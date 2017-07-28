Christy Clark resigns as Liberal Party Leader

Former premier Christy Clark will step down as leader of the B.C. Liberal Party on Aug. 4 and leave politics.

The announcement comes just 10 days after B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan was sworn in as B.C. premier, having formed a historic alliance with the B.C. Green Party following a tumultuous provincial election.

“Serving as premier and serving the people of British Columbia for the past 6½ years has been an incredible honour and privilege,” Clark said in a statement. “I am so proud of everything our B.C. Liberal team has accomplished.

“I am certain that British Columbia’s best days lie ahead.”

