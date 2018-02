Time of dispatch : 23.55

Location: River Road – north of Highway 97

Chief Bob says: If you have a chimney that is used with a wood or pellet device( fireplace, insert, stove or furnace you need to clean the chimney several times a year depending on what you are burning.

The more you use it the more you need to clean it, If you use green wood or burn the fire low you may need to clean more often.