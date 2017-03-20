Chipping is the better way

This was our neighbourhood Saturday March 18. I am not sure how many fires were burning that morning but it was bad.

I understand that farmers needs to make changes to their crops but there has to be a better and healthier alternative to this burning. We couldn’t go outside, there

was ash coming down all over our decks and furniture. The smell was bad and at times we couldn’t even see across the irrigation ditch it was so thick.

Plus, there is no where to phone and file a complaint as it is a weekend and everyone is out of office. I hope that a better solution is found soon. This is not healthy for children, seniors and others with health issues.

Karen Fleming