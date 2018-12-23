Christmas Day tradition – let’s hope

Send your best, your finest photo ever.

Should be of high quality and resolution – no quibbles from me on subject

Size (resolution) should be 960 pixels wide or larger for publication

Publisher has final say on this matter.

BTW LOL – there is 1 clear day before Christmas. SEND TO oliverdailynews@gmail.com

Two photos ready to go so far ( I shall update that number as time goes by )

Deadline 11 pm Christmas Eve – ODN shuts its door then, the janitor is told to go home, the editor is fired for two days, Roy sent on holidays and the advertisers/photographers and contributors are celebrated.

Rant:

What is the real meaning of Christmas – a time of the year near the winter solstice – not related to the historic date of the birth of Jesus – that is designed to bring friends and family together – to exchange gifts – to feast over ham and turkey and many other fruits, vegetables and meats.

Enjoy it – Christmas is what you make of it. ODN will resume full operations with the press fully inked on Thursday the 27th.

Photo above – by Audrey MacNaughton