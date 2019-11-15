Christmas hamper campaign begins

Fellow residents of Oliver,

This Christmas, the Oliver Knights of Columbus, with the help of the Food Bank, are again undertaking the Christmas Hamper Campaign. The original campaign 47 years ago provided food for 10 families. In 2018 we filled over 210 hampers, and we expect at least that again this year.

Last year the citizens and businesses of Oliver and surrounding area responded very generously with donations of non-perishable goods, as well as with monetary gifts, to enable the Knights of Columbus to provide a basket full of food to help people through the Christmas season. The Knights organize the collection of foods, purchase food, and then fill the hampers and arrange for their distribution. The Oliver Food Bank, closed over the Christmas period, provides us with a list of registered people needing assistance. After Christmas, any extra food from the Hamper program is all given to the Food Bank.

On November 14th, we will be placing food collection boxes in various businesses in Oliver. As well, the Oliver Chronicle will provide Tummy Bags and will serve as a drop off point for those same bags. The distribution of the Hampers will take place on Saturday, December 21st at Christ the King Catholic Church lower hall.

Monetary donations to the hampers are most welcome as 80% of the food in the hampers is purchased. If you decide to include us as one of the organizations you donate to, please make cheques payable to the Knights of Columbus /Hamper Project, P.O. Box 343, Oliver, B.C., V0H 1T0. Unfortunately, the Oliver Knights of Columbus is not a Registered Charitable Organization so we are unable to issue tax receipts.

I thank you in advance for your generosity, and wish you a very Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Wayne Danbrook, Co-Chair

Gary Mythen, Co-Chair