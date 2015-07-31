Cindy Doucette – MITP Thursday

July 30, 2015, 7:42 pm
Marla Wilson says
July 29, 2017 at 2:22 pm
Cindy:
I am Marla Wilson, and work at the Music in the Park in Okanagan Falls. Our friend Myrt Niles is in hospital and I can not reach her to get your phone # from her. So I hope you can give me a call as you are scheduled to be in Okanagan Falls for Sunday, July 30 starting at 5:00 p.m. If you have any needs or concerns that I can help you with, please phone me at 778-439-2275. See you there! Marla Wilson
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Marla Wilson says
Cindy:
I am Marla Wilson, and work at the Music in the Park in Okanagan Falls. Our friend Myrt Niles is in hospital and I can not reach her to get your phone # from her. So I hope you can give me a call as you are scheduled to be in Okanagan Falls for Sunday, July 30 starting at 5:00 p.m. If you have any needs or concerns that I can help you with, please phone me at 778-439-2275. See you there! Marla Wilson