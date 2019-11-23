Christmas Cards on ODN

All of our regular customers will be contacted by mail, email or in person for the 2019 Xmas Card Campaign

If you own a business in Oliver or Osoyoos, OK Falls or Penticton – give us a shout.

5000 readers each day on Oliver Daily News

Contact ODN today at oliverdailynews@gmail.com and say “Jack, let’s get this done”.

Rates at a low-cost for a photograph, two entries in December and you will be gathered into one large customer appreciation webpage that

runs from December 2nd to January 2nd.

Large employee groups, more than 10 or special event coverage not included in this SPECIAL.