-155cm
    2 pairs of women’s ski boots size – 8-9
    2 pairs of poles
    Snowboard 135-140 cm
    Please contact me if you have equipment that you would like to part with.
    250-498-8404

  293. Wanted: Two Snowbirds from High Level,Alberta are getting cold…they would like a one or two bedroom basement suite,house…non-smokers,no pets,social drinkers.Need a place for approx. 4 months.Would like a place in the Oliver / Osoyoos area as soon as possible.Call Georgena..498-0454 or email…georginafors@aol.com

  294. I can fix your laptop, computer,TV, electric wiring,internet connections
    etc for a reasonable price. I live in Osoyoos
    and willing to go Oliver and surrounding areas.
    Over 12 years experience. My cell Phone is: 604 441 4871 Thank you

  295. Room or rooms for rent for long term rental. We are a Bed & Breakfast, now closing and are looking for a long term tenant. Prefer a mature single or widowed working, or retired person. NO SMOKING, no pets. Will entertain Room and Board. Located in a Heritage House, Large grounds with gardens, and pool.
    Looking for $ 600.00/month, or a arrangement depending on amenities. call 250-498-8461.

  296. Older treadmill bought approx. 6 years ago from sears for 1700.00. Has probably about 20 working hours on it and has sat and collected dust ever since. Time for it to find a new home where it will get used. :) Can send pictures. Please email to furryfriends1@hotmail.com or call 250-498-6205

  297. Desperately looking for QUIET rental accommodation that is clean and reasonably priced! I have two jobs, good references, no pets and I am a mature family of 1! :) My phone # is 250-309-8919

    Reply

    • Hey Rod just wondering if dog create is still available… Pls let me know interested thanks

  299. * WANTED*

    My boyfriend and I are looking for short-term, pet friendly accommodation for the months of January/ February- April/May. We are clean, respectful and quiet. Our price range is 400-800$. Please contact me via text or phone 250-408-4080.

    Looking forward to hearing from you :)

  300. We are selling our portable generator Champion. It has 4000 starting watts and 3000 rated watts. Recoil start. We ve bought in june 2015 and we only use it 7 times. It s coming with his two years warranty so it has around 8 more months of warranty. Great condition like new. We just don t need it! 475$ Call Camille (250) 408-5296 or send us a message!!!

  301. I can fix your washer machine, dishwasher,TV, some electric wiring, coffee makers, sound amplifiers for a reasonable price. I live in Osoyoos and willing to go Oliver and surrounding areas. Over 10 years experience. My cell Phone is: 250 689 1947 Thank you.

  302. Note to readers – if you want more information email them or phone them – depending on what info is on/in the ad.

    I am not allowing for requests for info. Sorry – too complicated.

  303. 2 Galvanized Antique mop buckets, no leaks, great for outside plant decor or use as a real bucket….$10 each

    250-535-0629

  304. 2 Antique galvanized mop buckets…no leaks…..great for outside decor with plants…or use as a bucket.
    $10 each
    250-535-0629

  305. Just in time for Thanksgiving dinner – set of lovely china for 8

    White with gold trim
    Includes dinner plates, sandwich plates, soup bowls, tea/coffee cups with saucers, meat platter and serving bowl

    Asking $75.00

    Call Linda at 250-276-4445

    • I am very interested in your china if it is still available. Please call me @ 250 498 4455 or 250 485 3888 thank you.

  310. Free cedar bush
    It has been removed from yard and sitting in front yard
    6423 Badger
    Just haul it away

  311. Canon Color Ink Cartridges

    I have 3 new color cartridges BCI-6Y, BCI-6C BCI-6M for sale. They are new and sealed. We quit using that type of printer.

    $10.00 for all 3

    250 498-4412

  312. Beautiful open style wooden bookshelf unit with attached 2 drawer filing cabinet. Multiple shelves with 3 sliding doors. Approx 7 1/2 ft wide. Will email picture upon request. Open to offers. Call
    250-485-4071 or email bruehler@telus.net

  313. Beautiful open style wooden bookshelf unit with attached 2 drawer filing cabinet. Multiple shelves with 3 sliding doors. Approx 7 1/2 ft wide. Will email picture upon request. Open to offers.

  316. BC Registered Care Aide available from OK Falls to Osoyoos. I have care aide services to offer, as well as cooking, cleaning and transportation to appointments etc. I am also available for overnights and respite and I am experienced with a variety of disabilities. Please call Karen for more info @ 778-930-0414

  317. Are you missing your cat? Found young, male Orange Tabby cat, close to Airport. Very friendly!! Has been hanging out on my deck for a few days. Call or text 250-462-4116

  318. I have a large living room window for sale. It is manufactured by Berdick Mfg. in Penticton. It is Low-E SC IGMAC, inside measurement of 119 1/4 X 59 1/8
    inches, outside measurement is 122 1/4 X 62 3/8 inches. I am asking $300.00. Can be reached at 250 498 2991

  319. For Sale

    Samsung S5 phone

    Excellent condition… I just updated to S7
    comes with 3 different Otter box cases.
    Complete.

    $350.00 firm Phone is a $700.00 and was with Telus

    George 250-689-1595 “George”

  321. Bachelor suite, wi-fi, laundry, Netflix and utilities included, $475/month, between Oliver and Osoyoos. 250-460-3415

    • I am very interested. My phone is 250-309-8919. I might be a little tough to get a hold of as I am working two jobs and my schedule is quite full. Leave a message on my phone and I will get back to you as soon as I have a break or I am in between jobs.

  322. Moving : for sale in Oliver
    Men’s right hand golf set.
    Includes 3 woods 1 rescue club 9 irons
    1 putter and carry bag all in excellent condition
    asking $80.00 OBO

    call Ray @250-535-1224

  323. ****Looking to Dog Sit in your home or House monitor .****

    I have the time to be a quality dog walker / watch dog.

    If interested , please call 250-498-1061

  324. Full size blue recycling bag stuffed with skeins of acrylic yarn, much of it new and unused. Asking $50.00.

    Call Wayne 250.770.8962

  325. 232 Bighorn Air Cadets are partnering with Valu-Village for a fund raiser!!!!

    We are collecting gently used clothing and small household items. Valu-Village will give us a donation for every garbage bag full. Please help your local cadets by recycling your items. We can either pick up for you or you can bring them to the Air Cadet Hangar at 5856 Cessna St. Oliver. We are also collecting any recyclable cans or bottles. Please call 250-462-1202.

    Thank you so much!!!!!!

  326. Kozy Model 100 Pellet stove, used 1 season, (sold large house) can assist in moving and set up, great alternative to high elec or chopping wood, check Home Hardware for pellet prices, get them by the pallet, makes very affordable heat. 520 788-1301 US# or jphack582hotmail.com

  327. 2 Bedroom Basement Suite for Rent: Close to Highschool, Wi-Fi, Electricity, satellite included

    No smoking/Pits
    No Pets
    $750/Month

    For More Information Call: 250-498-3907 Cell: 250-408-9483

  328. Looking for an apartment or house to rent in Oliver.
    Minimum 2 bedrooms, 2 small pets (very responsible pet owners), references available.
    Ideally looking for a long term rental.
    Please call 250-535-0235 or email pveintimilla@hotmail.com
    Thank you!

  329. Moving Sale

    electric weed eater $10.00
    Chop Saw $35.00
    lawn mower $15.00
    Aluminum 12 ft. extension ladder $$50.00
    Aluminum truck tool box $70.00
    Air conditioner
    12″ rv flat screen tv with dvd player
    other misc. items
    home ph. 250-498-0506 cell 250-498-7907
    no calls after 6 pm please

  330. Did you know that you can help provide
    “Sight for the World”
    by depositing your used glasses
    (readers, prescription, sunglasses,etc)
    at the Oliver Kiwanis Market on Saturdays
    from 8:30 to 12:30???
    Thank you for your support.

  333. Lost on Lakeside Drive, older female calico cat. Her name is Dolly, she does not have a collar. Please call (250)498-3263 or (250)485-2339.

  335. Antique wooden rocker with engraving on the back 175.00
    and swivel rocker brown fabric 50.00
    call 604 868 1535

  336. Classical Guitar and Merano Violin you must view to appreciate if
    interested call 604 868 1535 best offers will be considered 300.00 obo

  337. Ever tired of cooking? Want to try authentic Chinese cuisine not easily found anywhere else? I can go to your place to COOK FOR YOU. I recently moved here and have 7 years cooking experience & food safety certificate.

    Rate: $20/hr, excluding cost for ingredients

    Lunch and dinner only. Please book at least one day in advance.
    For details, please call 250-809-5682!

  338. interested in a phone number as well as address. Thanks!

    Located at 1347 Green Lake Road. Just 7 km from
    See Ya Later Winery

  339. Excellent deal! Selling brand new Makita 5007FAK 7 1/4 inch circular saw. This is still in the box – has LED light, 15 amp motor and electric brake. Asking $150. Please text or call Adam at 250-498-9342

  340. Hello Darryl !
    I would be interested to speak with you. I do have some gardening experience. I do not have a phone at present but will try to call you soon.
    I am semi retired and fit.
    Email : nantaisj@yahoo.com

